St. Thomas More senior Allie Trame is one of 150 high school volleyball players across the nation included in the 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association Under Armour All-America team.

The AVCA on Wednesday announced its latest crop of selections, with Trame garnering honorable-mention status. The Alabama commit was picked out of 894 total nominations.

The reigning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year, Trame recently concluded her final prep campaign when the Sabers dropped a two-set decision to Rochester in last Monday’s Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional semifinal.

She averaged 3.46 kills and 0.98 blocks this year after helping STM to the Class 2A state championship in 2017 and a 2A third-place effort in 2018. The Sabers boasted a 143-17 record in Trame’s time with the program.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

