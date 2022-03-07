CHAMPAIGN — Illinois fans started leaving their seats in the upper level of State Farm Center with a few minutes remaining in Sunday night’s game.
They weren’t headed for the exits. They were getting in position.
It didn’t take long for the walkway between the 100 and 200 levels to fill as Illinois took a late lead on Iowa. Fans inched closer and closer to the lower level of the arena after each missed free throw by the Hawkeyes.
A missed three-pointer by Iowa’s Kris Murray and a rebound by Trent Frazier were the signal. There was a court to storm and a Big Ten regular season title — a share of it, at least — to celebrate after No. 20 Illinois’ 74-72 victory against No. 24 Iowa.
Orange and blue confetti rained down as fans rushed Lou Henson Court. A peculiar sight were the random individual shoes strewn about next to the court. Chairs in the Orange Krush section were trampled and mangled — likely never to be used for their intended function again.
All the while, the celebration raged across the length and width of the court.
“Josh about broke my heck with the hug,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about his usual post-win celebration with the Illini athletic director that got a bit more intense.
“Once the buzzer sounded just seeing everybody rush the court, I looked and turned around and almost got knocked over and hit in the back because I wasn’t really paying attention at first,” senior guard Da’Monte Williams added.
“I almost passed out,” fellow senior guard Trent Frazier concluded. “It was too hot.”
Illinois players, coaches and fans alike celebrated as The Fratellis’ “Chelsea Dagger” was pumped over the State Farm Center sound system. “Zombie Nation” by Kernkraft 400 and House of Pain’s “Jump Around” — perhaps just a hint of a nod at co-champs Wisconsin — provided the continued soundtrack to the celebration.
It was a momentous achievement. Illinois’ two-point win secured the program’s 18th ever Big Ten title and first since 2005. It gave the Illini (22-8, 15-5 Big Ten) the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament and meant Underwood now has the top two winningest Big Ten seasons in program history with 16 victories a year ago and 15 now.
A far cry from the early struggles in the Underwood era. Illinois went 26-39 in Underwood’s first two seasons and set a program record with 21 losses in 2018-19. Since? The Illini have gone 44-16 in the Big Ten the last three seasons, which is the most conference wins in any three-year stretch of Illinois basketball and the sixth winningest in league history.
“Five years ago I was wondering if we would ever get out of the Wednesday game,” Underwood said. The Big Ten’s four worst teams open the conference tournament against each other on Wednesday.
“We weren’t even close,” the Illinois coach continued. “I don’t mean to sound trivial, but gosh darn, winning is hard wherever you’re at. I’ve been very fortunate. I believe in what we do. This one means something because I know where it was. This one’s got a little different feel. As much as I wanted to win those first couple years, it was not happening. This is special.”
The success of the last three seasons is what Frazier and Williams had in mind when they stayed committed to Illinois ahead of the 2017-18 season. John Groce, the coach that had recruited them, was fired. Underwood got the job, and not everyone in the Class of 2017 opted to stay committed.
“When guys wanted their release, that was our whole main focus was to get Illinois basketball back to how it used to be,” Williams said. Frazier said he thought the Illini had some talent in those first two, mostly unsuccessful seasons. The culture that has come to define the program wasn’t yet set.
“We were still rebuilding and trying to figure things out,” Frazier said. “As time went on, we continued to get culture guys, better players and guys that bought into what Coach Underwood wanted. To stick with it through the ups and downs made it worth it.”