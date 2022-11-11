CHAMPAIGN — Listing possible barriers to success for St. Thomas More senior Matt DeLorenzo makes it even more impressive to see what he’s accomplished this year with coach Nathan Watson’s football team.
DeLorenzo never played organized football until he entered high school. At the time, STM was preparing to transition from 11-man football to 8-man football.
His sophomore season was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He suffered a torn ACL, torn meniscus and sprained MCL in his right knee as a junior.
Then, DeLorenzo had starting quarterback duties thrust upon him for the first time as a senior.
Anything else?
Actually, yes.
“He missed one,” Watson said. “He had major ankle reconstructive surgery his sophomore year, on the same leg. That was in hockey. He shattered his ankle, essentially. He just moved on from that.”
It’s pretty difficult to keep DeLorenzo down. As STM’s opponents are learning during the ongoing Illinois 8-Man Association playoffs.
DeLorenzo is the lone senior who will take the field for the eighth-seeded Sabers (8-3) when they visit fifth-seeded Amboy/LaMoille (9-2) for a postseason semifinal game, scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday in northwest Illinois.
“It’s been pretty surreal,” said DeLorenzo, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound athlete who also plays outside linebacker. “I realized, it’s just football. There’s a lot of hype around it, a lot of intensity in the games. A lot of emotion because it could be somebody’s last play, or it could be my last play.
“I take a lot of pride in being out there and being one of the last teams in 8-man, and in Illinois, playing football.”
DeLorenzo already was a linebacker for STM prior to this season. But playing quarterback was entirely foreign to him.
It’d be tough to know that based upon DeLorenzo’s play through 11 games this season.
He’s completed 60 of 130 passes for 1,197 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 140 times for 615 yards and 11 scores. His defensive contributions include 112 tackles, five tackles for loss and four interceptions.
“I love playing on both sides of the ball,” DeLorenzo said. “Coach Watson preaches a lot, ‘Defense wins games. Defense wins championships.’ ... That’s where the energy is coming from. You can build on that on offense.”
Before DeLorenzo could consider that sort of building, he needed to have his right knee reconstructed following an unfortunate hit from an opposing player during last year’s Week 8 matchup with Martinsville.
“I knew right away at that point that I tore my ACL,” DeLorenzo said. “So I was crying on the field. ... It was a super tough couple of days, and those next couple weeks, just standing on the sideline, not being able to be out there.”
The Sabers dropped their first-round playoff game with DeLorenzo out. The STM boys’ basketball team made a regional final and STM’s baseball team advanced to a super-sectional game, as well, last school year — both with DeLorenzo looking on, unable to participate.
“Some nights, it was just more mental than physical because I was thinking about all the sports I’d miss,” DeLorenzo said. “But I didn’t know if I was actually ready. I’d tell myself I was ready. ... But now I’m definitely ready. I’m better than I have been.”
DeLorenzo credits STM athletic trainer Kathleen Morrison, a Carle employee, for aiding his seven-month rehabilitation process — which DeLorenzo admitted he tried to condense to six months, so he could play just a little baseball last season.
Once Watson assigned DeLorenzo to the quarterback position, DeLorenzo didn’t think twice about fully committing to the new job.
“He’s hands down one of the absolute best leaders I’ve ever been around,” said Watson, in his sixth season coaching the Sabers. “He loves football. ... He’s our top GPA on our team, so when I have a conversation with him, he truly understands what we’re trying to do.”
DeLorenzo said there was one play during the regular season — a “knee knock” with junior teammate Peace Bumba — that briefly flared up reinjury concerns. But DeLorenzo and Bumba both were back on the field in short order.
“The guys around me, my coaches and teammates, they’ve really helped me get along with (being quarterback),” said DeLorenzo, who also relies heavily on Bumba at running back and junior Ben Horn at wide receiver. “Peace takes some workload off me. Ben does, too. And my line up front, they help a lot.
“It’s just putting in work, studying the playbook, studying what my reads are, what I need to know. The guys around me make it easier.”
The postseason spotlight hasn’t proven too bright for DeLorenzo.
Across first- and second-round wins against Pawnee and previously unbeaten Decatur Lutheran, DeLorenzo completed 12 of 24 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing the ball 32 times for 260 yards and four more scores.
He also produced one defensive interception and didn’t throw any while on offense.
This deep of a playoff run is new to all of the Sabers. DeLorenzo just has a way of making such barriers become nonexistent.
“He’s got a lot of young guys (around him), and he just stays calm and cool, even though it’s his first time,” Watson said. “He’s one of the kids who believed in me and my decision and the vision we came up with as a school. Hard work and loyalty pays off. We’re reaping the rewards right now.”