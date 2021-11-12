NORMAL — St. Thomas More volleyball team had dropped just five sets in its first 40 matches entering Friday morning's Class 1A state semifinal versus Freeport Aquin.
The Bulldogs didn’t care about that.
They popped the Sabers in the mouth and secured the opening game in their favor.
Aquin seemed determined to make the most of the program’s first-ever state appearance.
STM harbored other ideas.
“Going into the second set was just looking at each other,” STM senior Anna McClure said. “We really focused on breathing between sets. And so, especially when you’re down, I think taking a deep breath is really good.”
The Sabers may have had supporters holding their collective breath for more than an hour inside Redbird Arena.
But everyone involved with coach Kelly McClure’s team could let out a sigh of relief once STM rallied past Aquin 19-25, 25-22, 25-18 and booked its spot in Saturday’s 10:30 a.m. state championship match.
“We still have one goal in mind,” Sabers senior setter Caroline Kerr said, “but we’re taking this one game at a time. For us to have that first game under our belt means everything against a very good team. To be one step closer to our ultimate goal, it’s definitely set the standard for what we want.”
That end goal, of course, is STM’s second-ever state title and first since winning the 2017 Class 2A crown.
None of the current Sabers (40-1) were part of that squad. Only Kerr and Anna McClure were regular contributors to the 2018 team that placed third in Class 2A.
“We love high-pressure matches. That’s one of the best things about our team is we love the pressure,” the younger McClure said. “(Saturday) especially we’re going to bring our identity of knowing that we play well under pressure.”
Kerr’s 31 assists, seven kills and eight digs fueled STM, which received 12 kills and seven digs from freshman Shannon Monahan, eight kills from junior Mallory Monahan, seven kills from sophomore Julia Johnson, five kills and nine digs from Anna McClure and 12 digs from senior Colleen Hege.
“After that first set we thought we were a little tight,” Kerr said. “We had to firm up our passing, and that created so many opportunities for our offense.”
The Bulldogs (38-3-1) handed the Sabers their first set loss of the entire postseason before STM returned that favor in the second game. Aquin was powered by 16 kills from junior Lucy Arndt, 10 kills from senior Ava Hiveley and 31 assists from sophomore Megan Holder.
“They’re a really good team,” Anna McClure said of the Bulldogs. “One thing we said going in was we’re very similar and our weapons are very similar. They played great defense and great offense, and I just think we ended up executing better.”
The Sabers’ final opponent of a storybook season will be Augusta Southeastern. The Suns (39-2) topped Springfield Lutheran 25-16, 25-23 in the second 1A state semifinal on Friday morning.
“Grateful’s the word,” Kelly McClure said. “They’re just remarkable young women, and it’s just a joy to coach them. … Being here and seeing them reach a goal that they’ve set and have committed to and worked their butts off for, it’s just been great.”