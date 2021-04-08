CHAMPAIGN — AJ Storr had a choice to make last summer.
The odds of a high school basketball season in Illinois weren’t looking all that great at that point.
The Kankakee standout really only saw it one way. Move and continue his basketball journey elsewhere.
That journey first took him to Las Vegas, where his dad already lived, and powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School. But high school basketball in Nevada looked just as iffy. AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., was the next stop.
Storr bet on himself. Bet that he could compete at one of the emerging prep powers in Arizona.
And it paid off.
Storr committed to Illinois on Wednesday evening, bringing the journey full circle for the Class of 2022 prospect.
“I was all-in because Illinois canceled the season at first, so I had no other choice but to go to the West Coast,” Storr told The News-Gazette. “I was up for the challenge. … I don’t think I would have had these opportunities I’m having if I didn’t decide to go out to the West Coast and Gorman and Compass. It definitely gave me the exposure to get offers and definitely pushed me.”
Storr helped a loaded Compass Prep team — there are nearly a dozen Division I prospects on the roster — put together a 30-2 season that ended last week in the GEICO Nationals semifinals in Fort Myers, Fla. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard hit all three of his three-pointers and had 10 points, three rebounds and one steal in the Dragons’ quarterfinal victory against Wasatch Academy (Utah) before they bowed out in the semifinals to eventual champs Montverde Academy (Fla.).
“Not a lot of high school guys can say they played at the GEICO Nationals,” Storr said. “I’m blessed to be a part of that program. I would say I was nervous before the game, but once I got in the game, I got in my groove and wasn’t worried that I was on TV or thinking about the fact I was on ESPN.
“I’m out there competing with top-10 guys in the country and stuff. That definitely gave me confidence.”
It was quite the rise for Storr. Just two years ago, Illinois HoopStars co-founder and high school director Julian Williams was trying to get Division II Lewis University to have Storr on campus for a visit.
“Now here he is committed to Illinois,” Williams said. “I’m so proud of the kid for the work that he’s put in and how he’s persevered and never gave up on himself. … I think his maturity took over. He just started putting in the work that was necessary. Playing on a team that’s contending for a national championship, you just don’t get that level of focus at your normal public high school all the time. I think that’s what he needed to get him on track.
“He just took advantage of every opportunity he got. There were times where he may not have gotten the most minutes, but he was out there and contributed. He left his imprint on the game. He never held his head down when he wasn’t getting the minutes that he wanted. He just kept playing hard and doing what the team needed him to do to win.”
Storr, who is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, is Illinois’ second commit in the Class of 2022, joining fellow three-star guard Reggie Bass out of Elevation Prep (Ind.). Storr picked the Illini from a list of offers that also included high-major programs Virginia Tech and Mississippi, along with Austin Peay, Chicago State, Grambling State, Howard, Illinois-Chicago, Iona, IUPUI, Murray State, New Orleans and Ohio.
Storr said his relationship with Illinois assistant coach Chin Coleman and Illini coach Brad Underwood was important in his decision to commit. He spoke with them on a daily basis after receiving an offer in late November.
“Just talking about how they can develop me a lot skill-wise, physical-wise and get me ready,” Storr said was the basis of his conversations with the Illini coaches. “Just talking about me staying in the gym 24/7 and definitely getting in college shape because college shape is a whole different thing.”
Storr is running with the Illinois HoopStars again this AAU season. Williams said Storr’s loyalty to the team that got him his start means a lot for the AAU program. Storr has guard skill work on his to-do list to improve his game.
“Having a kid that magnitude in our program means a lot to us,” Williams said. “He stayed loyal to us. I can’t tell you how many programs out West came after him, and he stayed loyal to his roots.”