CHAMPAIGN — The crossover stepback jumper Chester Frazier splashed over the outstretched arms of RJ Melendez after one of Illinois’ workouts earlier this week was the Illini assistant coach’s response to an all-in-fun jab from Brad Underwood.
The Illinois coach might have intimated that Frazier was getting old.
Washed up. That the young guards on the Illini roster would “whip his (butt)” if they played one-on-one.
So the 36-year-old Frazier went to work against Melendez. The video of the matchup recorded by Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. includes no audio. The competitive fire, though, is hard to miss from the former Illini guard who suited up for Bruce Weber from 2005-09.
“That was a jab at Coach Underwood for calling me old,” Frazier said during a WDWS radio appearance this week on ‘SportsTalk.’ “It’s all fun. … It’s just sparking the competition. We usually get a group of five or six guys out there, and I’m trying to foster competition. I know my playing days are over. I’m right at the top of the hill and almost over it, so while I can still get out there, I want them to see I can still compete.”
Illinois’ summer workouts are as important this offseason as they’ve been since Underwood arrived in Champaign in March 2017. Four freshmen, two transfers and a preferred walk-on outnumber the returning players on the roster. And that’s giving the latter group Dain Dainja, who transferred from Baylor to Illinois in January.
That majority new group has created what Underwood previously said — and Frazier repeated — a different, fun energy in the gym during the first week-plus of summer workouts. The time on the court and in the film room for Frazier with freshmen like Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps — the team’s point guards as the roster currently stands — is vital this time of year.
“It’s preparing them for what they’re going to see,” Frazier said. “There’s technical things that they may not have learned before they got here. Catching them up to speed on that stuff. Then there’s the film side of it. Showing them games from last year or years in the past. … Then watching their own film from practice. Then the competition aspect of it is those guys getting after each other every day.”
It’s a wholly different summer dynamic than what Frazier experienced during his own career at Illinois. He and his teammates weren’t spending any time with Weber and his coaching staff.
“When I played, we weren’t allowed to practice in the summer,” Frazier said. “We were allowed to only play pick up and lift weights. Shoot, I even had a job in the summer working at O’Brien’s.”
Count Frazier among those happy the rule changed.
“I think it’s great to practice in the summer,” he said. “You get a little more detail in the summer — offensively and defensively — but at the end of the day, man, these guys are talented.
“They just need to learn terminology, our philosophies on both ends of the floor. Mostly teaching and learning at this point, and then we’ll get more into competition as the summer goes on.”
The young guards for Illinois can learn plenty in the next month-plus. What they were able to do on the court in high school or AAU probably won’t be as easy in the Big Ten. All four incoming freshmen, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers included with Clark and Epps, count getting to and finishing at (or above) the rim a strength.
“Getting all the way to the rim at this level is extremely hard,” Frazier said while emphasizing that’s probably more true in the Big Ten than other conferences. “Playing off one foot. Not being under control. High-school kids typically come in with those habits that they find quickly that the length, the athleticism and the physicality is a lot different than they faced in high school. It’s harder to get to your spots cleanly at this level.
“They’ll learn through trial and error. The more you play, the more they’ll adjust their game to the way it is now. … Before, that lane was open. No help side. That lane is going to close up at this level. You’ll find most of those layups aren’t translatable college baskets at this level unless you’re, obviously, a freak athlete and you’re just that quick and that strong and that explosive as we saw Ayo (Dosunmu) later in his career get to the basket at will.”