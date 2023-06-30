Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Nine men’s golfers who used to suit up for Illinois — one of whom still coaches the successful program — were in action on Thursday at various pro tournaments across North America:
NOT SHOWING THEIR AGE. AT ALL.
For a brief moment late Thursday morning, Illinois coach Mike Small held the lead at the U.S. Senior Open. A double bogey on his final hole, though, dropped Small to a 1-under 70. But the 57-year-old enters Friday’s second round in Stevens Point, Wis., tied for second. His former teammate at Illinois, Steve Stricker, opened with a 1-over 72 on Thursday and is tied for 15th, as the 56-year-old vies for his fifth tournament win this year.
HOPING FOR A TURNAROUND IN MOTOWN
The PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club is always susceptible to low scores. Just look at Tony Finau’s 26-under par that won the tournament last year. Former Illini Nick Hardy and Thomas Detry will need to go low on Friday if they want to make the weekend. Both Hardy and Detry are tied for 123rd in the 156-man field after the duo both shot 1-over 73s on Thursday, nine strokes behind co-leaders Peter Kuest and Taylor Moore.
DEALING WITH WILD ILLINOIS WEATHER
Four rather recent UI graduates — Brian Campbell, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Michael Feagles and Luke Guthrie — know all about unpredictable central Illinois weather. The quartet is in Springfield for the Korn Ferry Tour’s Memorial Health Championship, but bad weather marred Thursday’s first round. Only Feagles completed his round, carding a 1-under 70, with the other three former Illini forced to complete their first rounds on Friday morning.
STAYING SOLID NORTH OF THE BORDER
Tommy Kuhl has played in two PGA Tour Canada events so far, making the cut in both and finishing up the final rounds on Sunday. The former Illini appears on his way to playing the weekend again, this time at the ATB Classic in Strathcona County, Canada. Kuhl shot a 3-under 69 during Thursday’s first round, relying on six birdies and nine pars to make up for three bogeys. The solid round has him in a tie for 26th in the 156-man field.