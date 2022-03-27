CATLIN — It’s a sound Salt Fork’s track and field athletes have become increasingly accustomed to.
And it was audible again Wednesday afternoon while they congregated in the school’s weight room prior to a team practice.
State medals clinking together while resting around the Storm competitors’ necks.
“It’s kind of crazy. You don’t think of these people as the amazing athletes that they are. You just think of them as your friends,” senior thrower Olivia Birge said. “And then you really start to think about the hard work that all of us put in, and it just creates an amazing environment to be a part of.”
An environment that should produce even more end-of-season hardware in May.
Salt Fork is once again projected as a top program in the IHSA’s Class 1A boys’ and girls’ postseason fields. This is after coach Phil Surprenant’s boys’ program claimed a state runner-up trophy last season and Steve Trompeter’s girls’ team snagged a third-place state finish during the previous campaign.
The Storm returns a bulk of its state scoring on both sides.
Only boys’ sprinter Tate Johnson and girls’ hurdler/jumper Gracie Jessup have graduated.
And although they provided significant contributions last season at state — Johnson in the 400-meter relay (second place) and 800 relay (first place), Jessup in the 100 hurdles (first place), 300 hurdles (fourth place) and long jump (fifth place) — they left the program in good hands.
“I definitely think we can win state this year,” junior Nathan Kirby said. “We only lost one person (on the boys’ side) last year, and we’ve got so many more people coming in that got faster.”
“We have one goal in mind, and that’s winning state in May,” Birge added. “That’s the long-term goal. So we know the work we do now is going to be what we get results (from) in May.”
The Storm retained nine individuals who qualified for state in at least one event last season.
Seven of them logged at least one top-nine finish to garner both a medal and some team points.
Kirby and fellow juniors Ben Jessup and Ethan McLain were part of those aforementioned boys’ 400 and 800 relay units with Johnson. Kirby also placed fourth in the 110 hurdles, while junior Garrett Taylor was the 1A discus state champion and added a sixth-place finish in the shot put.
Birge notched fifth place in the girls’ discus and seventh in the shot put. Senior Brynlee Keeran powered to three state medals, in the triple jump (second place), pole vault (third place) and high jump (tied for eighth place). And junior Shelby McGee was the No. 7 finisher in the 100 hurdles.
Junior Dylan Diaz (boys’ triple jump) and sophomore Macie Russell (girls’ 800) round out that returning crop of state qualifiers the Storm have to work with this season.
“Last year was kind of a surprise. We didn’t know what to expect,” said Surprenant, in his seventh season overseeing the Salt Fork boys’ team. “We had a talented group of sophomores, but they came out and performed. It was good for them to have that success early on, to build with that. They’ve run with it.”
“It’s a fun group. ... They understand what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Trompeter added. “They see the big picture, and that’s obviously state. They know how good we are and how much better we can get.”
Surprenant is carrying a boys’ roster of 20, though one of those athletes — junior sprinter Ethan Davis — is recovering from an ACL injury. Ben Jessup also hasn’t competed yet while dealing with his own injury, though he began practicing recently. The Storm boys remain young overall, with Cam Smoot and Zane Sanford the only two seniors.
“I wouldn’t consider any of them leaders last year. Tate Johnson kind of took the reigns on that,” Surprenant said. “(The remaining athletes) are kind of figuring out what’s that borderline between being friends with everybody and also knowing when to take charge of a team.”
“We’ve definitely done that a lot,” Kirby added. “We’ve kind of pushed the freshmen, the younger kids into showing them what it’s like to be the Salt Fork track team.”
Trompeter’s girls’ lineup doesn’t even hit double figures at this point, sitting at nine athletes. It’s something Salt Fork is familiar with, as shown last season and when a three-person contingent gave the Storm girls enough points to win the 2016 1A team state championship.
“We wish we could have a bigger program. We try. ... But the nice thing is the girls that come out are doing it at a really high level,” said Trompeter, in his third season in charge of the program. “(They) have been for a while and are committed to success.”
Success such as placing second in last weekend’s 32-team Gene Armer Invitational at the University of Illinois Armory. With only four athletes. Against multiple Class 2A and 3A opponents.
“The way that we build our lineups is not necessarily to win meets. It’s more we use them as training,” Trompeter said. “No matter who’s out there in what events, they have no excuses. They’re going to compete at a very high level.”
The Storm boys fared pretty well themselves, placing eighth on their side of that meet despite fielding a similarly incomplete lineup.
“We’re pretty good with our (early results). We’ve obviously got to get better,” Kirby said. “Sup’s training mechanism, how he uses it, everybody just keeps getting faster all the time. So no matter how many people get injured or anything, we always have people that can step up and perform.”
Salt Fork is relishing its upcoming opportunities to perform on the track and in the field, especially once outdoor season kicks into gear. That’s perhaps doubly true for Surprenant’s boys.
“We will benefit more when we get outdoors, when we add the 300 hurdles, the discus and the 4-by-1,” Surprenant said. “(They’re) all things that we anticipate scoring really high in. So I think, right now, we’ve got a good stage of where we’re at. But it’s not indicative of where we’re going to be at the end of the year.”
Surprenant, like Kirby, is open to acknowledging the Storm boys are aiming for a 1A team state title.
Trompeter, unlike Birge, is a bit more measured despite knowing full well the sort of talent he possesses.
“I don’t really like to make predictions, but ... I always say there’s only 10 teams in the state that really have a legit shot at a trophy. We’re one of those,” Trompeter said. “So I like our odds, but also we have to stay healthy and we have to trust our training.”
Birge said the Salt Fork girls are finding a balance between treating regular-season events as just another meet while also going all-out in their respective events.
“We kind of talked about being reckless — running reckless, throwing reckless,” Birge said. “Do it with full intention to run as fast as you can, throw as far as you can and jump as far as you can.”
Perhaps the Storm can force the public-address folks at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium to perfect the pronunciation of Catlin — the home of Salt Fork High — by the time state competition has concluded in May.
“We’re just a small town, and the whole entire state knows who we are,” Kirby said. “It’s a nice feeling.”