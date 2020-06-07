Sunday Special | Breaking down the Big Ten
ILLINOIS
What is Illinois’ ceiling for the 2020-21 season?
Two variables — the respective NBA draft decisions by Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn — will ultimately determine this. Should both return for another season, the Illini could make an argument they have one of the top 10 teams in the country based on returning talent level and their top 15 recruiting class.
One of Dosunmu or Cockburn returning is probably still a top 25 team. Neither? Then Brad Underwood and Co. have some work to do, hoping for a strong start by their freshmen and bounceback seasons from Trent Frazier and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
If Kofi Cockburn does return, does the big frontcourt with Giorgi Bezhanishvili work this time?
That all comes down to how much more comfortable and confident Bezhanishvili is in his role.
Yes, his three-point shooting improved last season — shooting 30.6 percent after hitting at just 16.7 percent as a freshman. And, yes, the Georgian big man is a strong passer, who worked an effective high-low game with Cockburn at times. But that frontcourt pairing just didn’t quite click other than in smaller doses. Solid guard play again in 2020-21 might see Underwood go with smaller lineups again and Bezhanishvili mostly as a backup center.
Which newcomer could have the biggest impact?
It’s tempting to say Austin Hutcherson. The absolute one item Illinois needed more of last season was consistent three-point shooting. Hutcherson did that in his two seasons at Division III Wesleyan University (Conn.). If he can do the same in the Big Ten, he fills a serious need.
But the pull of what Andre Curbelo might be at the point is hard to escape. Yes, Curbelo will be a freshman, but he has a maturity to both his game and his demeanor, and nobody might be able to set the table for the rest of the Illini better than him.
From Scott Richey, The News-Gazette
INDIANA
Did Justin Smith’s transfer come as a surprise?
Smith’s transfer came as a mild surprise given that he was a two-year starter and had ample opportunity to grow as a player. At 6-foot-7, Smith was IU’s most versatile defender, able to match up with wings and physical players inside in the Big Ten. But his offense never caught up to his defense. Smith had issues finishing at the rim and was unable to develop a perimeter game (26.3 percent from three-point range last season) to justify playing on the wing. With Smith’s departure, Indiana could go to with more three-guard lineups or turn to 6-7 sophomore swingman Jerome Hunter, who showed promise off the bench last season.
Has Archie Miller landing the top players in Indiana counteracted middle-of-the-pack or worse Big Ten finishes from a fan goodwill perspective?
Fans in the Hoosier state are pleased with Miller’s recruiting and the fact he’s kept the last three Indiana Mr. Basketball recipients home (Romeo Langford in 2018, Trayce Jackson-Davis in 2019 and incoming freshman guard Anthony Leal in 2020). Sooner or later, though, getting the blue chips within the state needs to translate to more wins. Miller is getting more players that fit his system but will need to make a jump closer to the top of the Big Ten standings in Year 4 to avoid being on the hot seat.
How does Khristian Lander reclassifying change things for Indiana in 2020-21?
Lander gives Indiana a speedy playmaker in the backcourt that the Hoosiers have lacked in recent seasons. He can score off the dribble, break down defenses and create for others off the dribble and push the fast break with exceptional speed with the ball in his hands. At 165 pounds, Lander may take a pounding in his first year in the Big Ten, but should develop as his freshman season progresses. Lander’s addition also will give Miller a chance to experiment with more three-guard lineups.
From Kevin Brockway, CNHI Indiana
IOWA
How might a healthy Jordan Bohannon, Patrick McCaffery and Jack Nunge change the Hawkeyes in 2020-21?
With all of the players who started most of the time last season eligible to return, Bohannon, Nunge and McCaffery will give the Hawkeyes depth that they occasionally lacked last season. If Bohannon is 100 percent, he will start at the point with Joe Toussaint going to the bench. The other two are starter quality players who are likely to be reserves. Nunge, who started the first five games last season at power forward before getting hurt, can play either the 4 or the 5, and McCaffery is an instant offense guy who will supply a lot of points off the bench.
What type of impact will Luka Garza’s decision have on the team?
Obviously, when a guy was Big Ten Player of the Year and won some national player of the year awards, you’d love to have him back. Garza’s shot totals and scoring might go down with the return of Bohannon, but he is a monstrous presence around the basket and could turn Iowa into a top 10 team with a chance to end a 40-year Final Four drought. If Garza decides to stay in the NBA draft, the Hawkeyes still should be very good. Nunge would become the starting center, and it would become an even more perimeter-oriented team.
Which freshman starter from a year ago will have the most significant role moving forward?
Both Toussaint and CJ Fredrick will continue to be major contributors, but both could see their roles diminished slightly in the short term. Fredrick probably would have the larger role with Toussaint coming off the bench behind Bohannon — especially in situations in which the Hawkeyes want to employ pressure defense. Beyond next season, Fredrick could very well emerge as the team’s leading scorer and go-to guy after Garza, Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp are gone.
From Don Doxsie, Quad City Times
MARYLAND
How are the Terps set up to move on without Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith?
I think it’d be hard for any program to replace players of their caliber in one offseason, but Maryland is not in a great spot at either of those positions. Cowan and Smith were the team’s two leading scorers and combined to average 31.8 points per game. Two of the team’s returning starters, Darryl Morsell and Donta Scott, both had defensive-minded roles, and they’re going to be important pieces next season. But Maryland is still going to have to figure out where its offense is going to come from.
What is the biggest point of concern for the team heading into the 2020-21 season?
The frontcourt is still in a somewhat worrisome spot. Maryland lost Smith to the NBA draft, and since the start of last season, four backup forwards have transferred. Alabama graduate transfer Galin Smith and rising sophomore Chol Marial will both play at the center position. At the four spot, Donta Scott is the returning starter. Jairus Hamilton, who transferred from Boston College, averaged 9.5 points per game last season and could play there, too. He needs a waiver to be eligible, but if he can play next season, those two spots are in a better position.
Which transfer in the last year was the biggest surprise?
All three of the offseason transfers make sense to me, but I’d say Ricky Lindo Jr. was the biggest surprise. He seemed poised to have a much larger role this season because of the frontcourt depth concerns. But then again, I would have said the same thing a year ago and his minutes ended up declining from his freshman to sophomore season. He only averaged 1.7 points in 7.0 minutes per game last season, and he had an up-and-down year. Sometimes he’d play well in bursts and then in a couple games he didn’t play at all.
From Emily Giambalvo, Washington Post
MICHIGAN
From no-brainer it was going to happen to big surprise, how do the transfers of David DeJulius, Colin Castleon and Cole Bajema rank?
There were always going to be outgoing transfers this offseason given the coaching transition. It is rare for a new head coach to arrive without any form of attrition, as we saw last summer after Juwan Howard was hired. Michigan had recruited beyond the scholarship limit and clearly expected some departures. The surprising element was who transferred out rather than that there were transfers out. David DeJulius and Colin Castleton both had opportunities to fight for the starting spots vacated by Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske. It was far from a sure thing that they were going to win those roles, but they had a chance.
Even without Isaiah Todd, what impact will the 2020 class have for the Wolverines?
Expectations can be tough to manage when it comes to recruiting. Michigan still has the highest-rated incoming recruiting class in the Big Ten, but Wolverine fans had been expecting Isaiah Todd and five-star guard Josh Christopher as part of the class for months. Even without the five-stars, Michigan’s incoming class is impressive. Top-40 big man Hunter Dickinson is the highest-rated prospect in the class and should factor in at center from day one.
Could Franz Wagner be “the guy” in 2020-21?
Absolutely. Wagner had a strong freshman year and started every game after missing the first four due to a fractured wrist. If Isaiah Livers stays in the NBA draft, and perhaps even if he doesn’t, Wagner projects to be the focal point of Michigan’s offense in 2020-21. I think he has the potential to play his way into the first round of next year’s NBA Draft but he’ll have to adjust to playing without Simpson to get him the ball.
From Dylan Burkhardt, UMHoops.com
MICHIGAN STATE
What will life after Cassius Winston look like for the Spartans?
In short, much different. It would be hard to replace a player of his caliber under any circumstances, but Michigan State also hasn’t exactly set itself up with a convincing succession plan. The only true point guard the team has recruited since Winston is Foster Loyer, who hasn’t yet shown he can be a Big Ten starter. They also appear to have come up empty on the transfer market. Their best option now seems to be to use Rocket Watts in the starting point guard role.
How much did Watts’ stretch run indicate what his role could be moving forward?
The way Watts moved into a key scoring and defending role at the end of the season certainly indicated he’ll have a significant role going forward. I would be surprised if he’s not Michigan State’s leading scorer in 2020-21 given his role as a volume shooter and scorer. Yet I’m not sure that role will be the same as it was for him as a freshman. Watts will be asked to play more on the ball far more in the post-Winston world, which ups the level of difficulty. He also won’t have Winston to get him the ball or draw the most attention from defenses.
Who else needs to step into a larger role?
Aaron Henry tops this list (assuming he withdraws from the NBA draft and returns for his junior season). The wing has had strong finishes to the last two seasons in which he looks like an All-Big Ten player, but has struggled for consistency game-to-game and hasn’t developed as a strong outside shooter. Michigan State will need him to be one of its best players every night in 2020-21. The Spartans will also be asking Marquette transfer Joey Hauser to step into a large role from day one. And if Xavier Tillman stays in the NBA, that will put an onus on younger frontcourt players like Marcus Bingham Jr.
From Kyle Austin, MLive.com
MINNESOTA
What changes will be necessary — at both ends — without Daniel Oturu?
Life without Daniel Oturu is going to be difficult. I mean, we’re talking about a player who scored 28 percent of Minnesota’s points last year. Oh, and ripped down 28 percent of the Gophers’ rebounds. And had over half of the team’s 144 blocks. But life can be a whole lot more manageable if Drake transfer Liam Robbins is eligible right away. He’s not Daniel Oturu, but his smooth offensive game, combined with his defensive wizardry, would go a long way. The problem is that Robbins is relying on the NCAA to become immediately eligible. Predicting what the NCAA is going to do is impossible. If Robbins can’t step in and replace Oturu in the starting lineup, Richard Pitino will likely be forced to play small. Western Michigan transfer Brandon Johnson would likely see a lot of minutes at the 5.
How much will Minnesota’s fortunes change depending on Marcus Carr’s draft decision?
Marcus Carr’s decision is the biggest storyline of the offseason. The fact of the matter is that Minnesota would be rudderless without their do-everything point guard. Think about this: Oturu or Carr led the Gophers in scoring in 26 of 31 games. Oturu or Carr led the Gophers in rebounding in 27 of 31 games. Carr led the Gophers in assists in all 31 games. Minnesota would be in hot water if both of those guys leave for the NBA. The good news is that all signs indicate towards Carr returning to the Twin Cities.
Which returning player needs to elevate their level of play the most?
This one is easy: Gabe Kalscheur. Similar to Illinois’ Trent Frazier, Kalscheur embraced defense in 2019-20. He guarded the opposing team’s best guard every single night. But his offense took a major step back. After shooting 41 percent from downtown as a freshman, Kalscheur only shot 34 percent from three last year. If Kalscheur can keep up his All-Big Ten defense and then get that three-point stroke back up, Minnesota’s ceiling elevates tremendously.
From Isaac Trotter, Rochester Post Bulletin
NEBRASKA
Where do fans stand on Fred Hoiberg going with as nearly as complete a roster teardown and rebuild as last offseason?
I think most are fine with it. What else are you going to do after you go 7-25? There were a couple nice pieces last season — namely point guard Cam Mack — but that roster was thrown together in about 30 days and it wasn’t built to handle rigors of the Big Ten. Not much size, zero depth, hardly any experience. Hoiberg, of course, turned over rosters with great success at Iowa State, so I think the fan base is more curious how his plan will work in Lincoln than it is anxious about what this kind of rebuild means.
Which of the several newcomers might have the most important role?
If you listen to the coaching staff, Dalano Banton is going to be the breakout star of the group. He transferred in from Western Kentucky last year and sat out. He’s 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan, and he’ll largely run the point for Nebraska on offense. He’s such a unique player with his size and length — he nearly had a triple-double against Wisconsin as a freshman at Western Kentucky — and he’s an excellent passer. Hoiberg’s teams are built around their offense, and Banton is going to have the ball in his hands a whole lot. If he develops a jump shot, look out.
How will success be measured in Year 2 of the Hoiberg era?
It’s an interesting question because Year 1 was so bad, even with next to no expectations, that there’s almost nowhere to go but up. On paper, Nebraska is much, much more talented, experienced, physical, athletic and deep than last season. It’s really not close. And last year’s team, despite its record, made life tough for a lot of teams on a lot of nights. The Huskers are going to be better, but what does that mean in the toughest conference in the country?
Chris Basnett, Lincoln Journal Star
NORTHWESTERN
What’s the feeling around the program after last year’s eight-win season?
That the team must be way better after having its worst season since 2007-08, in the middle of Bill Carmody’s tenure. The Wildcats are 13-45 in Big Ten play since reaching the NCAA tournament. No bueno. There is young talent on the team with the likes of Miller Kopp, Boo Buie, Ryan Young, Pete Nance and Robbie Beran, but will it be enough to contend for an NCAA tourney berth?
What could a Boo Buie/Ty Berry backcourt provide?
Berry is a promising combo guard from Minnesota who drew offers from his home-state school plus the likes of Iowa, Iowa State and Missouri. Coach Chris Collins is counting on him to make an immediate impact. Buie showed glimpses of outrageous play — a two-game stretch against veteran guards Cassius Winston (Michigan State) and Charlie Moore (DePaul) in which he scored 51 points and hit 9 of 16 from downtown. But a foot injury derailed him. He made only four three-pointers in his final nine games.
How effective could the Kopp/Beran/Young frontcourt continue to be?
Could be strong … to quite strong. Young had a really nice season as a redshirt freshman, averaging nine points and 6.1 rebounds. Kopp was one of the Big Ten’s most improved players, surging from 4.9 to 13.1 points per game. He hit 39.6 percent of his 3s and 89.6 percent from the foul line. Beran is 6-9 with a nice stroke. He will be counted on more now with A.J. Turner out of eligibility and Jared Jones transferring to Middle Tennessee.
From Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune
OHIO STATE
What’s a potential path for E.J. Liddell in his Ohio State career with his freshman year as the jumping off point?
E.J. Liddell has the chance to solidify himself as a Big Ten force this season. He really came on as the season progressed, in particular in what felt like a statement game against the Illinois team that recruited him so heavily. On a roster with a lot of options and roles up for grabs, Liddell could finish as Ohio State’s leading scorer.
How surprising was Luther Muhammad’s departure?
Anytime you lose a guy who’s been a two-year starter and who is guaranteed minutes, it’s going to be a surprise. In hindsight, I can understand it a little better. He was going to lose shots to Seth Towns and Justice Sueing, and Duane Washington Jr. is not going to play behind him anymore. That’s just college hoops these days, I guess. They’re going to miss his defensive capabilities in a big way, too.
What type of impact could the trio of incoming transfers have in 2020-21?
Seth Towns and Justice Sueing, presuming they are both fully healthy, will be major contributors. Towns is an elite shooter, who will have to knock off some rust after missing two seasons to injury, and Sueing is among the nation’s best at getting to the line and scoring through contact. He did have a foot surgery last winter, but he and Towns are both expected to be full-go. Abel Porter will be expected to fill in as a serviceable backup at the point similar to what Andrew Dakich did three seasons ago.
From Adam Jardy, Columbus Dispatch
PENN STATE
How important was last season — even if the NCAA tournament didn’t happen — in securing Pat Chambers’ position?
Penn State would only replace Chambers if it had no choice. Entering last season, he was the only Power Six conference coach with no NCAA tournament appearances in as many as eight seasons. Penn State simply does not value basketball as a high-profit venture and has always sought to reduce overhead rather than invest in possible higher profit. It routinely clears $5 million annually and does so with a coach earning little more than $1 million a year in total compensation — lowest in the Big Ten and, I believe, lowest of any power conference coach. I don’t think he was in much danger regardless.
What does next season’s team look like without Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins?
It will be a step back from what would have certainly been the program’s first NCAA bid since 2011, but I don’t think a collapse as we’ve seen after the past three berths (1996, 2001, 2011), the last two of which were achieved by senior-dominated clubs. Chambers’ greatest accomplishment, and what has set him apart from his two predecessors, (Jerry Dunn and Ed DeChellis) has been making recruiting a continuous process and not merely building toward one big, all-in effort for an NCAA berth every three or four seasons. The fluid replenishment in each class has given Penn State a chance to continue as a threat from here forward, I believe.
Which incoming player, freshman or transfer, will have the biggest impact?
The answer here depends on the status of NCAA transfer legislation. If immediate transfers are green-lighted retroactively, it’s Binghamton transfer Sam Sessoms, the America East scoring champion last season. He is a ball-dominant, scoring point guard very accustomed to running and participating in an offense. Barring immediate eligibility for Sessoms, the answer is entering freshman D.J. Gordon of Pittsburgh. He’s a tough 6-5 winger recruited by Iowa, Cincinnati and Arizona State who should be able to back up Seth Lundy at the 3 spot.
From David Jones, Harrisburg Patriot-News
PURDUE
Which might wind up the bigger loss, Nojel Eastern or Matt Haarms?
That’s a tough question to answer because both are good players and valuable players, but both were coming off disappointing seasons and weren’t guaranteed anything, really, next season. Purdue will miss both, though. Eastern, to me, is the bigger loss. He was an extremely limited offensive player and was probably going to play power forward — not point guard — for Purdue as a senior, but it’s not often you have an elite multi-positional defender that you can count on wiping out the other team’s best perimeter scorer.
What roles might Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis play after redshirting as freshmen?
Of the two, Gillis may be the best bet to be a really high-impact player because his position is wide open. Unless Purdue finds a starter on the transfer wire mid-summer — good luck — then either Gillis or Aaron Wheeler, coming off a profoundly disappointing season, will be Purdue’s 4 man. That, and Gillis is supposed to be pretty good and sort of just what Purdue needs right now as a competitor. Newman is reputed to be a big-time shooter, and shooting’s had so much to do with Purdue’s success the past season.
Are there offensive concerns from the coaching staff after last year’s back slide?
Yeah, Purdue has to be way better on offense without question. They need better guard play, first and foremost. Purdue was playing mostly guards who’d not really been counted on before, and there were growing pains and inconsistencies left and right. The guard play was passive and just inconsistent. The returnees improving with experience should help, but Purdue also welcomes three really good players to that mix in Jaden Ivey, Ethan Morton and Newman, all of which seem to align with existing needs, whether it be Ivey’s scoring ability, Morton’s passing skills or Newman’s competitiveness and effort.
From Brian Neubert, Gold & Black Illustrated
RUTGERS
To what extent did last season’s successes help reinvigorate the program?
It was a huge lift not only for the program, but the entire school. Steve Pikiell was already incredibly popular on campus and his team was clearly improving in his first three seasons, but everyone knew this was going to need to be the breakout year where the Scarlet Knights finally posted a winning record and made a push for the postseason. I think most fans would have signed up for the NIT prior to the season, but it quickly became clear after the win over Seton Hall that this team’s goal needed to be the NCAA tournament. It was a painful ending, and it will be a potentially haunting one if the team doesn’t get to the tournament next season (whenever that is).
How important was it for Steve Pikiell to land Cliff Omoruyi?
Critical. Pikiell has established that he can land top New Jersey players (Ron Harper Jr., Paul Mulcahy), but this was the first time he truly went head to head with power programs like Auburn and Arizona State and won. It shows that if you win and you invest in facilities, like Rutgers has, you can land top players. Omoruyi also fits a major need, since Rutgers desperately needs size and production inside.
Where does Rutgers go from here in building off said success and recruiting wins?
Making the NCAA Tournament is a must next season. After that, Pikiell needs to shift into a new phase of his program-building. Geo Baker will be graduating, and Harper could be a guy who jumps to the NBA a year early. Can Rutgers end the drought and then continue to within without a cornerstone player like Baker? Consistent winning would certainly help.
From James Kratch, NJ Advance Media
WISCONSIN
How did Micah Potter change the team when he became eligible last year?
Potter needed time to get comfortable, particularly on the defensive end, but he contributed in myriad ways. He lightened the workload for fellow big Nate Reuvers, provided a physical presence on the glass, became an integral weapon in pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop scenarios and gave Wisconsin another legitimate three-point threat.
Did Greg Gard generate a little more goodwill with a share of Big Ten title last season?
Gard faced the unenviable challenge of replacing Bo Ryan, who guided Wisconsin to 14 NCAA tournament berths in 14 seasons, including Final Four appearances in his final two full seasons. It is no secret replacing a legend isn’t easy, but Gard has been up to the challenge. Finishing 15-18 and missing the NCAA Tournament in 2018 thanks largely to having to replace four senior starters and losing two key players to injury didn’t sit well with fans. But Wisconsin, in the last two seasons, has gone 28-12 in Big Ten play, with a fourth-place finish in 2018-19 and a share of the title this past season. Gard won over any doubters by replacing Ethan Happ and overcoming issues off and on the court this past season.
What type of impact could the large freshmen class have on an otherwise veteran team?
Wisconsin returns all but one key player (guard Brevin Pritzl) from this past season, so playing time will be hard to earn. Six freshmen are set to join the program, but three appear to be ready to battle for a spot in the rotation. They are: point guard Lorne Bowman, forward Ben Carlson and wing Johnny Davis. With seven of the top nine scorers returning and a talented class coming in, Wisconsin should again challenge for the league title.
From Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).