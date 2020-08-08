Stories of Lou: Hensons welcomed refugee family to America
Vilath Sylavong remembers arriving in Chicago on Feb. 5, 1980.
Then 7, Sylavong saw snow for the first time in his young life.
“I was wearing sandals,” Sylavong said. “We came out and we thought, ‘What is this (snow) thing and why is it so cold?’”
There to greet him, parents Bounthanh and Thongbay and siblings Thongsay and Chanhsavat were Lou and Mary Henson.
“They gave us winter clothes, boots and whatnot, right away as soon as we came off the plane,” Sylavong said.
In the late 1970s, Sylavong and his family lived in Laos. But political concerns there forced them to escape to a refugee camp in Thailand, his mom’s home country.
The family remained in the refugee camp for 2 1/2 years.
With the help of the Hensons and other members of Champaign’s First Baptist Church, the family was brought to Illinois.
Did the family speak English?
“Not at all,” Sylavong said.
Imagine moving to a country where you didn’t understand the language. It all worked out.
“With the support of Coach Henson and Mary and the church group, it really made it easier,” Sylavong said. “They knew there were some challenges, so they were always there to help us along, get us acclimated to the community, to English, to work. It was all very new and fun to me.”
The Hensons and the church group arranged for Vilath and his family to live in a home in west Champaign.
“It was amazing,” Sylavong said. “They introduced us to the (Laotian) community as well.”
The Hensons and the church helped Bounthanh get a job on the UI campus and Thongbay went to work at Collegiate Cap and Gown.
The Hensons stayed in constant contact with the family. Mary would stop by and take the kids for ice cream or buy them toys. The families had meals together.
“She was so good about that,” Vilath said. “I’ve never met anybody who was so supportive and always upbeat. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her down.”
Sylavong appreciates the opportunity provided by the Hensons and First Baptist.
“They were always there,” he said.
Not many know the story. Sylavong wanted to make sure the Hensons got recognized for their efforts with his family.
“They are such great human beings,” Sylavong said. “They do so many things that don’t hit the radar.”
Like bringing a refugee family to Champaign from a faraway country.
“Who does that?” Sylavong said.
One time, Chanhsavat decided he wanted to learn how to drive. The Hensons brought over a Ford Pinto for him to learn on.
“The Pinto didn’t last over to me,” Sylavong said.
What would have happened to Sylavong and family without the help from the Hensons and their church?
“We would have never gotten this opportunity to live this American dream,” Sylavong said. “I think we would still be back home. It would be a struggle for sure.”
At the time the family came to Champaign, Lou Henson was busy coaching the Illinois men’s basketball team to a string of NCAA tournament appearances.
“We didn’t even know what basketball was,” Sylavong said. “My brother and I when we first saw it, said, ‘What is this? This looks fun.’”
The family learned to love the sport and would attend games whenever possible.
“We knew basketball was part of (the Hensons’) lives and we just embraced it,” he said.
For one of the games, Lou Henson named Bounthanh an honorary coach.
“He had my dad sitting along the bench,” Sylavong said. “Coach said he had to explain to my dad midway through the game, ‘Bounthanh, you’re not the head coach now ... calling plays.’”
Sylavong didn’t play much basketball at Centennial. His height, 5-foot-3, was a disadvantage.
To this day, Sylavong watches Illinois. He is a lifetime fan.
“I don’t think I’ve missed an Illini game ever,” he said. “We live and breathe the Illini.”
Sylavong considers Champaign his home.
“It’s always within us,” Sylavong said.
Now 47, Sylavong lives in Hoffman Estates with his wife, fellow Illinois graduate Paulette.
Sylavong, who studied computer science at Illinois, works in information technology.
His brother Chanhsavat, who attended Uni High in Urbana, also studied computer science at Illinois.
Their parents, who passed away in 2013, remained in Champaign the rest of their lives.
“They had such good roots within the community,” Sylavong said. “They felt comfortable, and that’s where their lives blossomed.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.