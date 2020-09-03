CHAMPAIGN — Sophie Stephenson took her recruitment into her own hands last month. The NCAA-mandated dead period, which has been extended multiple times and most recently to the end of the month, put a moratorium on all in-person recruiting.
No visits of any kind. Unofficial or otherwise. By athletes or coaches.
That didn’t stop Stephenson from using a trip to visit family in the Midwest to check out a few college campuses. She made stops at Iowa State and Marquette. Even took an unplanned visit to Wisconsin.
The primary reason for Stephenson’s Midwest tour? A stop in Champaign to check out the Illinois campus. The Illini were long a favorite of the Class of 2022 outside hitter from Seattle. Her wholly unofficial visit — no meetings with coach Chris Tamas and his staff or the team — reinforced that feeling. And that was enough. The 6-foot-2 Stephenson officially announced her commitment to Illinois on Aug. 26, joining Ann Arbor (Mich.) middle blocker Cari Bohm in the Illini’s 2022 class.
“With the recruiting dead period, there were clearly not going to be official visits for a while,” Stephenson said. “Honestly, no one knows how much longer it’s going to be until we can do face-to-face recruiting. … Because Illinois was my first choice, I really wanted to make sure I got to the campus and experience what it’s like. For me anyway, being on campus or being at the school really helped me to see if I could picture myself there.
“Although I couldn’t see the coaches or meet the players on campus, I really did feel like I could see myself there. It kind of just felt right.”
The reach of BTN put Illinois on Stephenson’s radar last fall. She got a chance to watch the Illini play and was taken by how they competed. The gameday atmosphere at Huff Hall wasn’t muted either being across the country and experiencing it on TV.
“You can hear the crowd when the announcers are talking,” Stephenson said. “After huge plays, the whole crowd erupts, and it looks insane.”
Illinois stayed the favorite for Stephenson after checking box after box in her recruitment. The fan and community support was a plus. So was the opportunity to play in the Big Ten. Academics played a role, too, with the future economics major impressed by the Gies College of Business. Last month’s visit also checked the boxes for “beautiful campus” and “great town.”
“They were always my first choice,” Stephenson said. “I loved watching them on TV. I loved their colors. I loved the team atmosphere. In getting to talk to the actual coaches and people behind it, it just became more and more of a perfect fit.”
Stephenson’s discussions with Tamas and assistant coaches Rashinda Reed and Eli Sharping helped close out her recruitment. Stephenson said the Illinois program reflects the coaching staff.
“You could tell they’re really passionate about the sport, and they really, truly care about every single one of their players,” she said. “I really aligned with their morals and their coaching philosophy. The whole staff is really into family and community, and that’s something that’s super, super important to me.”
That meant more to Stephenson than location. She grew up in Pac-12 country in Seattle with a nationally-prominent program in her backyard in Washington. The allure of the Big Ten, though, was strong.
“Big Ten volleyball is the most competitive conference in the country,” Stephenson said. “Playing at that kind of level is just unreal. … I’ve got to keep working. The work never stops. There’s always something else to work on, always something else to do. I’m excited.
“It’s going to be difficult to wait another two years before I can get to campus, but in the meantime, I’ve got to keep grinding and keep getting better.”