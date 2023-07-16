URBANA — What the Illinois men’s tennis team accomplishes during the summer is just as important to the program’s development as the fall and spring seasons.
A summer schedule that might yield events across eight to 12 weeks creates the opportunity for the Illini to work independently on their game.
To figure out who they are on the court without constant contact with coaches Brad Dancer and Tim Kopinski.
Not that the Illinois coaches aren’t around. They travel to easily reached tournaments throughout the summer to work with their players. While there’s no contact allowed during matches, they can serve as scouting and match analysis resources before and after.
Everyone’s week gets a little easier starting Monday with Illinois hosting the Fighting Illini Open — a ITF Transition Tour event — at Atkins Tennis Center.
The entire Illinois team, save for Mathis Debru, who returned home to France to play this summer, will be in town. Some played in the wild card tournament Friday, and how the total tournament entries shake out Monday will determine how many Illini will play in the main draw.
“We feel spoiled because we’ve got the support behind us to host these events,” Dancer said. “It provides an incredible opportunity for our guys. They’re playing professional, but they’re playing on their courts. They know these courts very well — they practice on them every day — and know the conditions really well. There’s no surprises for our guys.”
Dancer will be on hand before and after matches just in case there are any.
“When our guys get to a certain level and are dialed in, we probably do much less,” the veteran Illinois coach said. “You learn how to do it on your own. I think we’ve got some guys now who still need a little bit more of that mentorship through some of these key, critical areas of transitioning to really being a pro.”
Dancer doesn’t downplay the influence he and Kopinski can have as coaches. And also admits the results of the past two seasons have made him realize he could be doing a better job.
“At the same time, you need players to take autonomy and ownership of their team,” Dancer said. “I think that’s what we see from the best teams in the summertime. That’s why we’re trying to make it accessible and feasible for these guys to have great summers and feel good about where they’re going with their games. If they do that, they’ll feel like a rising star and will lift up all their teammates around them, too.
“I think it’s absolutely critical. You just don’t see teams make it into the top five or top 10 in the country where their guys are not performing well in the summer. I’ve never seen that.”
Dancer has seen his team make positive strides in the last couple months.
Gabrielius Guzauskas, for one, is back to form after working his way back during Illinois’ season from knee surgery last summer.
The Illinois coach was also pleased with how Kenta Miyoshi played early in the summer, including events in Japan and South Korea, before a back injury sidelined him the last month.
But Hunter Heck is arguably having the most successful summer of any Illini.
The senior from St. Paul, Minn., picked up a pair of wins at the Ray Simon Toledo Men’s Open last week. Heck defended his singles title from last summer by beating Stefan Kozlov, who has played in four Grand Slam events, and then teamed up with Western Michigan’s Peter Kuszynski to win the doubles title.
“That was a big win for Hunter,” Dancer said. “It’s always different when you beat somebody in a final compared to a guy who wasn’t ready to go in the first round. When you play somebody in a final, typically, you’re going to get their best tennis at that point.”