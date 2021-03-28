Sunday special: Centennial's Siena perseveres through Muenke Syndrome diagnosis
CHAMPAIGN — It’s not unusual for a 5-year-old child to jump in a ball pit. Plenty of individuals harbor a fond memory in which they plunge into a sea of colorful plastic, likely at a fast-food restaurant or youth play place.
Holden Siena recalls participating in such an activity.
The difference between Siena and so many other children is that his leaps into a ball pit were a byproduct of Muenke syndrome, a version of craniosynostosis that occurs in approximately 1 of every 30,000 newborn babies.
“He had this vestibular therapy,” said Holden’s mother, Stasia Siena. “We would get all this input like jumping into the ball pit. We have this big latex piece that we would roll him up (in) like a taco, and then we would swing him. ... We’d hear him in there going, ‘Woo!’”
“We used to put him on his back on a table, and then we would spin him,” added Holden’s father, Jerold Siena. “He would enjoy that.”
While this all sounds playful on the surface, it’s actually the result of a condition that left Stasia and Jerold scared.
Terrified.
And concerned for their first child’s well-being.
“A lot of kids with Muenke syndrome have a gamut of (troubles). ... They can have learning disabilities,” Stasia said. “Every child with Muenke syndrome has a hearing loss. They have fine motor delay, and they have skeletal differences.”
Holden didn’t share those parental worries. He doesn’t recall the serious medical procedure he underwent at 9 months old.
Now a Centennial senior, he was a co-captain of the 2020-21 boys’ swimming and diving team. And never has felt like an outlier because of his diagnosis.
Instead, he’s made himself a standout presence in the classroom, pool and life in general.
“It’s something I’ve been doing my whole life,” Holden said. “I’ve been beating the odds since I was little.”
◆ ◆ ◆
Stasia describes her pregnancy with Holden as one devoid of issues. No prenatal tests suggested any issues were on the horizon.
Once Holden was born, however, it was evident to attending physicians that Holden was dealing with some sort of medical event.
“They thought it could be Down syndrome. They thought it could be another craniofacial syndrome,” Stasia said. “When he was born, his face was misshapen. So his face was quite flat. His eyes were kind of low. His head was very tall. We like to say he was a little Bart Simpson-esque.
“The first couple weeks of his life, it was incredibly depressing.”
“Scary,” Jerold added. “Scary for both of us.”
Doctors initially couldn’t identify a particular reason for Holden’s appearance.
Stasia took to reading books, seeking images she could compare to Holden. In literature she said was published in the 1920s, Stasia uncovered a picture of an individual with bicoronal craniosynostosis.
It matched Holden’s features to a T.
A trip to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia followed. Holden officially was diagnosed with Muenke syndrome in Pennsylvania, and his parents were informed surgery was necessary.
“They call it a fronto-orbital advancement where they take the cranium apart,” Stasia said. “They had to open the (cranial) sutures that were closed, and they had to move his forehead forward.”
Knowing now that Holden’s surgery was a success, it’s easier for Stasia and Jerold — who also have a younger daughter, Hadley — to talk candidly about the trying times surrounding the procedure.
“Our favorite but not favorite quote at that time was when the neurosurgeon came in and said, ‘We have your son’s head apart, and we’re just waiting for the plastics to come in and put it back together,’” Stasia said. “The plastics” is a reference to some of the material used by surgeons to give bone space to grow in Holden’s reconstructed head.
“That was down to his brain,” Stasia continued. “They literally dissembled his head all the way across, and they turned the forehead upside down. ... We saw him seven hours later, and they had completely reconstructed his cranium.”
“And two days after the surgery,” Jerold added, “he was playing and his old self.”
◆ ◆ ◆
Holden’s journey through the trials and tribulations of Muenke syndrome still was just getting started.
“Holden is completely intellectually normal, but he had ... sensory processing issues,” Stasia said, “and so we started on this whole process of early intervention.”
Holden worked with Deb Bliss on a sensory integration front. That’s where the ball pit and other aforementioned exercises came into play.
“(With) this feeling of percussive kind of input into the nervous system you can start to differentiate between things that are foreground or background,” Stasia said. “By learning in his nervous system deep pressure versus lighter pressure, his brain could start to distinguish information, helping him be able to focus more.”
Holden spent time with Edie Adams in hearing therapy.
“Despite a challenging, bilateral hearing loss, which lasted his entire elementary school years, Holden was a high-achieving student,” Adams said. “He was, perhaps, 8 years old, reading the printed directions from some product box. Without assistance nor prompting, Holden said, ‘Look, that’s French, that’s German and that’s Spanish.’ He had accurately identified the different languages by decoding.”
Holden said he greatly enjoyed his time spent with Adams despite disliking the audiology work, and Stasia called Adams “an angel” for being Holden’s advocate in hearing-based matters.
“When I got dispatched from hearing ... that was very rewarding,” Holden said. “I had been wearing hearing aids throughout elementary school (and stopped before sixth grade). I hated it. My teacher had to wear this microphone. I constantly got weird looks.”
Despite any sideways glances, Holden said he never was bullied by peers who didn’t understand Holden’s syndrome or its associated challenges.
Matthew Foster, principal at Champaign’s Bottenfield Elementary School during Holden’s first- through fifth-grade years, forged a friendship with the Siena family as Holden became close to Foster’s son in first grade.
“There was never something (Holden) didn’t want to try or thought he couldn’t do,” Foster said. “He never looked upon himself any differently than any other kid, and I don’t think the other kids did either.”
◆ ◆ ◆
Another “people-helper” for Holden — described as such by his father Jerold — was Mindy Borden in occupational and aquatic therapies.
Borden met the Sienas at Champaign’s Early Childhood Center when Holden was in preschool. Borden now has two daughters younger than Siena who also swim locally, keeping her connected to Holden in another way.
“This is a huge success story due to his perseverance and due to his hard work,” Borden said. “He has been a tremendous kid all throughout his life.”
Borden wound up providing Holden some of his first lessons in a sport he’d go on to love and compete in.
“One of the things we knew Holden needed to work on was developing more strength and more endurance,” Borden said. “He started working with strength exercises in the pool and endurance for physical activity in the pool, and he really blossomed through that and obviously has gone very far with those skills.”
With that background, Holden said he also was drawn to swimming because “the amount of work I put in is the result that comes out.”
“I played baseball through elementary school, and no matter how hard you work in baseball (you have to rely on) someone else,” Holden said. “And then I swam for Indian Acres (club in Champaign), and I was just in love with it instantly.”
Courtney Louret is Centennial’s swimming coach and also a past Indian Acres camp counselor. That latter job is how she met Holden, when he was in elementary school.
Louret said Holden never mentioned his Muenke syndrome diagnosis to her. What she did come to learn about Holden upon his entry into high school was that he possesses an outgoing nature.
“I distinctly remember him being super positive and energetic,” Louret said. “He definitely has a lot of energy ... but it’s so refreshing and contagious.”
Holden put some of that boundless energy to use as a sixth-grader at Fairmount’s Camp Drake.
“The first day he went to Boy Scout camp they asked who would swim the mile,” Jerold said. “I had no idea he could swim the mile, and he said, ‘I will swim the mile.’ And he did.”
“I had to wake up at like 6 a.m. every day,” Holden added. “It was very rewarding. We got to eat a lot. Breakfast was right after, so I went crazy.”
Foster, a 1992 Urbana graduate who swam in high school, said he was glad to see Holden cultivate a passion for swimming.
“I can also see that and probably track would be two sports where he would not have to worry about noise,” Foster said. “It’s just, here’s my physical body doing the best I can, doing the best exertion I can, pushing myself. So I think he really played to his strengths well in picking swimming.”
Before Holden truly committed to an athletic career in the pool, though, he had to finish his stay in the realm of Taekwondo. For more than just athletic pursuits, too.
Stasia said the family chose to get Holden into this martial art because “all the kicking and the movement and all that percussive kind of input would help to fortify his nervous system.”
Holden was pushed to physical and mental limits through his Taekwondo classes at Savoy’s HMD Academy. The biggest barrier proved to be earning a black belt, therefore reaching the top of the sport’s food chain.
“The test is every six months. Every other belt is one month, but black belt is six months,” Holden said. “I was ready to be done with Taekwondo and 100 percent (focus) on swimming.
“I said, ‘I can do it. I’ll be good.’ And (my teacher) said, ‘No, you’re going to test in October (of Holden’s eighth-grade year).’ And that really hurt me, because of the fact that I didn’t even get a shot.”
Faced with the choice of leaving the discipline before reaching its pinnacle or sticking it out, Holden ultimately settled on the latter and received his black belt.
“It was like, ‘He couldn’t be (proficient) with the sensory and then with the hearing and then in eighth grade with the black-belt test,’” Holden said. “It’s something that’s been so natural to me that it almost doesn’t feel real. It doesn’t feel like I have a real chip on my shoulder.”
◆ ◆ ◆
By his own acknowledgement, Holden is “not an alpha male.”
That’s never led him to shy away from attempting to be a leader for the Centennial boys’ swimming and diving program.
“All of the guys look up to him,” Louret said. “He has stayed after practice to help his teammates with flip-turns or starts. He also is great at holding himself and everyone else on the team accountable.”
Holden’s brand of leadership extended beyond making sure each of the Chargers completed necessary mileage on a given day.
“It basically comes down to you’re staring at a black line (at the bottom of the pool) for two hours,” Holden said. “Last year, I missed a practice ... and (my teammates) were like, ‘Practice felt totally different without you, Holden,’ because I always try to bring that energy, make a good mood (and) make not just myself but my teammates better.”
Holden nearly was among the numerous seniors statewide who wound up losing their last season in a high school sport because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I told my mom ... ‘I don’t even care if we go back to school. I don’t care. All I need is to give me this swim season,’” Holden said.
That outlook changed after Holden visited Augustana College in Rock Island on a particularly fateful day in January.
Holden was meeting with Vikings men’s swimming and diving coach Dan Lloyd and was so enamored by what he saw and heard that he committed to Lloyd on the spot. It helped that Holden also received an academic scholarship to attend Augustana.
“Once I committed, I thought to myself, ‘I don’t really need this swim season,’” Siena said. “I’m coming into this great program.”
The very next morning, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced youth and adult recreational sports could resume once regions of the state met certain pandemic mitigation measures. Siena and the other Centennial swimmers and divers practiced and competed between late January and mid-March.
“Just to have one last ride with the guys,” Holden said, “it’s been great.”
That ride concluded with Holden winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 4.50 seconds and serving on a victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:30.91) in a season-ending meet. Holden also placed third in the 100 butterfly (56.69) and was on a runner-up 400 freestyle relay (3:28.27).
“What an amazing moment to see him win the 200 IM,” Louret said. “We worked harder than ever to get him to that point. ... He got out of his comfort zone at a number of practices, which was necessary to get the times he wanted.”
◆ ◆ ◆
Holden’s willingness to extend or exceed his comfort zone is a hallmark of his first 17-plus years of life.
Perhaps it couldn’t be any other way, given the significant surgery his body handled before he reached his first birthday.
“I’m just super excited for him in his next chapter because that’s awesome,” Borden said. “Through that hard work and perseverance and dedication and endurance, I think you never say never.”
“It was rare if it looked like he was standing out and needing to ask for something different or unique,” Foster added. “He did not stick out in any way besides (as a) gregarious young man who always wanted to try and would always say ‘yes.’”
Holden appreciates living in this fashion. Expects to, in fact.
It’s what got him through his numerous therapy sessions. Through wearing hearing aids during elementary school. Through the hard work required by Taekwondo and swimming.
And what allowed him to earn an academic scholarship and a spot on the Augustana men’s swim program.
“I don’t bring (Muenke syndrome) up a lot because ... I don’t want it to be an excuse,” Holden said. “I tell myself I’m already so far for a person with this disability, but I could be further. I’m never satisfied.
“I don’t want to be seen as the kid with Muenke syndrome who swims. I want to be seen as just like everyone else — the kid who puts in a lot of work in the pool, who puts in a lot of work in life and who just is a good, hard worker.”
Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.