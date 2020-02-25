PONTIAC — The task would be taller than any Salt Fork girls’ basketball faced the previous two weeks.
Slowing down an Aurora Christian offense that averaged 68.5 points across its four Class 1A postseason victories would be a massive undertaking for coach Brian Russell’s Storm.
For the most part, Russell was pleased with how his Salt Fork athletes accepted that challenge in Monday night’s 1A Pontiac Super-Sectional. The Storm held the Eagles to their second-lowest output of the playoffs.
The only problem was Salt Fork couldn’t find enough scoring of its own.
The Storm mustered just six points in the first half of a 53-18 loss to Aurora Christian, ending a lengthy postseason stay one win shy of the state semifinals.
“To be honest, defensively we did what we wanted to do,” Russell said. “We just weren’t able to put the ball in the hoop early on.”
Salt Fork (22-13), which entered the playoffs as a No. 4 seed and defeated three better-seeded foes to get to the super-sectional stage, kept the Eagles (30-4) at 22 points over the first 16 minutes.
“We did a good job on the (Annaliese) Griffin girl ... and their other post player (Thaya Luse),” Russell said. “They had a couple girls step up (who) did some things I never saw on film.”
Russell chalked up his own side’s offensive woes to both missing good looks and Aurora Christian throwing a wrench in the works.
“A little bit of both,” he said. “Their defensive speed was comparable to last year’s Schlarman team and this year’s Bismarck team. It was a real good team defensive performance.”
Russell’s relatively young roster — boasting just two seniors in Kayleigh Davis (nine points Monday) and Katie Fritz — gained plenty of valuable experience in high-leverage situations over the past two-plus weeks.
The run was based heavily on defensive intensity, with Salt Fork keeping its first four playoff opponents below 40 points en route to its best-ever postseason result.
“You hate to see it end,” Russell said. “I just hope that our younger girls will use it as motivation, because what we did was amazing.”