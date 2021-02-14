Ryan Aikman is in his sixth year working at Sullivan High School. Throughout that entire time, the athletic director can recall information technology director Mark Waelde streaming home varsity sporting events via Sullivan’s YouTube channel.
“We have a camera that we use that’s hooked up to a laptop, and it all syncs together,” Aikman said. “We know (spectators are) appreciative. ... We’ve had a number of schools that have reached out to our IT director asking about what we do, as well.”
It’s a free service the school has been willing to provide for fans who can’t attend a matchup in person. That remains the case during the 2020-21 academic year — but there’s a twist.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Illinois Department of Public Health to place a 50-person spectator limit on all athletic contests. Sullivan, like some other local schools, currently gives each of its basketball players a few tickets to distribute to family members.
Other area institutions, like Urbana and Danville, aren’t allowing fans at all.
As a result, the popularity of streaming high school sporting events has risen dramatically this winter. Some administrators, like those at Sullivan, already were ahead of the curve. Others only recently have gotten in on the action.
Given how many spectators are missing out on an in-person viewing experience, however — and uncertainty about when increased attendance may be allowed by the IDPH — schools are treating the technology as more of a necessity.
“Back in the past ... you saw viewership wasn’t very high because you were at the game,” said Waelde, who is in his seventh year as Sullivan’s IT leader. “It’s good to know you’re providing the service for everyone. It’s one thing to participate in it. It’s another to go back and see how you did.”
Aikman said Sullivan has extended its streaming efforts beyond just varsity events during the ongoing basketball season, adding junior varsity and freshman contests to the mix.
Of course, Waelde can’t be in two places at once if games overlap. So teachers are being trained to use Waelde’s technology.
“The nerve-racking part was making sure we had the personnel to do it,” Aikman said. “Once we overcame that hurdle and eased our staff along the notion of, ‘This isn’t a very difficult thing to do’ ... we were able to get some people signed up.”
“(Monday) night was the first time we had one of our teachers (run a stream),” Waelde added. “After one night, I was talking to him in the hallway and he was like, ‘That’s really easy.’”
Sullivan’s approach is just one option available to schools across the state and United States.
Another was presented by the National Federation of State High School Associations last July. The organization announced it’d provide up to two free Pixellot cameras per school in anticipation of fans being barred.
Watseka was among the area schools to take up the NFHS on that offer, getting one camera for its high school gymnasium and another to be installed at its football field.
The cameras operate autonomously once activated ahead of an event, following athletes in competition every step of the way and shutting down a short time after an event’s conclusion.
“We had played (basketball) up in the Peotone Holiday Tournament, and they’ve been using it and I liked the quality of it,” Watseka AD and girls’ hoops coach Barry Bauer said. “You can go $11 a month, or you can go $70 or $80 a year annually (as a subscription fee). And that seems pricey to some people, (but) then you discuss it with them.
“You’re paying $5 a shot to get into those (events) anyway. Annually, we’re marketing it right now (as) I think you’re really getting two seasons for one.”
A portion of the NFHS subscription fee also is kicked back to the school. Even so, Aikman said Sullivan officials weren’t comfortable going that route considering they’d given fans free streams for several years.
“Did that mean it was some extra work for us to train some teachers to stream events? Yeah,” Aikman said. “But, at the same time, we felt that was the best thing for our community.”
Danville is streaming basketball games, boys’ swimming and diving meets and bowling matches this winter, spurred on by its current no-fans policy.
“I love it for the community because we’re sports-crazy,” Vikings AD Mark Bacys said. “People love coming to the games. They love supporting the teams. This gives them the option to do it during the pandemic.”
Kara Hile, who teaches a photography, computer applications and multimedia broadcasting class at Danville, is overseeing the school’s event streaming. Members of her class of 11 — which includes athletes Tevin Smith, Erin Houpt and Kedzie Griffin — are directly running the broadcasts.
Hile said the kids will work with an application called OBS Studio, a free program that pairs with YouTube, Facebook and other social platforms.
“It allows us to live-stream ... and we can add in transitions, multi-cam features, audio mixing. It’s kind of cool,” said Hile, who added that the school already owned nearly all of the equipment her class is using. “The kids picked up on it really quickly.”
Mahomet-Seymour operates a similar setup through its “Bulldog TV” YouTube channel under the guidance of teacher Simon Anderson.
As with Hile, Anderson’s students actively are involved with the streaming process. The school uses a Hudl Focus Smart Camera, which operates similarly to the NFHS’s Pixellot. M-S AD Matt Hensley said the school beta tested the Hudl product years ago before committing to it full-time.
“Bulldog TV” includes local advertising and students providing commentary for some events.
“The kids ... basically run the show, and we let them take the ball and run with it,” Hensley said. “It’s certainly something we are happy to provide to our community. If you go on the Apollo Conference webpage, we added a place where every school’s streaming links are available.”
Hile said she’s considered adding a commentary piece to Danville’s broadcasts but noted “it takes a special person to commentate a basketball game.”
“For (the debut broadcast), it was silence (besides game noise),” Hile said. “We’re learning more about what OBS Studio can do, so we’re hoping to add music or commentating. The more experienced we get within that platform, the more it will start to look like an NCAA or more professional game.”
All of these streaming options have come with minor hiccups.
Hile said her kids’ first broadcast briefly suffered from a choppy feed. Hensley said “Bulldog TV” needed to reach a certain number of subscribers to eliminate YouTube-provided ads that might pop up during an event’s turning point. And Bauer said some NFHS feeds have displayed incorrect score and timing information for basketball games.
Overall, though, school officials are eager to explore any opportunity for family and friends to see events at all amid the pandemic. And they believe those opportunities can stay relevant once more fans can return to the stands.
“I don’t see this going away,” Hile said. “Not all parents work the same schedule I do, where they can make it to different events. It’ll be nice to offer this down the road.”