MACON — Mallory Monahan’s senior season with St. Thomas More volleyball was far from guaranteed.
The outside hitter suffered a torn ACL in her left knee last May, after helping the Sabers to a Class 1A state championship during her junior year.
And yet, Monahan found herself in the back row throughout Friday’s Class 1A Meridian Super-Sectional against Springfield Lutheran.
Donning her black jersey with a gold number “6” on its front and back, she dashed along the hardwood court in a primarily defensive role.
“It just means the world to me. I didn’t think I was going to be here at all,” Monahan said. “For me to be out here at all, hustling and moving around running — I wasn’t doing that four months ago. Just doing that stuff and being back out on the court with my team, that was the most special thing.”
Monahan’s prep volleyball career didn’t end in the desired fashion, as she and her Sabers teammates watched the Crusaders rally from a first-set loss to post a 23-25, 25-14, 25-15 victory and end STM’s bid to repeat as the small-school state champion.
“We just kept fighting and fighting and fighting, and there wasn’t an answer for (Lutheran),” first-year Sabers coach Evan Hook said. “Their hitters got very hot the second and third game. … I thought we played the hardest we could. We really did.”
Hook immediately rushed over to his six on-court athletes after Crusaders senior middle Maddie Cox put down the match-deciding kill, throwing a big embrace over top of them.
The former Champaign Central coach could be heard shouting praise to his tearful players as Lutheran (37-3) engaged in a raucous celebration not far away. Hook admits that having a young daughter has softened him a bit recently.
“I’m really proud of all the girls,” Hook said. “I feel bad seeing them cry. Breaks my heart.”
STM (31-8) eliminated some early hitting errors as the first set elapsed.
Sophomore outside hitter Shannon Monahan and senior middle Erin Henkel keyed the attack, and senior outside hitter Maddy Swisher executed a perfect block to cap the game in the Sabers’ favor.
“Things were just going our way,” Hook said of the first set. “Our defense was, in my opinion, amazing (Friday). We were doing everything possible.”
One evident difference between the first set and the next two was the impact of Lutheran senior outside hitter Makenna Cox.
STM junior setter Julia Johnson said after Wednesday’s sectional final win over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg that the Sabers needed to contain Cox as much as possible, instead of aiming to completely eliminate her offensive presence. Cox contributed five kills in the first set. And that certainly constituted a containment, considering what happened the rest of the night.
“We have several options, but she is just a beast,” Crusaders coach Katie McCulley said. “When she gets in that beast mode, she’s unstoppable.”
Cox bashed 10 kills in the second set and nine more kills in the third set. Though she displayed plenty of power, she also offered finesse on some of her touches to keep the Sabers’ defense off-balance. Fellow senior outside hitter Kaleigh Bergschneider also was effective hitting for Lutheran, producing 10 kills on the evening.
The Crusaders snagged each of the second set’s first seven points and boasted a 17-7 advantage when STM utilized its second and final timeout of that game. And despite the Sabers starting on a 3-0 run in the third set, Lutheran kept applying pressure while STM made a few too many attack mistakes down the stretch.
“The momentum switched, and we couldn’t bring back the energy,” Mallory Monahan said. “Makenna Cox, she’s a great hitter, and she was really tooling on our block, and we just weren’t siding out quick.”
Shannon Monahan and Johnson each banked seven kills for the Sabers, who picked up six more kills from Henkel. Johnson dished out 14 assists as well.
Defensively, STM was paced by 32 digs from senior libero Claire Kennedy, 12 digs from sophomore opposite hitter Addie Kerr, 10 digs apiece from Shannon Monahan and Johnson, and four blocks from Henkel.
“You can’t give them balls that they can’t even attempt to make errors on,” said McCulley, who guided Lutheran to the Class 1A fourth-place trophy last season. “We had to battle (Friday), my gosh, against a great team.”
Mallory Monahan returned to athletic activity three months after her June surgery, which occurred on both knees as her doctor took a tendon from the right knee and placed it into the left.
She was able to help the Sabers compete, even if it wasn’t as the high-flying pin-hitting option of years past. She’ll go down in history as co-captain of a Class 1A Elite Eight squad.
“We just didn’t know what we could accomplish this season,” Monahan said. “I’m proud of us, how far we got. … The way we got to super-sectionals was very impressive, and I’m so excited for what the younger Sabers hold next year.”
Hook’s team does have one upcoming event to look forward to, despite Friday’s result.
“We plan on still meeting Sunday,” Hook said. “We’re going to have a fun backyard barbecue.”