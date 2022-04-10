Thad Matta attempted to steady himself.
He paused.
Tapped a finger atop the dais in front of him.
Gathered his emotions.
Stared out into the assembled crowd at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The 54-year-old was just a few minutes into his introductory speech. His first comments as the new Butler University men’s basketball coach, a position he’s now held twice.
Matta was running down a list of family members who’d helped him reach this point.
That included Jim Matta, who died this past January.
“My dad,” Thad Matta said Wednesday afternoon in a choked-up voice before pausing again.
“I remember,” Matta continued, “he and I came over here for a visit. Walked in, (I) said, ‘I’m going to be coming here. This is home.’”
One day later, Trent Chesnut experienced a similar wave of emotion.
Chesnut is a longtime friend of the Matta family. He graduated from Hoopeston-East Lynn High School in 1985, the same year as Thad. He and Thad still talk regularly to this day.
Chesnut was recalling a time when Matta attempted to give Chesnut a game ball after one of Matta’s Ohio State’s teams defeated Illinois.
“He says, ‘Only one condition: You’ve got to put this in your office,’” said Chesnut, an equipment manager for multiple University of Illinois athletic programs. “I gave the ball to Jim Matta (instead).”
Chesnut paused. Attempted to hold back tears.
“Coach still has that ball. Every time I go there to visit ... he always brings that ball out and talks about it,” Chesnut continued. “It was pretty special to all of us.”
“Pretty special” is an apt way to describe the way Chesnut and many others feel knowing Thad Matta is back on the sidelines, in charge of another college basketball program.
A large portion of those many folks hail from Hoopeston.
Where Matta was born and raised in the Vermilion County town of just under 5,000 residents. Where he played high school basketball, helping the 1984-85 Cornjerkers to a third-place finish in the IHSA Class A boys’ state tournament as a senior.
Where the seeds were planted for him to represent Hoopeston on a national stage. Multiple times over.
“It makes us proud,” Chesnut said. “The Big East better be on notice, because he’s going to get that program back to where it was at. There’s no question.”
Coaching roots
Matta’s father was a coach himself — as well as an athletic director and teacher — prior to retiring in 2000. Perhaps it was destiny for Thad to follow in Jim’s footsteps.
A 2006 story from the Chicago Tribune details how the younger Matta “would sit in front of the athletic director’s desk and study the way his dad handled problems with coaches and players. He paid attention as coaches traded theories on the newest Xs and Os, using those ideas to help form his list of goals he tacked on his bedroom wall.”
“He loved the game of basketball and worked at it constantly,” said Wayne Bandy, Matta’s seventh-grade and junior varsity basketball coach in Hoopeston. “We were actually next-door neighbors to the Mattas when we lived in town. It would be 10 o’clock at night, and he’d be shooting baskets. ... He loved the game and put his heart into it.”
Chesnut remembers becoming friends with Matta through youth football. Matta was a quarterback.
“Quarterback is usually your on-the-field coach position,” Chesnut said. “Even though he was the biggest kid on the (basketball) team in junior high and high school, he was the point guard and ran the show. So he’s always had that in him. ... I could see at a young age that Thad may veer toward the coaching profession once he got done playing ball.”
Kevin Root wasn’t quite as certain.
Another 1985 Hoopeston-East Lynn graduate and friend of Matta, Root remembers Matta being focused upon preparing for college basketball when the two were Cornjerkers teammates.
“Once he got into college, he saw that he could get inside of (coaching),” said Root, now a teacher and coach at Hoopeston Area High School. “I’m sure he envisioned it, but I don’t know if I could’ve seen him that high.”
Bandy recalls Matta scoring “40-something points” during a junior varsity game in Catlin, without the existence of a three-point arc.
“When I was coaching seventh grade, we were playing Danville Northridge and it came down to the end of the game,” Bandy said. “I called a timeout, and Thad was saying, ‘Hey, I think we ought to run this play or set a back pick and I’ll cut to the basket.’ He knew the game of basketball.”
Matta spent the 1985-86 school year as a freshman playing basketball at Southern Illinois before transferring to Butler for the remainder of his playing career, becoming a two-year starter for coach Barry Collier’s Bulldogs.
While Hoopeston remained his first home, the central Indiana campus quickly became his second home.
The second sentence of his introductory speech Wednesday was “it’s good to be home.”
“I think it was Colin Powell that said, ‘Life is a roller coaster. You get on it, you go for a hell of a ride and it comes back to right where it started,’” Matta said. “Well, Butler fans, I just punched my ticket for another hell of a ride.”
Working his way up
Matta has spent most of his adult life riding the men’s basketball coaching carousel for most of his life since his playing career ended.
He quickly latched on with Indiana State as an assistant coach in 1990. That was followed by his first stint at Butler, as an assistant between 1991 and 1994, as well as two separate assistant stops at Miami (Ohio) and one assistant role at Western Carolina between 1994 and 1997.
Then Matta returned to Butler as an assistant in 1997, holding the position for three seasons. The 2000-01 season was Matta’s time to break out when he was named Butler’s head coach. He replaced Collier, who accepted the same position at Nebraska.
“I went (to Collier’s house) and I said, ‘Barry, I don’t think you should take this job.’ I said, ‘I don’t like this one for you,’” Matta recalled. “He says, ‘Are you an idiot? You’re going to be the next head coach at Butler University.’ And it’s odd how it all worked out.”
Matta immediately turned in a star-making performance, guiding the Bulldogs to a 24-8 record and one win in the NCAA tournament.
That led to him landing the top job at Xavier, currently a Butler rival in the Big East. A video played inside Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday described Matta’s 2001 through 2004 tenure with the Musketeers as Matta’s whereabouts being “unknown.”
Root and his wife drove with Matta’s parents from Hoopeston to Atlanta in 2004 for Xavier’s run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.
“They played Duke the second game. So it’s like a 5 o’clock game, game gets over at 7 and we drove back because we had to go to school the next day,” Root said. “I think we pulled in at like 5 in the morning. It was crazy.”
What Matta is best known for among casual basketball fans is his stretch leading Ohio State between 2004 and 2017.
He compiled a 337-123 record with the Buckeyes that included a 2007 NCAA tournament runner-up finish, nine NCAA tournament berths, a 2008 NIT title and five Big Ten regular-season championships.
Chesnut attended games featuring Matta-led teams while his friend was in charge at Butler, Xavier and Ohio State. To make his support abundantly clear, Chesnut donned Cornjerkers gear at those games.
“People down in Florida will ask about it, but people around here, they know,” Chesnut said. “They know what the Cornjerkers are, and it’s basically a lot to do with Thad and his popularity and people in the media talking about his upbringing. No one’s brought more to the Cornjerker name than Thad through the years.”
Root noted there are plenty of people who treated Matta’s games in the same fashion. Especially when Matta was coaching against Illinois with Ohio State.
“Any time they’d play Illinois, people wouldn’t wear Ohio State shirts or Illinois — they’d wear their Cornjerker blue is what they’d wear,” Root said. “They might be for Illinois, but they’d wear the blue and cheer for Thad.”
Bandy said he got to catch up with Matta following one of those Illinois-Ohio State games back in the day.
“Thad’s a legend around here,” Bandy said. “We’ve had a lot of great players, a lot of former players who have gone on to coach, but not at the level Thad has been coaching at.”
Back in the game
Matta’s time as a coach ended abruptly in 2017.
Following a 17-15 season with the Buckeyes — the worst in his Ohio State tenure — Matta stepped away from the team to tend to his health.
Matta deals with a condition called “drop foot,” a difficulty lifting his right foot while walking. It developed following a surgery on his back in 2007.
“Thad was a triathlete before all of this happened with his back,” Chesnut said. “He had disc problems when he was younger. The day he went down, I think it was a charity golf tournament at Ohio State. He took a swing and it dropped him.”
Matta said he didn’t pay attention to college basketball in his first season away from them since becoming a coach back in 1990. But that quickly changed.
“First year I was away from coaching, I wanted nothing to do with basketball,” Matta said. “I would watch Butler. I would watch the guys that I worked with. But other than that, I really didn’t care. Second year, I started writing stuff down as I’d watch a game. ... And it just kept evolving.”
Matta joined his third Big Ten program in 2021, when he became an associate athletic director at Indiana and worked with coach Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers.
The door was open for Matta to eventually rejoin the college coaching ranks.
“I always said the same thing: ‘If I found the perfect situation, I think I would do it,’” Matta said.
Chesnut believed Matta inevitably would return to coaching.
“Because of the way it ended at Ohio State. He didn’t go out on his own terms,” Chesnut said. “I knew down the line, when the right situation arose, he would get back into it.”
Again, Root wasn’t quite so sure.
“I thought he’d be happy at Indiana,” Root said. “He wants to prove that he can get back to where he once was.”
LaVall Jordan was relieved of his duties as Butler’s head coach on April 1 after five seasons at the helm. Matta coached Jordan when the latter was a player for the Bulldogs, leading to some complicated emotions when Collier, now Butler’s AD, called Matta about the job.
“It’s a little bittersweet to be here,” Matta said from inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. “What most people don’t understand is coaches are people.”
Matta was an unsurprising option for Collier. Beyond Matta’s coaching past with the Bulldogs, he and wife Barbara still live within walking distance of Butler’s campus. And they’ve sent two daughters to the school, one of whom is currently a junior student.
“It was important to me, President (James) Danko and the board of trustees that we identify a head coach with a proven record of success,” Collier said. “We looked all over the world for this person. I found him across the street.”
“Based on the outcome, you may have assumed when we set out to hire a basketball coach, you might’ve thought we were intentionally looking for someone who is listed in every one of our university databases,” Danko added. “Alumni, parent, season ticket-holder, donor, former employee. But, indeed, Thad is tied to our university in so many ways.”
Chesnut had a feeling he’d soon hear Matta’s name in the news cycle after Jordan’s ouster.
“That’s the first thing that popped into my mind,” Chesnut said. “I said, ‘They’re going to go after Thad.’”
Butler got him. Much to the delight of Matta’s supporters in Hoopeston and beyond.
“I come out of the meeting (with the Bulldogs’ returning players), I grab my phone and I had 396 text messages,” Matta said. “The hard part was six weeks ago I had a new phone, and half my contacts didn’t transfer over. So I didn’t know who half the people were.”
Feeling good
The biggest question facing Matta upon his hiring centered around his health. Matta addressed it directly.
“I wouldn’t have taken this job ... if I didn’t think I was physically capable of doing this job and doing more than the job needs,” Matta said. “I’m not going to die. My foot doesn’t work.”
Chesnut said Matta is “in better shape now than he has been in years.”
“He’s in good shape and looks great,” Chesnut said. “I think he’s cut out red meat and is not drinking red wine at dinner anymore. He’s raring and ready to go.”
Root saw Matta a few years ago when Matta returned to Hoopeston for a visit. Root said he noticed Matta limping at that time.
“My daughter said she didn’t see a limp at all at the Big Ten tournament a couple weeks ago,” Root said. “I think he still had something left in the tank.”
Matta’s Hoopeston connections are glad that’s the case.
“If I would show you some Facebook posts ... everybody’s saying, ‘He’s back, he’s back. Let’s go get tickets.’ They’re all saying that,” Root said. “Might not currently be Hoopeston people, but they’re Hoopeston grads. So they still follow Hoopeston, which is great.”
Bandy will keep an eye on Matta’s new team from his home in Hoopeston.
“If you look at his record, he’s been successful everywhere,” Bandy said. “We just all wish him the best of luck.”
And Matta can be sure that Chesnut will be in the Hinkle Fieldhouse stands at least once during the 2022-23 season.
“I can actually wear Butler stuff now, because it’s a no-compete deal, unless (Illinois faces) Butler in the NCAA tournament some year,” Chesnut said. “But I’ll still wear my Cornjerkers gear.”