CHAMPAIGN — Summers have always been about balance for college basketball coaches.
A mix of short and long-term thinking. They have to find the balance between time spent on campus working toward the next season and time spent on the road recruiting to build the future of the program.
This summer required an adjustment in that balancing act. The shift in the recruiting calendar stripped some recruiting evaluation periods from the spring and dropped them into June. The July evaluation periods were shaken up with the addition of the NCAA College Basketball Academy, with one of those four camps taking place in Champaign over the past week.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood not only had those long recruiting weekends and regular summer workouts on his schedule, but also the Illini’s preparation for their foreign tour in Italy set to start Aug. 4. Fitting all three in simply made for an even busier summer than usual.
“I would venture to say I’m glad I’m not young in this profession knowing that five of your eight weekends maybe your kids are out of school you’re out recruiting,” Underwood told The News-Gazette on Friday afternoon about the change in the calendar. “We all know that May has become a recruiting month because of the transfers. It may take away a little bit from what we do with our current student-athletes on campus in the month of June.
“There’s always going to be a little negative somewhere. I think they’ll find a happy median somewhere in there, yet I’ve really liked what (the NCAA has) done.”
Underwood has also liked what his team has accomplished this summer. The Illini have used six of their allotted 10 practice days in advance of the Italy trip so far. They’ll wrap those up in the coming week.
“We’ve tried to make it a distinct difference between what our individuals workouts are and our days of practice,” Underwood said. “We’ve gone two-a-days some of those. The individual workouts have been all about player development, and we’ve tried to cut those to 40-45 minutes or so a couple times a week.”
Underwood described the practices for the upcoming trip to Italy as “intense.” Some of them have had themes, whether it be a day worth of zone defense or a day focused solely on offense. Where Illinois sits in late July this summer compared to a year ago in terms of on court production almost can’t be compared.
“We’re way ahead,” Underwood said. “That’s why this trip is exciting. We’ve got a group of guys that basically know what we’re doing. We’re able to tinker with some things and fine tune some things.
“Last year was just teach, teach, teach. We couldn’t make a fundamental defensive play or offensive play last year at this time because there were so many new guys. That’s all ingrained now.”
Illinois’ preparation has turned more analytical this summer, too. The Illini are tracking every ball screen play — both offensively and defensively — in addition to their effectiveness in transition and rebounding. Total passes in a possession are also charted.
“We’re pushing a lot of buttons here in these practices to try and establish the things we feel like we need to get better at,” Underwood said.
All of that work will be tested early next month in Italy. How Illinois plays is certainly important even if it’s just as a benchmark for where the preparation turns in advance of the 2019-20 season. But after two tough seasons — the Illini are 26-39 in Underwood’s tenure — the trip to Italy means a little more.
“That trip’s about not just competing and winning and getting to know each other,” Underwood said. “But it’s also about having fun and doing something they don’t get to do and see places they don’t get to see every day. We’re excited about that.”