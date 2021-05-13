CHAMPAIGN — The changes to Brad Underwood’s coaching staff didn’t derail Illinois’ incoming freshman class. All three players signed in the Class of 2021 are set to arrive on a campus in June for the start of both summer classes and summer workouts.
Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman decamping for Kentucky has impacted the Illini’s next class, however. Class of 2022 guard AJ Storr announced Thursday afternoon he was reopening his recruitment but wasn’t shutting the door on Illinois as an option.
“The University of Illinois is still on my list, and my family and I look forward to building a relationship with the new staff,” Storr posted to Twitter. “I feel this is the best decision for me to pursue all options for my college basketball and future career.” Storr initially committed to Illinois on April 7, joining Elevation Prep (Ind.) guard Reggie Bass in the Illini’s 2022 class. The Rockford native, who played at Kankakee before ultimately winding up at Compass Prep (Ariz.) for the 2020-21 season, had other high major offers from Ole Miss and Virginia Tech in addition to mid-major programs like Iona, Murray State, Ohio and UIC.
Underwood has filled one of the openings on his coaching staff, hiring former Illinois guard Chester Frazier. That leaves one spot to fill with a June 1 deadline of sorts given official and unofficial visits will restart and coaches can get back on the road recruiting next month.