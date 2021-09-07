SULLIVAN — The Sullivan/Okaw Valley football team will not compete in its final seven regular-season games this fall, Sullivan officials announced Monday.
"Due to low student participation, the remaining varsity football games will be canceled for the 2021 season," reads a post on the Sullivan CUSD 300 Facebook page. "We will be playing a JV schedule, and freshman games if the opportunity arises. ... We also intend to have a game on the scheduled Friday night of homecoming, but it will not be a varsity contest.
"This was a very difficult decision, but it was made in the best interests of the program and the current student-athletes. We appreciate the grace that has been shown to us by opposing schools with whom we are canceling."
This decision most immediately affects Tuscola, which was slated to host S/OV this Friday at 7 p.m. Clinton is the other local program impacted, as it expected to host S/OV in Week 9.
S/OV got off to an 0-2 start that included losses by 54-0 and 50-6 margins. The program has not posted a win since the 2016 season and currently is on its fourth head coach in five seasons, John Bertetto.
S/OV joins Urbana in forgoing the remainder of its 2021 fall varsity season due to low athlete turnout. The Tigers announced their decision last Monday.