CHARLESTON — Phil Surprenant wanted just one IHSA boys’ track and field state meet in which he didn’t have to bite his nails about his Salt Fork program’s standing on the Class 1A team scoreboard.
He and the Storm had to sweat out last year’s sharing of the small-school state championship with Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City.
Salt Fork experienced CHBC, Niles Northridge Prep and St. Joseph-Ogden breathing down its neck before capturing the 2021 1A state runner-up trophy.
And the Storm’s 2019 1A state title hinged upon some key late-meet performances in order to hold off DuQuoin and Pana.
Such worries were off the table on Saturday at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus.
“This was way different than last year. We knew as soon as the 4-by-2 was over that it was done,” Surprenant said. “Nobody could catch us.”
The 800-meter relay is followed by five other events.
So how did Surprenant have this determination nailed down so soon?
“That would be me with my handy score sheet,” he said, pulling out a piece of paper covered in handwritten information. “It was really different feeling because we’ve never had that any of the last four years.”
Even so, the overarching feeling remains the same for Salt Fork.
Surprenant’s Storm secured the 1A team championship for the third time in five years, producing 45 points to easily surpass runner-up Shelbyville (30 1/2) and third-place Newton (30).
“It was very impressive because we’ve been so out. You go on every website, and nobody had us winning it all,” Salt Fork senior Nathan Kirby said. “Coming into the prelims, that was our motivation — show everybody what’s up, show everybody who we are and that we’re still here.”
Kirby was front and center in that display. As was fellow senior Garrett Taylor. And a select few relay-runners alongside Kirby.
Individually, Kirby captured the 1A 110 hurdles victory with a time of 14.28 seconds for his first hurdling state title.
He flashed a wide smile upon crossing the finish line and dashed into the arms of his mother, who was taking photos on the big blue track.
“That was my third (110s) race this whole season,” Kirby said. “I just had that mentality, got that mindset down.
“I blew up that first hurdle, so I was kind of scared I wasn’t going to win anymore. But I didn’t let it faze me. I just kept trying harder and harder.”
Kirby’s big grin returned at the conclusion of the 800 relay, which he anchored for the Storm. The quartet of junior Brysen Vasquez, senior Ethan McLain, senior Jacob DePratt and Kirby prevailed in 1 minute, 28.69 seconds.
That performance followed a less-pleasing outcome in the 400 relay earlier Saturday. Kirby teamed with Vasquez, McLain and senior Ethan Davis to rank fifth in 43.21.
“We weren’t really expecting to go in first (in the 800 relay) because Benny was injured,” said Kirby, referencing senior teammate Ben Jessup. “(The 400 relay) was beyond our will. Davis was injured. I still give him props because he wanted to push through it and try to run it anyway.
“It wasn’t our race (Saturday), so we came back with everything else and showed what we’ve got.”
Salt Fork’s sprinters have been snake-bit on the injury front all season long. Surprenant called it “the story of our year.”
Jessup was unable to compete on this particular day, and Davis’ back tightened up to the point where he advised Surprenant to use DePratt in the 800 relay.
This allowed DePratt to jump in for what will be his one and only race in an IHSA state meet.
“I honestly was not expecting, at all, to run,” said DePratt, who wasn’t part of the Storm track and field program as a junior. “I was like, ‘Is there a reason for me to even bring my stuff? Am I even going to run?’ I’m really glad I did.”
“I feel terrible for Ben. It sucked for him,” Surprenant added. “Next person’s been ready to go. That’s been our mantra all season.”
Over in the throwing area just beyond O’Brien Stadium, Taylor locked down 20 points in far less uncertain fashion.
The future Illinois State thrower won his third consecutive 1A state discus crown with a toss of 183 feet, 7 inches. And he turned in his first 1A shot put state-winning effort with a hurl of 60-7 1/4.
“I just love the competition and the motivation,” Taylor said. “My brother (Payton), he’s always going in on me, but it’s a good thing. Sometimes I’ll get mad at him, but you’ve got to learn to cope with it. I like the mentality of I’ve got to take it personally and anger myself to do better.”
Taylor profusely thanked his older sibling, a current Illinois State thrower and former standout thrower with the Storm, and Salt Fork throws coach Herb Wilkins for their roles in him becoming a four-time IHSA state champion.
“He’s the best coach out there,” Taylor said of Wilkins. “He’s been doing it for so long, and the consistency that he’s had, I’m so thankful for everything.”
Perhaps the only disappointment of the day for Taylor was that he couldn’t establish a new state record in either of his events.
Had he done so, entering the IHSA history book wouldn’t have been his only prize. Taylor also had a bet going with Kirby that would have resulted in Kirby shaving his head, had Taylor set a record.
“I really wanted to see him with a bald head. … I wanted to see him get a hair cut,” Taylor said. “Maybe I can convince him to get a little trim.”