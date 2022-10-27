HEYWORTH — As one of the last local prep volleyball programs to begin its IHSA postseason, St. Thomas More didn’t display too much rust on Wednesday night.
The second-seeded Sabers took care of business in their Class 1A Heyworth Regional semifinal versus seventh-seeded Judah Christian, collecting a 25-20, 25-14 win to qualify for the title match.
Julia Johnson generated seven kills and 12 assists for the Sabers (28-7) in her first match since verbally committing to play college volleyball at Division I High Point.
Shannon Monahan (10 kills), Addie Kerr (10 assists, seven digs) and Claire Kennedy (seven digs) also aided STM, which will face third-seeded Blue Ridge in Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional final.
For the Tribe (16-12), Hannah Jackson produced six kills, three digs and two aces to go with Klementine Davis’ 14 assists and three digs.
In the regional’s other semifinal Wednesday, Blue Ridge held off sixth-seeded Cornerstone 25-23, 21-25, 25-13.
Gracie Shaffer was a force for the Knights (25-11), producing 24 assists, 19 digs and six blocks. Alexis Wike provided 12 kills, 15 digs and two aces.
Cerro Gordo/Bement Regional
Broncos, Warriors fall short. Tenth-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement and 14th-seeded Tuscola dropped their respective semifinals on Wednesday.
The Broncos (12-20-1) fell to top-seeded Decatur Lutheran 25-7, 25-22. The Warriors (7-25) lost to fourth-seeded Meridian 25-27, 27-25, 25-20.
Tuscola grabbed 14 kills from Sydney Moss, 18 assists and 14 digs from Emily Czerwonka and 21 digs from Addisyn Pettry.
Fisher Regional
Storm, Panthers cruise. Top-seeded Salt Fork and fourth-seeded Le Roy each moved on from Wednesday’s semifinals.
The Storm (21-9) dispatched the 10th-seeded Buffaloes (9-23) by a 25-16, 25-16 margin. Shelby McGee and Macie Russell each bagged 10 kills for Salt Fork to go with Alexa Jamison’s 20 assists and Kendall Cooley’s 16 digs.
The Panthers (19-9) earned a 25-13, 25-22 victory against the fifth-seeded Trojans (19-14-1). A-P’s Lily Jameson posted a double-double of 11 assists and 11 digs, and teammates Kyla Bullington and Kelsey Blackford each executed 10 digs.
The victors will meet in Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional title match.
Grant Park Regional
Bearcats thrive. Second-seeded Milford had little trouble in its postseason debut Wednesday, defeating ninth-seeded Illinois Lutheran 25-8, 25-18 in a semifinal.
Hunter Mowrey’s 10 kills and seven digs paved the way to success for the Bearcats (26-5), who will encounter third-seeded Grant Park in Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional final.
Also aiding Milford were Anna McEwen (seven kills, six digs), Jahni Lavicka (19 assists) and Brynlee Wright (three kills, three blocks).
Kansas Regional
Titans, Hawks falter. Seventh-seeded Tri-County and fifth-seeded Heritage each bowed out in Wednesday’s semifinal round.
The Titans (15-13) lost to second-seeded Okaw Valley 25-21, 25-22 despite seven kills from Kaylin Williams, 19 assists from Josie Armstrong and 12 digs from Briana Reese.
The Hawks (14-18-1) were handed a 25-23, 25-19 setback by third-seeded Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg. Bryn Wyant (eight kills, six digs), Mary Roland (20 assists, nine digs) and Lilli Montgomery (eight digs) stood out in defeat.
Watseka Regional
Timberwolves, Warriors qualify. Top-seeded Cissna Park opened its playoff run Wednesday with a 25-9, 25-9 thumping of eighth-seeded Gardner-South Wilmington in semifinal play.
The Timberwolves (28-6) received 13 kills from Brooklyn Stadeli, 27 assists from Mikayla Knake, 10 digs from Morgan Sinn and a two-block, three-ace effort from Sophie Duis.
Cissna Park qualifies for Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional final versus fourth-seeded Watseka.
The host Warriors (22-13) took care of seventh-seeded Tri-Point 25-20, 25-16 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
Watseka’s statistical leaders were Megan Martin (six kills), Christa Holohan (eight assists) and Brianna Denault (17 digs).