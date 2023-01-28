CHAMPAIGN — A stingy defensive effort guided the Peoria Richwoods boys’ basketball teamto an 67-51 win against Centennial in a Big 12 Conference game at Coleman Carrodine Gymnasium on Friday night.
The Knights caused 22 turnovers — 14 of which came in the first half — and forced 18 of Centennial’s 20 field goals to come from inside the arc.
“We didn’t play particularly well,” Centennial coach Tim Lavin said. “I thought we played better in the second half. Our effort was good all night long. But when you have 22 turnovers, it’s tough to beat a team like that.”
Centennial seniors Sathvik Thatikonda and Gurmane Springfield celebrated senior night accordingly by leading the Chargers with 13 points and 12 points, respectively.
Fellow senior Jacai Merriweather chipped in four points, including a three-pointer in the game’s opening minutes. The trio was honored along with the school’s senior dancers and cheerleaders in a ceremony before the start of the varsity game.
“We knew they were a tough team to play with,” Thatikonda said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game. We tried our best, and we were going really hard in practice the day before. We knew it was our senior night, so we really wanted (the win). But things just didn’t go our way.”
The Chargers (11-11) were unable to find sustained offensive success against the Knights, who improved to 18-3 and clocked in at No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Class 3A poll earlier this week.
Centennial has dropped four of its last five games after rattling off five consecutive wins between Dec. 29 and Jan. 7.
“Their defense was solid,” Lavin said of Richwoods. “I thought ours was pretty good. You start pressing, they start getting some easy buckets off of that. We had some missed assignments. You turn it over that much and they’re going out, that’s tough to guard.”
Richwoods finished the first quarter with a 17-9 lead and carried a 35-20 advantage into the halftime break, assuaging any concerns that fatigue from an 82-80 quintuple-overtime triumph against Peoria on Tuesday night would carry into Friday’s road trip.
“I don’t think they were tired (as much as) getting back in rhythm,” Richwoods coach Will Smith said of his athletes. “We did our rest and recovery day on Wednesday. We were in the gym shooting free throws, and then (Thursday) was our only practice. Definitely some tired legs to start the game, and then once I thought we got going, we got back to it.”
The Knights were powered by Sabri Qattum’s 14-point effort while Tavie Smith added 12 points and J.D. Etherly chipped in 10 points.
“We definitely want to get out in transition,” Smith said. “We try to get a lot of transition points by using our pressure defense, and I thought it picked up midway through the first quarter for the rest of the game.”
Friday’s game was originally the final home game on Centennial’s schedule, before its Jan. 13 home game against Champaign Central was rescheduled to Feb. 16. Until they host the crosstown-rival Maroons, the Chargers face six consecutive games on the road starting with Saturday’s against Pontiac at Kaneland High School.
“They shoot the ball really well,” Lavin said of Pontiac. “They have four or five kids that can get out and just flat shoot, and then a big kid in the middle. (They are) very physical, so we’ll see how we come back.”