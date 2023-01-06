CHAMPAIGN — Adalia McKenzie was shocked when she learned of the Illinois women’s basketball team’s 14-game losing streak to Northwestern during the pregame team meal, hours before the 8 p.m. tipoff of Thursday night’s Big Ten matchup.
Then, the sophomore guard and Kendall Bostic delivered key plays down the stretch to end that extended losing run against the Wildcats.
The Illini needed every one of them in a too-close-for-comfort 85-79 victory against the Wildcats in front of 1,904 fans at State Farm Center.
“When I found out about it, I was like, ‘Huh? Like what?,” said McKenzie, who had 14 points and nine rebounds, with Illinois’ starting five players accounting for 82 of the team’s 85 points. “I said, ‘Y’all shouldn’t have told me that.’ We were ready to go.”
A big first half had Illinois (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten) in position to cruise to a seventh straight win. But Northwestern (6-8, 0-4) had other ideas, with the Wildcats outscoring the Illini 29-18 in the third quarter to make it a nervy fourth quarter, as Illinois saw a 45-27 halftime lead dwindled down to as few as two points in the final period.
But McKenzie delivered some crucial buckets with Illinois only ahead 73-71 and five minutes, 18 seconds, left in regulation.
The 5-foot-10 guard lowered her shoulder while slashing into the paint and shook off Northwestern guard Sydney Wood for a layup to restore a four-point Illini lead.
A minute and a half later, McKenzie jumped the passing lane near mid-court and streaked free for a fast-break layup that propelled Illinois to a 79-71 advantage with 3:30 to go.
“I just wanted to do whatever it takes to win,” McKenzie said. “I just anticipated the pass. I wanted to get the steal. It’s just doing the little things (to win) and staying focused.”
Still, the Illini had to sweat things out before Bostic stepped in and basically made a win-clinching three-point play.
Bostic, who finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season, collected an offensive rebound off a missed shot from Makira Cook.
Bostic’s second-chance layup through contact, followed by a made free throw after being fouled by Caileigh Walsh for the traditional three-point play, put Illinois ahead 83-77 with just 48 seconds left.
“The last play was just me doing what I do,” Bostic said. “I try to get the rebound, hunt the ball down and get the and-1. Makira had a really good drive, and I was just in the right spot at the right time.”
Cook had 23 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Illini, while Genesis Bryant scored 16 points and Brynn Shoup-Hill added 14 points.
Illinois made 12 three-pointers to overcome the fact the Wildcats outshot the Illini, making 48 percent of their shots to only 42 percent for Illinois.
“Really happy with our ability to find a way to go 1-0,” Illinois coach Shauna Green said. “We talk about that all the time, ‘It’s not always going to be pretty. It’s not always going to be perfect.’ Our first half was great. Our second quarter, we were playing really well. We came out in the second half and I thought we left our defense in the locker room. They made a run. Just proud of our resiliency and down the stretch, our ability to make plays. There was times we could have easily lost that game.”