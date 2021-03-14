Panthers, Warriors dealing with absences
Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball defeated Watseka 42-38 on March 4. The Panthers’ next game, at Rantoul two days later, was canceled. A short time later, PBL removed itself from last week’s Sangamon Valley Conference tournament.
This was far from the only local example of a high school hoops program losing games during the 2021 season because of COVID-19 issues. But having those troubles happen when they did, especially at a school full of multi-sport athletes, meant Josh Pritchard’s Panthers football squad also would be affected.
“You kind of hear rumors about so and so tested positive,” said Pritchard, the 2019 News-Gazette All-Area football Coach of the Year. “But then you hear them all called out (of class) or get sent home, and the first thing you think is, ‘What are we going to do now?’”
Pritchard’s second PBL group began practicing last Monday for a six-game schedule that already may be in jeopardy.
The Panthers’ March 19 opener at Seneca has been canceled, Pritchard told The News-Gazette on Thursday, because 15 of his players are sidelined for reasons related to COVID-19 and Seneca is dealing with absences of its own.
Those PBL athletes can’t suit up for a game until they complete an IHSA-mandated 12 practices.
Pritchard expressed confidence his team’s Week 2 game on March 27 at Momence will take place. Even if that means the Panthers might have “a bunch of younger kids, maybe freshmen, playing varsity-game minutes.”
“But if that happens, we’re going to play a game and give everything we have,” Pritchard said.
PBL finished 9-3 in its first campaign under Pritchard in 2019, advancing to the Class 3A quarterfinals in the process. The Panthers graduated 15 athletes from that team, including All-Area first-team selection Hunter Anderson.
So PBL could have been heading toward a bit of a learning curve even without coronavirus-caused absences to the 2021 roster.
Listening to Pritchard explain who is missing right now, however, sheds an entirely different light on the situation.
“We’re losing our quarterback, losing our running back, losing essentially all four starting receivers. ... We lose three O-linemen as close contacts,” Pritchard said. “You flip to the defensive side of the ball, we lose two to three secondary kids. We lose some linebackers and some defensive linemen. We’ll be trying to do as best as we can to get them in shape.”
Pritchard said he might be without a quarterback entirely if senior Gavin Coplea, whom the Panthers normally utilize as a receiver, wasn’t available.
“I shot (the held-out players) a text after they got sent home and basically told them ... ‘Once you get back, we’re going to welcome you back and try to do whatever we can with you,’” Pritchard said. “(We want them to) enjoy the four games they get. Right now, any game’s a good game.”
Tuscola coach Andy Romine is dealing with a scaled-down version of this problem, as two of his seniors are missing workouts because of COVID-19 issues.
“You hate it because the season’s so short anyways,” Romine said. “But we’ll be happy to have them back.”
There is a trickle-down effect, however, from COVID-19 troubles that the Warriors boys’ basketball team experienced late this season.
Romine said that the quarantine of some upperclassmen caused younger basketball players to shift either from junior varsity to varsity or from the freshman team to the JV squad.
“It’s had a gap effect to the lower levels because everybody moves up a level in basketball,” Romine said. “Then, we can’t get them for more than one or two days of (football) practice.”
Despite this, Romine said he isn’t hurting for attendance at Tuscola football practices, noting he’s “got over 50 kids every day.”
But he’s aware other programs aren’t as lucky — including PBL, which Pritchard said is working out with 30 to 35 kids right now.
“I’ve talked to some 5A and 6A coaches, and their numbers aren’t as good as ours,” said Romine, whose Warriors appeared in the 2017 Class 1A state final. “If we don’t have a season here, I think we would’ve seen a ton more programs go to 8-man because they would’ve lost a ton of interest, and you can’t afford that.”
Big 12 gears up for
Saturday afternoon slate
Tim Turner and his Champaign Central football players are becoming accustomed to taking the field on Saturdays instead of under the Friday night lights.
The Maroons, along with Centennial and Urbana, have followed this path more frequently in recent years as a precautionary measure in the wake of community violence.
But there’s a different reason those three teams and Danville will contest each of their first three games this season at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“We weren’t sure what the weather was going to do, to be honest,” Urbana athletic director Steve Waller said. “That was strictly a weather decision, to avoid colder temperatures of a Friday evening and maybe get some sunny days on a Saturday afternoon.”
Turner, for one, completely supports the decision.
“We’ve gotten accustomed to (playing on Saturdays), so it wasn’t that big of a thing,” Turner said. “The idea of playing on a Saturday afternoon where that sun’s beating down, we kind of welcomed it, to be honest. ... It may take away from the Friday night glitter of it, but these kids have gotten accustomed to having things taken away from them.”
Central will contest each of its first three games at Tommy Stewart Field, hosting Danville and Urbana on March 20 and March 27, respectively, before squaring off with Centennial on April 3. Centennial is at Urbana in Week 1 and at Danville in Week 2, while the Vikings host the Tigers in Week 3.
Turner said he wants to treat these 1 p.m. kickoffs in a “college style.”
“Get (the players) in there early, feed them some breakfast, have them hang out a little bit. Then, we’ll get into our pregame routine, and I think it’ll be something good,” Turner said. “The kids will still have that, ‘I’ve got to get in bed early Friday night because I’ve still got to get up early,’ but that game doesn’t start as early.”
The Big 12 is rounding out its six-week schedule with a tournament in which the top eight regular-season performers will vie for the league championship, while the bottom four teams will play one another once apiece over the final three weeks.
Regardless of how a team finishes its regular season, it is ensured six total games this spring.
“It makes all of our games meaningful games as opposed to … just scrapping together a few games and saying, ‘Go out and play some football,’” Turner said. “It’ll be something going forward we can use to rally our guys.”
Bulldogs coach familiar with spring football in the past
Most coaches around The News-Gazette’s coverage area aren’t intimately familiar with a spring football season — something they’re all learning about this year thanks to the pandemic.
Mahomet-Seymour coach Jon Adkins had past experience with the idea, spending one season as assistant coach at Cape Coral (Fla.) High School before joining the Bulldogs ahead of the 2019 campaign.
“It kind of reminds me a lot of that,” Adkins said. “For the kids’ sake, it’s been awesome to be out there and see all these smiles underneath their masks and their helmets.”
Protective masks are required for athletes when games begin on March 19, as well. It’s led to questions on social media about how players can don a mask while also wearing a mouth guard.
“It’s certainly another hurdle with all these COVID restrictions,” Adkins said. “We’ve got these special masks that have an opening in the middle, so kids can still put their mouth guards in. We’re adapting and overcoming to all this potential adversity.”
Adkins said he struggles to sleep at night when considering how a potential positive COVID-19 test or rash of close-contact identifications could affect his team’s already-shortened season. The Bulldogs are slated to kick off their six-game season at 7 p.m. next Friday against Effingham at Frank Dutton Field in Mahomet.
“We’re filming every single practice in case we have to contact trace. ... Maybe we can quarantine a few kids based off the film,” Adkins said. “We’re harping on the 6 feet of social distancing, talking about wearing the mask all the time. To be completely honest with you, it’s absolutely crazy. We’re going to do what it takes and everything in our power to get these kids their full six-game season.”
Five of those games are within the Apollo Conference. The sixth is a Week 5 showdown on April 16 with Unity at Hicks Field in Tolono, a product of the Apollo and Illini Prairie leagues announcing a one-season crossover last August.
Adkins said perennial playoff powers in Champaign County like Mahomet-Seymour versus Unity is “certainly going to be great for the fans,” since it’s a game that rarely happens. But he added that he’d rather play six league games to determine an undisputed conference champion.
“Hopefully, we can get to a point where we say we are undefeated in our conference,” Adkins said. “I know it’s going to be a great environment. Those fans have probably circled that game on the calendar.”
Sangamon Valley schools
relish final go-round
Lost in the shuffle of having high school sports happen at all amid the COVID-19 pandemic were two significant local conference changes.
First, Paxton-Buckley-Loda announced last March that it was leaving the Sangamon Valley Conference to join the Illini Prairie Conference, beginning with the 2021-22 school year. That move was made after St. Thomas More joined the Illinois 8-Man Football Association in January 2020, leaving the IPC short a desired school in football. The IPC was formed with 10 schools, meaning all nine regular-season football games were filled with conference opponents.
Following PBL’s decision was the August news that SVC schools Cissna Park, Iroquois West and Watseka would join the Vermilion Valley Conference, with fellow SVC members Clifton Central, Dwight, Momence and Seneca simultaneously becoming football-only entrants in the VVC.
Starting in the 2021-22 school year, the Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance will feature two divisions. The North will feature former SVC schools, minus Cissna Park, and the South will have prior VVC members Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville. Each team will have five intra-division games and four crossover matchups. Each division champion will earn an automatic IHSA postseason bid as well.
Of course, this movement for the future means the SVC as it’s currently known will be no more in just a few months. Clifton Central is the league’s reigning football regular-season champion.
“(Our approach is) let’s try to win it now,” Pritchard said. “At the end of the day, we’re trying to win all of our games.”
Pritchard said it’s “definitely sad” to leave behind the SVC, partially because inclusion in the IPC means his Panthers will play an all-conference schedule moving forward.
“We’re probably not playing Gibson City ever again unless schedules change and conferences change in the future,” Pritchard said of PBL’s Ford County rival. “We’re just going to try to work to play this spring, and we’ll worry about the fall when we start again this summer.”
Watseka coach Aaron Hilgendorf said he’s not placing any additional emphasis on the Warriors’ five SVC games just because they won’t happen under the same banner next season.
“Basically the only team leaving is PBL. We’re going to play the same teams except them next year,” Hilgendorf said. “Our mindset is just, ‘This is who we’re playing this week. They’re in our conference. We know them well (and) they know us well. Who’s going to execute the best?’”
Outsiders shouldn’t take this to mean Hilgendorf has no interest in his 16-strong senior class snagging their last possible SVC regular-season crown.
“Our seniors and the guys underneath them are motivated by that,” Hilgendorf said. “It’s the only trophy or accomplishment we can have this year.”
Illinois 8-Man Association
gaining steam
Steve Totheroh recalls seeing Milford/Cissna Park football in “survival mode” just three years ago.
“My son was a freshman (in fall 2017). ... We were playing down at Bismarck, and we played and had 14 kids and one was my freshman son, who had no business being on the field,” said Totheroh, Milford’s principal. “And I think Bismarck had over a dozen coaches.”
So coach Clint Schwartz‘s Bearcats became a founding member of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, winning the first state championship in 2018 and finishing runner-up in 2019.
And they’re far from the only program that’s made the jump from the IHSA’s 11-man ranks because of low athlete turnout.
Twenty-six teams are committed to the 8-man league for its 2021 season, which will run along the same timeline as the IHSA’s upcoming campaign. That total is up from 16 the previous year, and it has allowed league officials to establish a weekly top-10 rankings for the first time.
Joining Milford/Cissna Park from The News-Gazette coverage area are St. Thomas More, Blue Ridge and Schlarman. Judah Christian, which played in the league last year, is not fielding a team this spring.
The Sabers and Knights are first-year participants, and the Hilltoppers are readying for their second 8-man schedule.
“Those are all feasible trips,” said Totheroh, who serves as the 8-Man Association’s vice president. “The first year we traveled to Wisconsin, and (the opposing team) drove from northern Wisconsin to southern Wisconsin and we played on a neutral field. We were just flexible and made it work.”
The 8-Man Association is following in the IHSA’s footsteps by not conducting any playoffs this year, instead opting for a six-week schedule. Totheroh said he hopes the IHSA eventually takes control of a league filled with schools that field IHSA teams in other sports.
“We played the state championship at Monmouth College the past two years, and (league president) John Lalor and I are the ones lining the field to make it smaller for the 8-man field,” Totheroh said. “We don’t mind doing it, but when this grows, it’s really going to require more organization.”
Not even considering the league’s ongoing growth, Totheroh said it would have been difficult for the 8-Man Association to lose just its third season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just for (players) to have an opportunity to go out and be a part of a family and take care of one another (is important),” Totheroh said. “A lot of these kids have been watching from the sidelines ... on Friday night since they could walk. To be out there and participate in it means everything to them.”
Hawks seeking to build off
state quarterfinal run
The 2019 high school football season wasn’t filled with lengthy playoff stays for local programs. In fact, none qualified for a state semifinal game.
One bright spot was offered by Prairie Central, which took a No. 10 seed in Class 4A all the way to the quarterfinal round before falling to No. 3 Effingham 27-14.
Given that Hawks coach Andrew Quain returned several key pieces from that roster — including News-Gazette All-Area first-team defensive lineman Josh Woodrey and honorable-mention picks Kaden King, Cooper Palmore and Connor Casner, among other athletes — Quain was hopeful there could be some sort of season this school year despite the pandemic.
“It was really important to give these seniors something to play for,” Quain said. “We’re disappointed we’re not going to get a state series. But we’ve refocused our goals and are looking at accomplishing what we can with a six-game schedule.”
Luckily for Prairie Central, it plays in a hyper-competitive Illini Prairie Conference that qualified five of its 10 teams for the 2019 playoffs. The Hawks only could manage to rank third in the 2019 regular-season standings, in fact, finishing behind champion Chillicothe IVC and runner-up Unity. Their first chance to follow up that special 2019 season is at 7 p.m. next Friday at Rantoul.
“You can just see the fire that this group gets once we ... started talking about conference championships. They bought into that,” Quain said. “They’re excited for the idea of putting 2021 up on the banner in the gym and having conference champions next to their name forever.”
Though Woodrey, also a reigning All-State selection, is the crown jewel of a Prairie Central defense that permitted fewer than 22 points per game during the 2019 season, Quain said he’s especially excited to see Palmore in action.
“His speed and his size, weighing in at over 240 pounds, 6-4 linebacker who can run laterally,” Quain said. “He’s chasing down one of our fastest kids on a sweep from the middle linebacker position.”
Quain’s offense is anchored by a dual-threat quarterback in King and Casner at running back.
“(King was) not playing basketball this year, so he’s been able to get really good reps,” Quain said. “We’ve been able to develop next year’s team, too, through these spring practices. It’s been a really productive offseason.”