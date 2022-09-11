CHAMPAIGN — Calamity McEntire remembers feeling a sense of “awe” in meeting Pat Summitt for the first time.
Back then, in 2001, McEntire was a student manager on the Tennessee women’s basketball team.
The niece of country music legend Reba McEntire, the Kiowa, Okla., native had spent the previous two years at Eastern Oklahoma State, where she played women’s basketball with the Mountaineers.
An injury while playing at the NJCAA school in Wilburton, Okla., forced McEntire to consider a change in career paths, however. And led to the move to Knoxville, Tenn.
Her original college plans were to study to become a motivational speaker.
But McEntire found a new calling: coaching. And learning from a women’s basketball coaching legend in Summitt, who won eight national titles as the Volunteers’ coach and died in 2016, was too good to pass up.
“The awe moment goes away really quickly when you’re in the daily grind working with the people you’re close with,” McEntire said of her two seasons at Tennessee as a manager on Summitt’s teams. “Pat was a great teacher of the game. Just listening to all the detail that she has, teaching every day and then I got to be in every single timeout. Seeing how she handled timeouts just her communication overall and also learned the value of working hard, the value of loyalty and also the value of having a magnifying glass on you at every single time. I think I just benefited from that as I grew up in coaching.”
Where McEntire grew as a coach has happened at a lot of different places.
Reunited with first-year Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green in Champaign, McEntire also has made stops at Fresno State (2004-06), UC Santa Barbara (2006-08), Boise State (2008-12), Arizona (2012-16) and Hawaii (2016-17. McEntire’s first stint with Green included five years at Dayton (2017-2021) before coaching under Vic Schafer for the 2021-22 season at Texas.
The decision to leave a tradition-rich program like the Longhorns, who have been to back-to-back Elite Eights in the NCAA tournament, for Illinois might be a surprise to some. The Illini program Green is now in charge of hasn’t reached to the NCAA tournament since 2003 and hasn’t posted a winning season in nearly a decade.
McEntire was visiting family in Nashville, Tenn., after wrapping up her recruiting duties as a Texas assistant coach when Green called with the offer to join her staff at Illinois. What McEntire heard on the other end of the line convinced her to relocate to Champaign.
“Through those conversations hearing her excitement about it, I really started to understand why she believed in this place,” McEntire said. “I think any life-changing decision, per se, is not always easy, but it also wasn’t difficult as far as knowing who Shauna is and what she’s about and what her process is.
“I have a couple people that I’m really close with, but honestly, I am a very spiritual person. A lot of my process is internal and spiritual and my decisions are usually based on feel, gut and purpose. I felt like this was the next step of my journey, honestly. Throughout that process, it wasn’t too challenging.”
Green said McEntire was “one of the first people” she talked to after Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman hired her in late March to replace Nancy Fahey, who retired after the 2021-22 season.
“It was a really key piece,” Green said of hiring McEntire, who was also named associate head coach at Illinois.
“(The associate coach title) was something that to me just made sense,” Green continued. “If we were going to get her to come here, yeah, that’s a little bit of an incentive, right, for her, but she’s ready for that title. She has a ton of experience. It’s well-deserved. It was not just a title that was thrown in to get her to come to Illinois. It was something she worked for and something that she definitely deserved.”
McEntire admits the move to Champaign, a place she had never visited before arriving in April, was made easier by the fact she already had built close relationships with fellow Illinois assistant coaches Ryan Gensler and DeAntoine Beasley.
The year away at Texas did nothing to affect the close bond among them, either.
“We hit the ground running,” McEntire. “We didn’t really have a lot of time, number one. We were diving in head-first. We were getting after it. To be honest with you, it’s kind of crazy. There was zero uncomfortableness. It was just a natural feel, back with family. How we work, how we speak to each other, how we communicate. The things we’re about. ... It was pretty effortless when we came together again.”