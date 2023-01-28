CATLIN — The contingent of Salt Fork girls’ basketball fans who attended last week’s Vermilion County Tournament championship game were prepared for what was about to happen.
The signs they hoisted while cheering within Mary Miller Gymnasium’s bleachers on the Danville Area Community College campus attest to that.
One read “CONGRATS ALEXA 1,000 POINTS” with the zeroes replaced by basketballs.
Written on another was “1000 Points Lexypoo Jamison” along with a large heart.
A third poster board stated in bold, black text that “#10 IS A WALKING BUCKET.” Again, the zero was replaced with a basketball.
These signs offered a bevy of evidence that Salt Fork sophomore Alexa Jamison, who dons the No. 10 Storm jersey on the hardwood, is prolific shooting a basketball.
The 5-foot-6 guard delivers plenty of additional evidence to support this nearly every time she plays a game for coach Brian Russell’s Salt Fork squad.
It’s not every day an athlete eclipses 1,000 career points before finishing their sophomore season, after all.
“I try not to think about it a lot. I just like to let things happen,” Jamison said earlier this week in an interview for The News-Gazette’s ‘Extra Prep’ podcast. “But it was really cool to let it happen in the championship game.”
Jamison reached four figures scoring when the Storm defeated Armstrong-Potomac 45-24 in last Friday’s Vermilion County Tournament title game at DACC. Jamison scored 27 points, including a trio of three-point baskets.
Par for the course for Jamison, who averaged 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.4 steals in her freshman season with the Storm, leading them to 23 wins and the 2022 county tournament crown while receiving News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball first-team recognition afterward.
“It was definitely a goal of mine to get on the (1,000-point) list with my mom,” Jamison said. Her mother, Ashley Haussy Smith, produced 1,104 points before graduating from Jamaica High in Sidell in 2002.
“I was really happy I got to experience it with my community and my teammates and my coaches,” Jamison continued. “It was a really cool thing to do.”
That’s the closest one can get to making Jamison hype up her basketball prowess.
Also a volleyball, softball and track and field athlete at Salt Fork, Jamison is soft-spoken about her individual achievements. It’s clear she’d rather talk about whichever of her Storm teams is in-season rather than herself.
“She keeps a really level head, and she just goes out and plays her game,” said Salt Fork junior guard Macie Russell, typically the Storm’s second-leading scorer. “She’s never really cocky, and she’s very talented.”
As Jamison points out, she’s “definitely not blessed with height.” So she works hard to ensure her success on the court. She plays AAU basketball with the Nike Lady Gym Rats on top of her efforts during various IHSA seasons.
Jamison might remind local prep basketball fans — especially those in Vermilion County — of 2021 Danville graduate Erin Houpt, who also stands 5-6 and is in her second season of college basketball at Mercer.
“Her game is multi-faceted,” Brian Russell said of Jamison. “She can put the ball on the floor. She can shoot from the outside. She plays good defense. And, with the help of her teammates, she’s been able to do a lot of good things.”
Ironically, Jamison’s 1,000th career point came via a free throw.
She entered her sophomore season anticipating opposing teams would throw the kitchen sink in her direction to prevent massive scoring totals.
It’s mostly failed, especially as Salt Fork has boosted its record from 7-6 on Dec. 29 to its current 15-7 mark entering Monday’s matchup with Watseka.
“We’ve seen some interesting defenses,” Brian Russell said. ‘We’ve seen a triangle-and-two. A box-and-one. We even saw basically a diamond-and-one that was almost a 1-3-1 with the chaser on her.”
All three of those defenses address a specific goal: shut down the offense’s best player.
The box-and-one sees one opponent play man-to-man on Jamison while the other four foes play zone defense in a box formation. Georgetown-Ridge Farm — a Vermilion Valley Conference program coached by Brian’s brother, Brad Russell — deployed such a look last week in a Vermilion County Tournament pool-play game.
Jamison tallied just three points, but the Storm relied on stout defense and offensive contributions beyond Jamison to collect a 26-16 victory against the Buffaloes.
“You kind of know that you’re going to see (tricky defenses), but until you see it in a game, you really don’t know how each team is going to do it,” Brian Russell said. “(Jamison’s) court awareness is really good. ... She’s made some really good passes to her teammates this year. She has a knack to find open areas.”
Brian Russell said one of Jamison’s best attributes is that “she does a really good job of taking her defense and converting it into offense.”
That, even more so than scoring points at a nearly-nonstop clip, might be the biggest part of what makes her such a good fit at Salt Fork. The Storm is allowing an average of 28.2 points per night through 22 games.
That defense will continue to be important for Salt Fork as it soon attempts to earn its first Class 1A regional championship since the 2019-2020 season. Jamison’s scoring touch will prove integral as well.
Both also could allow the Storm to fully leave behind last season’s 37-28 upset loss to Central A&M in a 1A regional semifinal game, a battle between a No. 2 seed and a No. 8 seed.
“It’s about the team and trying to get us where we want to be,” Brian Russell said. “That’s moving forward, getting a conference championship and then hopefully a regional championship.”