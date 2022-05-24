URBANA — Olivier Stuart was bound to have the most vocal cheering section during Monday’s opening round of NCAA championships singles action.
Spend any time at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex when the Illinois men’s tennis team is playing and you’d understand why.
The Illini aren’t afraid of getting loud.
The crowd there for Stuart, including teammates Alex Brown and Lucas Horve and team manager Zach Pereira, on Monday evening did their best to give the Biarritz, France, native a boost in his opening-round match against Harvard’s Henry von der Schulenburg.
And they got creative.
A passable opening half verse of “La Marseillaise” ensued and then quite a bit more of what can only be described as rudimentary French.
Sort of.
Like one shout of “Vive la France!” Another of “ze Eiffel Tower.” And one “Croissant!” for good measure.
Anything to give Stuart an edge.
Help inspire some confidence.
Or break some tension.
“It’s so funny,” Stuart said. “Even during the season they were doing it a lot. It’s always fun to have a little laugh and relax and think about something else. I love that. It’s so cool. Having these guys supporting me all the time was great.”
Stuart rode the wave of big energy from his teammates to a more productive second set. The makings of a comeback attempt were there, but the Mercer transfer couldn’t fend off what was simply a well-played match by von der Schulenburg in a 6-1, 6-3 defeat.
“I should have been more aggressive,” Stuart said. “That’s what I take out from this match. I was a bit too passive on some shots, and he took advantage of it.”
The score of Monday’s match wasn’t indicative of how competitive Stuart was against van der Schulenburg. Stuart had several opportunities to break van der Schulenburg’s serve in both sets, but the Harvard sophomore escaped almost every time.
Stuart had a chance for a break against van der Schulenburg trailing 3-0 in the first set but the Zurich native managed to escape with the point. That happened again on the final point of van der Schulenburg’s first set win. The same thing happened to give van der Schulenburg 2-0 and 5-1 leads en route to the 6-3 win.
“As a player, that becomes a little disheartening out there,” Illinois coach Brad Dancer. “But you almost have to flip that switch mentally and if you can start to win those, now it flips the script on the other guy as well. It’s part of the game and part of the sport. You always have to be ahead of yourself mentally.”
Stuart did manage that better in the second set. He broke van der Schulenburg to score his first point at 3-1. Then Stuart fended off defeat at 5-2 and then broke van der Schulenburg again to make it 5-3.
Dancer spent more time in the second set on the sideline coaching up Stuart. He wanted the veteran Illini to focus more on the necessary work ahead of him.
“He’s a worker,” Dancer said. “I got a psychology going in his mind of digging in a little bit more and not so much trying to figure out the puzzle out there. I think he kind of started the match trying to be really analytical. I just tried to get him in a more natural, flowing state where he wasn’t thinking so much.”
Stuart accomplished what he set out to do at Illinois after transferring from Mercer by qualifying for the singles draw at the NCAA championships. Being part of the Illini, he said, improved the mental component of his game, but he also admitted Monday he “didn’t have quite the level yet to get to the top.”
Stuart has exhausted his eligibility, but he will be back at Illinois next year to finish his master’s degree. Dancer intends to keep one of his rare transfers in his 17-year tenure as the Illini coach close to the program.
“I’m hoping Olivier feels like this is a home for him,” Dancer said. “He’s such a great person, so we’ll use him as a mentor and have him around as much as we can. He’s a phenomenal young man. We’ve been lucky to have him. ... It was just a shame we weren’t able to have a bit better season for him to be a part of.”