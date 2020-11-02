CHAMPAIGN — Less than one week after the IHSA Board of Directors determined individual school districts and leadership groups would decide whether or not their athletes play basketball this school year, two local schools know their fate.
St. Thomas More and Schlarman are among the Diocese of Peoria schools that will not participate in the planned 2020-21 prep hoops campaign, according to an email sent Monday from Sabers principal Sister M. Bridget Martin to STM's families. Hilltoppers athletic director Eric Crist confirmed this with The News-Gazette as well.
Martin's email includes an explanation from Peoria's Office of Catholic Schools, run by superintendent Dr. Sharon Weiss.
"This decision is based primarily on the fact that the Illinois Department of Health has recently released guidelines which raise basketball to a high risk level of potential COVID exposure," the explanation reads, going on to read that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution in an effort to do our best to protect the health and well-being of everyone."
IHSA basketball practices are allowed to begin Nov. 16 and competitions on Nov. 30, a timeline confirmed last Wednesday by the IHSA's board in defiance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The governor said last week he wants basketball to be pushed to a spring start because it is deemed a higher-risk sport in the IDPH's COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson told the Peoria Journal Star last week that his group is committed to running its November-February basketball season. Since then, at least three groups have announced their schools won't be involved in such a format: Chicago Public Schools, Decatur Public Schools and now the Diocese of Peoria.