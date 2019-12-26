CATLIN — Brian Russell was feeling good about how his Salt Fork girls’ basketball unit looked when the Storm surpassed the 10-game plateau with an 8-2 record.
"We’re learning about each other, learning about team chemistry,” he said, “and making strides and improvements on things we need to continue to improve on.”
That was before Salt Fork visited rival Oakwood last Thursday night. The Comets sat at 11-2 and dealt Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin its first and only loss earlier in the week.
Russell no doubt saw more positive strides as the Storm pulled a 36-34 upset in Fithian to gain a surge of confidence ahead of this week’s BSN Classic in Bismarck.
The nine-team field is a challenging one, and Salt Fork has perhaps the most difficult single-day slate in the entire three-day tournament that runs from Thursday through Saturday with matchups versus host BHRA (11-1) and Unity (9-2) on Friday. Those follow the Thursday two-step of Cissna Park and Benton Central (Ind.), the latter team this tournament’s most recent champion.
“The competition is fantastic,” Russell said. “It’s probably one of the strongest tournaments in the area. ... You have teams that can go winless in this tournament and you have teams that can win all the games, and we’re going to find out where we fit in there.”
The Storm has overcome the graduation of last year’s leader, Madison Kirby, thanks to a balanced offensive attack.
While Russell feels Salt Fork still is trying to find its identity in that respect, it has done enough to win the majority of its games.
Junior Carsyn Todd retains her three-point shooting prowess from years past — she hit four triples in the victory against Oakwood — but also is becoming a threat from other spots.
“She’s really doing a really good job of not only finding the three-point line but go(ing) ahead and taking what the defense gives you,” Russell said. “I see a lot of improvement on that.”
Senior Kayleigh Davis lashed out for 20 points in the victory versus the Comets, while junior Mackenzie Russell is finding her stride as the new point guard, in place of Kirby.
“Kayleigh Davis is improving on understanding when to attack the rim versus when to hit that 15-foot jump shot,” Brian Russell said. “As long as we continue to get better as the season progresses, I think we’re going to be able to compete against these good teams.”
Juniors Jaiden Baum and Alexis Hettmansberger have accepted bigger varsity minutes to round out the starting five, which seeks to better the Storm’s seventh-place BSN Classic finish last season.
And even with Salt Fork placing seventh in last year’s tournament, the Storm used that experience to help itself out during the postseason. Salt Fork lost a Class 2A regional championship game to St. Joseph-Ogden, the eventual third-place team in 2A.
“It would be a huge boost to the psyche if we could get to that championship game,” Russell said. “Our biggest thing for this tournament is just to compete at the highest level that we can.”