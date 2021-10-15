Maddy Swisher and Lexi Ellis have faced one another before.
Three times, in fact, at No. 1 singles matches during their concurrent high school careers.
Ellis, a junior at Danville, won each of the first two matches in nearly identical fashion — via a 6-4, 2-6, 10-3 decision in 2019 and a 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 outcome in 2020.
Swisher, a junior at St. Thomas More, finally gained a measure of revenge on Sept. 13, when she fended off Ellis 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.
From these results, it’s easy to derive the two area standouts are evenly matched.
And they’d agree with that assessment.
“We have a similar style of play, but she’s a really good player,” Swisher said of Ellis. “After freshman year, it stood out to me she was one of the people I wanted to beat, because she was good and she knew what she was doing.”
“We play similar. I feel like, when we play, we always end up going to a third-set tiebreaker,” Ellis added. “In our last match, I feel like ... one of us would be playing good and one of us wasn’t playing as well, and then it’d switch on and off throughout the match.”
Perhaps it’s time for these standout athletes to square off in the postseason realm.
This could become reality for the first time on Saturday, if each girl is able to qualify for the upcoming Class 1A Danville Sectional championship match.
Swisher is seeded first and Ellis second in the singles draw, which opens Friday and concludes Saturday at Danville Tennis Center. Swisher holds a perfect 14-0 singles record, and Ellis sits at 19-10 in singles action.
Ellis’ first two seasons playing with the Vikings saw her compete in the Class 2A postseason draw, while Swisher and the Sabers have resided in 1A. That changed this season, as all local girls’ tennis programs are herded into the same 1A sectional.
“Having Danville in the sectional, it definitely adds some pressure,” said Swisher, who won the area’s 1A singles sectional championship last season.
STM has captured a 1A sectional team trophy in three of the last four seasons. But Danville won this year’s dual between the teams, 8-1, despite Swisher’s No. 1 singles victory versus Ellis.
The Vikings finished third in last season’s 2A Pekin Sectional behind Moline and Normal Community, with Ellis placing third in the doubles draw alongside Kedzie Griffin.
“It’s going to be a lot different going from a 2A sectional to a 1A sectional, and I think it’s helped encourage us to see there’s a chance for (wins),” Ellis said. “And it’s at home, so I just think it’s going to be really cool.”
Neither Ellis nor Swisher wants to overlook any other opponents in the sectional singles draw. The reigning third-place finisher from last year’s 1A Champaign Central Sectional singles bracket — Schlarman’s Maya Jenny — is still around. Jenny is seeded third in singles play, while fellow top-six seeds Brooklynn Behrens (No. 4, Danville), Anna Park (No. 5, Centennial) and Yehyun Nam (No. 6, Centennial) all played at last year’s 1A sectional held at Lindsay Courts in Champaign.
That’s not to say the two aren’t intrigued about the possibility of staring across the net from one another with a sectional crown on the line this weekend.
“I definitely have thought about that, if I do play (Swisher) in the championship,” Ellis said. “She’s a very good player. ... It’s just nice to have a match like that that’s close and really makes me think.”
“That’s kind of what I’ve assumed and hope that it ends up to be,” Swisher added, “because I think that’ll be a great sectional final. I think it just prepares me to play better people.”
Though the girls feel their similar playing styles make for a perfect storm whenever they have to duke it out, there are differences to their approaches on the tennis court.
Swisher fully immersed herself in United States Tennis Association tournaments during the offseason between her sophomore and junior years. Ellis played in a few such events but found herself turned off by the lack of a team element within them.
Swisher feels her biggest area of recent improvement is gaining more confidence while also knowing how to keep it in check. Ellis has been more concerned with bettering her on-court patience and balancing it with her aggression hitting the ball.
And the two both feel a sense of rivalry in their head-to-head battles. Just not to the same level.
“I guess it is a little bit of a rivalry, because it’s always close and she won the last one,” Ellis said. “It’s definitely friendly.”
“It’s definitely a rivalry,” Swisher said. “There’s definitely a tension, but I think we’re both just really driven to succeed. ... But it’s definitely a good rivalry. I think everyone needs to have one.”
And if the local sectional singles bracket comes down to Swisher defending her previous top finish versus Ellis seeking her first sectional title, spectators should be on the lookout for another three-set thriller.
“Our sectional is definitely tougher than it has been in the past,” Swisher said. “But I think it’s going to be a really good challenge for us, and it’ll be better for us to play in a better sectional and have more challenges.”
“It’d mean a lot to me just to get that win this time,” Ellis added. “I really want to win sectionals just because ... I haven’t won anything big yet. So I want that win for myself and for the team.”