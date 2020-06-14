1. Beyond the pandemic, what’s the most important storyline heading into the 2020-21 season?
That the NCAA dropped the hammer on Oklahoma State this month can’t bode well for the other programs in the institution’s scope. The NCAA flexes its infractions muscle unilaterally — and unevenly — but Arizona, Auburn, Kansas, Louisville, et. al., can’t be feeling all that comfortable at the moment.
2. How could you foresee college basketball being different in 2020-21 related to the pandemic?
I believe the biggest difference will be in home-court advantage. I expect the 2020-21 season will be contested as scheduled unless there is some massive, unexpected new direction regarding the pandemic. But there still are significant questions about when mass gatherings will be permitted, and I suspect that won’t be until there is a widely available vaccine.
So it’s possible games will be played in empty gyms or with audiences that are socially distanced, which would mean, say, 4,000 people in a building that holds 20,000. Also, there is the fact many schools are adopting accelerated academic calendars for the fall term: start in August, no fall break, semester over by Thanksgiving. Even if full-capacity crowds were to be permitted, there would be far fewer student fans available. They often do the hardest work to generate an uncomfortable gameday atmosphere for visitors, as with the Orange Krush.
After a season in which it wasn’t far from impossible to win a road game in the Big Ten, we may see one where visiting Breslin or Crisler or the RAC isn’t as imposing. And that could be true throughout college basketball.
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
3. What’s the biggest disappointment of the 2020-21 season?
Yes, there can already be a disappointment. At the top of the list right now is the idea that incoming freshman Cade Cunningham — the No. 1 player in the 2020 class and a unique player as they come being a 6-foot-7 point guard — won’t play in the NCAA tournament. That is, of course, unless he asks out of his National Letter of Intent with Oklahoma State following the Cowboys’ postseason ban.
4. Who will be the Obi Toppin-style breakout player of the 2020-21 season?
Toppin rose from semi-obscurity to national player of the year based on his production, highlight reel dunks and the fact Dayton wound up a top three team in the country. This year’s version? Keep an eye on Carlik Jones. The Radford grad transfer is a bucket getter and should figure heavily into Louisville’s plans this season.
5. Who’s No. 1?
I have Gonzaga No. 1 based on the idea that everybody who can return from a team that finished 31-2 will return from a team that finished 31-2. If that happens, the Zags will be led by All-American Filip Petrusev, have three of their top-five scorers back and benefit from a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star guard Jalen Suggs. Simply put, they’ll be loaded. And the program’s track record, at this point, is also undeniable. The Zags finished in the top 10 at KenPom in each of the past four seasons and in the top two in three of the past four years. So they’re super reliable. And, when you take everything into account, I really do believe Gonzaga should be the favorite to win the 2021 NCAA tournament.
Gary Parrish, CBS Sports
6. But could it be Villanova?
Despite the loss of unanimous All-Big East selection and AP honorable mention All-America Saddiq Bey, Villanova has the pieces in place to make a run at its third national championship in six years. The Wildcats possess a solid senior nucleus of guard Collin Gillespie, forward Jermaine Samuels and center Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, and two sophomores who excelled as freshmen last year — forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and guard Justin Moore. In fact, the decision by the 6-foot-9 Robinson-Earl, the Big East freshman of the year in 2019-20, to take his name out of the NBA draft made Nova’s chances at a title run that much better. Two players who could make an impact are sophomore guard Bryan Antoine, a five-star high school recruit who was limited to 16 games last season while recovering from shoulder surgery, and redshirt freshman forward Eric Dixon, the 2019 Pennsylvania high school player of the year.
Joe Juliano, Philadelphia Inquirer
7. How about Baylor?
Baylor was hoping to make its first Final Four appearance since 1950 when the coronavirus shut down the season. But the Bears have a shot to put together another great team next season. Some of it will depend on whether junior guard Jared Butler and senior guard MaCio Teague decide to return after testing the NBA draft waters. Two of Baylor’s best defensive players, forward Mark Vital and point guard Davion Mitchell, will be back. Forward Tristan Clark should be more prepared to play after trying to come back last season from a knee injury. The Bears also have several younger players who are anxious to prove themselves.
John Werner, Waco Tribune
8. Who will lead the country in scoring?
It’s OK if you haven’t heard of Jhivvan Jackson. He toils away in semi-obscurity in Conference USA playing for UT-San Antonio. What the 6-foot guard does do, though, is get buckets. Jackson averaged 26.8 points last season, trailing only now-graduated Marquette guard Markus Howard.
9. What other low- or mid-major standout do you need to know?
Austin Peay senior Terry Taylor took home Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors last season. For a good reason. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 21.8 points and 11 rebounds, shot 55 percent from the field and was one of just 16 players nationally to post a PER better than 30. The Governors have a chance to be good, too.
10. Which of the four newest Division I programs is set up the best for early success?
The quartet of Bellarmine, Dixie State, Tarleton State and UC San Diego will start their transition to Division I in 2020-21. Going 30-1 last season and returning leading scorer Tyrell Roberts should be a good starting point for UC San Diego, which avoided WAC purgatory by landing in the Big West.
11. What NCAA record might be broken?
Former Illinois guard Cory Bradford’s record of 88 straight games with a made three-pointer might not be safe. Eastern Illinois guard Mack Smith will return as a senior in 2020-21 with an intact 81-game streak.
12. Which player is the likeliest to throw up multiple triple-doubles?
Western Carolina’s Mason Faulkner and North Carolina A&T’s Kameron Langley had two apiece last season and would be good choices. Ohio guard Jason Preston, who averaged 16.8 points, 7.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds, might be the best.
13. Does Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing have the hottest hot seat?
Patrick Ewing’s seat heading into his fourth year at Georgetown is quite toasty. The only reason I say it’s not burning hot yet is because he has more leeway than most, of course, because it’s tough to fire the school’s prodigal son. Athletic director Lee Reed is also a patient man who believes it takes the better part of a decade to build a strong program. I think what happened last year actually bought Ewing some time. He lost four transfers in a span of two weeks, then rallied the Hoyas to go on a genuinely impressive winning streak for the remainder of the nonconference slate. A lot of fans give Ewing credit for that. And they certainly didn’t blame him for the fact that injuries decimated an already shorthanded roster for much of conference play and all but took them out of contention for the postseason by mid-winter.
Where he’s landed himself in trouble is with Mac McClung. Ewing gave an interview this spring stating McClung was returning to Georgetown while the guard was still testing the NBA draft waters and weeks later, McClung announced he was transferring. He told ESPN Ewing’s comments weren’t the deciding factor, but they did muddle his draft process. Now, Ewing is entering year four without his leading scorer, without having won so much as a game in any postseason tournament and with an inexperienced, patchwork roster. In many ways, he hasn’t made much progress since he got to Georgetown. He’s got to show his mettle and make the postseason this year. There’s only so much leeway to give.
Ava Wallace, Washington Post
14. Then which coach is on the hottest seat?
Former Illinois coach Bruce Weber’s semi-annual vacillation on and off the hot seat has him more on than off after last year’s 11-win season at Kansas State. DePaul’s Dave Leitao can’t be feeling too safe either with his biggest champion, athletic director Jean Lenti Ponsetto, set to retire this summer. But Boston College’s Jim Christian’s seat might be the warmest of all.
15. Who’s the next coach on the rise?
Wes Miller usually tops these type of lists, and the UNC Greensboro coach was rumored as a candidate at Wake Forest after Danny Manning was fired in late April. But don’t be surprised when Murray State’s Matt McMahon follows in the footsteps of Steve Prohm, Billy Kennedy and Mick Cronin and lands a high-profile job sooner rather than later.
16. Which successful coach continues to fly under the radar?
Expectations never seem all that high for Florida State, and then the Seminoles are a regular in the AP Top 25. Add in the recruiting wins the past two years — five stars Patrick Williams and Scottie Barnes — and Leonard Hamilton is doing work in Tallahassee.
17. Which assistant coach deserves a shot at a head coaching job?
Long list here including the likes of former Illini Roger Powell (Gonzaga), Luke Murray (Louisville) and Ulric Maligi (Texas Tech). But Villanova’s Kyle Neptune, who has been on Jay Wright’s staff for seven seasons, is an intriguing choice. Maybe he moves up like former Villanova assistant Ashley Howard, who got the La Salle job in 2018.
18. Will John Beilein join next spring’s coaching carousel?
The former Michigan coach has become the go-to name for any major opening. Sorry, Billy Donovan. Beilein got plenty of walking away money from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but even at 67 years old, he still has gas left in the coaching tank. And maybe something to prove after his NBA disaster.
19. Who will be Big Ten Player of the Year?
That Luka Garza (should he return) won’t have to carry as substantial a load with a healthy Jordan Bohannon (and others) back for Iowa could open the door for a new No. 1 in the Big Ten. Even slightly less production, though, would have Garza at the top of the conference.
20. And the ACC?
Unless Duke freshman Jalen Johnson comes roaring into the league, North Carolina veteran Garrison Brooks is the early frontrunner. The Tar Heels’ big man averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds last year, and his role won’t be all that diminished.
21. What about the Big 12?
Two contenders have their own questions marks. For Baylor’s Jared Butler, it’s whether he pulls his name out of the NBA draft. When it comes to Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, it comes down to whether he winds up in Stillwater at all. Let’s say … Butler.
22. Or the SEC?
If Florida reasserts itself as SEC title contenders, it will happen with junior Keyontae Johnson leading the way. Expect more in year three from the 6-foot-5 wing than the 14 points and 7.1 rebounds he averaged in 2019-20.
23. How about the Big East?
Xavier’s Naji Marshall might get the “he’s a senior” votes and they’d be deserved, but Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski holding a bigger role in a backcourt without Ty-Shon Alexander — considering he averaged 16.1 points, five assists and 3.8 rebounds with Alexander — could keep the Bluejays in conference title contention.
24. And the Pac-12?
Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV is still testing the NBA draft waters, but his best bet is to return to Boulder. The 6-foot point guard averaged 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and five assists last season and would easily be a top-20 player in college basketball in 2020-21.
25. What Power 6 team is poised for a breakout season?
Based on how quickly Buzz Williams turned around Virginia Tech — 11 to 20 wins from year one to year two — don’t discount his ability to do the same at Texas A&M. A breakout senior season from Savion Flagg would go a long way, but the Aggies got some solid reinforcements in top-75 freshmen Jaxson Robinson and Hassan Diarra and Quinnipiac grad transfer big man Kevin Marfo.
26. Is this the year Shaka Smart finally makes it happen at Texas?
The Shaka Smart era was over after a four-game losing streak capped by an embarrassing loss at Iowa State (last season). But it was saved by a five-game winning streak, which included back-to-back wins over top-25 teams. Then, it was over again with a soul-crushing home loss to Oklahoma State in the regular-season finale. Finally, it was saved when athletic director Chris Del Conte opted not to fire Smart with $10.5 million left in guaranteed money heading into a worldwide pandemic. So, yes, this past season was a roller coaster. That said, next season should feature Smart’s best team yet — a veteran, athletic crew and five-star recruit Greg Brown.
Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman
27. Could Ole Miss be a surprise challenger in the SEC?
There are enough pieces for Ole Miss to make a run at an NCAA tournament at-large bid if the pieces mesh together. The grad transfers are a big part of that. The Rebels were No. 12 in the SEC in rebound margin last year. In (Arizona State’s) Romello White, they gain the No. 2 rebounder in the Pac-12. In (Rider’s) Dimencio Vaughn, they add a slashing scorer and an effort guy who will also rebound. The Rebels pretty much went as senior guard Breein Tyree went last year. The 2020-2021 team should have more balanced scoring, and the grad transfers — if they acclimate quickly and produce as expected — could be what brings everything together.
Parrish Alford, NE Mississippi Daily Journal
28. Which Power 6 team could fall on tough times?
Harvard transfer Bryce Aiken will help. So will a healthy Sandro Mamukelashvili. But Seton Hall lost three starters from last year’s 21-win team, and the absence of All-American guard Myles Powell alone might be too much for the Pirates to overcome.
29. What team benefited the most from the transfer portal?
Few coaches worked the transfer portal quite as well as Texas Tech’s Chris Beard. He’ll have to wait on all three — guards Mac McClung (Georgetown) and Jamarius Burton (Wichita State) plus big man Marcus Santos-Silva (VCU) — but that won’t hurt the Red Raiders from a competitive standpoint.
30. Which team took the hardest hit?
New UAB coach Andy Kennedy has a complete rebuild on his hands after the Blazers lost nine total players from last year’s team. It’s not the most egregious roster blow up in the past couple years — Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May had 10 newcomers in 2018-19 — but it’s obviously close.
31. Which transfer was the biggest surprise of the offseason?
A year after Andrew Nembhard tested the waters with the NBA draft, the decision to return a second time to school was surprise enough.
To do so, and then transfer from Florida, qualified as stunning given he started every game the past two seasons. The 20-year-old Canadian’s best option seemed to be playing overseas, while hoping eventually to catch the eye of the NBA. Nembhard’s passing ability, court vision and basketball IQ are elite, but his lack of explosiveness and inconsistent outside shot are ill suited to a league increasingly built on athleticism. Nembhard reportedly has garnered interest from national powers Duke and Gonzaga, among others, so a change of scenery might be nice for him after going 39-28 the past two seasons with the Gators.
Nembhard would best fit on a team with more of a half-court focus. While this has not been reported, it stands to reason both parties at Florida decided it was best to move on. The decision paves the way for Cleveland State transfer Tyree Appleby to assume point guard duties and coach Mike White’s team to play a more up-tempo style better suited to the team’s personnel next season.
Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
32. Who’s a now eligible sit-out transfer ready for a key role on their new team?
Former five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly flamed out spectacularly at Villanova. Now, Quinerly slides right into the Alabama starting lineup in place of Kira Lewis Jr. in a deep backcourt.
33. Which coach is crossing his fingers the hardest for a transfer waiver for one of his players?
Since the one-time transfer waiver was put off for a year, plenty of coaches across the country are hoping for the less-than-consistent NCAA to grant waivers willy nilly per usual. In terms of players currently waiting on eligibility per appeal, none could have as big an impact as Minnesota’s Liam Robbins. The former Drake 7-footer would fill an immediate frontcourt need for coach Richard Pitino.
34. Who will be the graduate transfer star?
You can make the case for Terrell Brown (Seattle to Arizona) in terms of opportunity, but Ohio State could become Seth Towns’ team — for two years. The only thing holding the Harvard transfer and Columbus, Ohio, native back might be the knee injury-induced long layoff since last playing in 2017-18.
35. Who will grab the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament?
The current top seeds — Gonzaga, Villanova, Baylor and Virginia — all possess a combination of high-end returnees and recent high-level success. It’s hard to find both in this day and age of very high roster turnover. Thankfully, if and when the season starts, we get to evaluate results instead of rosters. For now, though, all we can do is project offensive and defensive efficiency while making educated guesses about newcomers. In other words, if you don’t like these picks, just wait a few months and they will change (or not!).
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
36. Which newly-hired coach has the biggest challenge?
Just 22 jobs changed hands this offseason with Alcorn State the only current vacancy. Former Alabama standout and 13-year NBA pro Mo Williams has his work cut out for him at Alabama State. The Hornets went just 8-24 last year — their third eight-win season in four years.
37. How about the one best set up for success?
Several have potential, from Luke Yaklich at Illinois-Chicago to Will Ryan (son of Bo) at Green Bay. New East Tennessee State coach and Galesburg native Jason Shay, though, not only has the strong base Steve Forbes built, but he was also a part of Forbes’ 130 wins in five seasons as an assistant.
38. Who’s the best in-state team in Illinois other than the Illini?
Bradley has the back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference tournament titles and NCAA tournament bids, but Loyola Chicago still has top — or, rather, second — billing in the state. The Ramblers return every significant rotation piece, including former News-Gazette all-staters Cameron Krutwig and Marquise Kennedy, from last year’s 21-win team.
39. Who’s the best college basketball broadcast tandem?
It doesn’t happen often, but if ESPN pairs Jason Benetti and Bill Walton together, you have to listen. Walton will take you on a trip — maybe literally? — as he sometimes actually breaks down the basketball happening on the court. Benetti has the patience of a saint, doesn’t try to change Walton and, point of fact, is simply good at his play-by-play job.
40. Which team has the best alternate jersey?
It’s difficult to pick anyone other than Illinois. The orange (and white if the Illini would wear them) “Fighting Illini” throwbacks are a nostalgic — and clean — look. The new script “Illinois” option from the 2019-20 season took the Illini’s jersey game up another notch.
41. Can Dayton maintain its success in a post-Obi Toppin world?
The key for Anthony Grant and the Dayton coaching staff will be finding consistency in recruiting, continuing to land transfers such as Elijah Weaver, the Southern California sophomore who signed with Dayton this spring, and finding future cornerstones of the program in the freshman class. They hit the jackpot in the spring of 2017 by signing Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher. The next year, they landed three key players for the 29-2 team of last season: Ibi Watson, Rodney Chatman and Jordy Tshimanga. With Ryan Mikesell and Trey Landers, two Archie Miller recruits, graduating in May, the roster is now full of Grant recruits. The Dayton coaches have aimed high in their recruiting, not hesitating to offer four-star recruits while also paying little attention to recruiting rankings and going after the players they feel will fit their style. Time will tell if they can get enough of those guys to keep the team in the top 25 and make it a consistently dominant team in the Atlantic 10.
David Jablonski, Dayton Daily News
42. Is Northern Iowa the next Dayton?
Yes, the Panthers spit the bit in their first game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, losing by 21 points to Drake (a team they clubbed by 27 points on the road a week earlier. Sports are weird). But that shouldn’t overshadow a 25-6 campaign that included a victory at Colorado and three losses by one possession or in overtime. If UNI had a tough time finishing the deal, perhaps that should have been expected. The program had suffered through three straight non-winning seasons before making a leap. It needed to learn how to win when everything is on the line. That experience in Arch Madness should only serve as motivation this offseason. Rapidly improving junior point guard A.J. Green is coming off a conference player of the year season. Coach Ben Jacobson still believes he has room to grow. Jacobson also has a solid group of young players ready to make an impact, a rebounding machine in Austin Phyfe and a three-point specialist in Trae Berhow. This team should be hungry, deep and tough to guard.
Brian Bennett, The Athletic
43. Might another mid-major challenger emerge from the west?
Getting Neemias Queta back is huge for Utah State with the loss of two starting guards and one of the best guards off the bench in the Mountain West Conference. He never did declare for the draft this year, but did think about it. If he stays healthy and continues to develop his mid-range shot, which has improved, then he becomes an even bigger weapon on offense. Queta is already a major headache for opponents on defense as he continues to block shots and alter many others.
Shawn Harrison, Logan Herald Journal
44. Which incoming freshman outside of the top 50 could have the biggest impact?
Alabama’s Josh Primo is outside the top 50 in the 247Sports Composite, but only because Rivals doesn’t rank international prospects. So Primo aside, North Carolina’s Puff Johnson becomes the clear choice. Freshman production is tied in large part to opportunity, and Johnson won’t have much standing in his way on the wing.
45. What about outside the top 100?
Tyler Beard was overshadowed at Whitney Young by Duke-bound DJ Steward. On a Georgetown team in disarray — and essentially starting from scratch with its backcourt — the 6-foot-2 guard has a chance to carve out a role for himself.
46. Which freshman class will actually be the best?
Don’t sleep on what Eric Musselman is doing at Arkansas. Not only did the second-year coach of the Razorbacks land a top-10 class, but his quartet of four-star recruits all call Arkansas home (even if Moses Moody and KK Robinson finished their high school careers elsewhere).
47. What team needed to do more in 2020 recruiting?
Vanderbilt needed some serious help after last year’s 11-win campaign and disastrous showing in the SEC. Not sure Jerry Stackhouse made it happen with his first full recruiting class. The Commodores’ class ranks 11th in the SEC, 60th nationally and doesn’t include a top=150 player.
48. What program has the most intriguing recruiting class?
Arizona wound up with the No. 5 class in 2020. Who the Wildcats signed, though, certainly stands out. Landing Dalen Terry out of Hillcrest Prep in nearby Phoenix is fairly standard. But Arizona coach Sean Miller leaned in on international prospects to round out the class with Kerr Kriisa (Estonia), Daniel Batcho (France), Benedict Mathurin (Canada), Tibet Gorener (Turkey) and Tautvilas Tubelis (Lithuania).
49. How will no spring and summer recruiting affect the 2021 class?
We’re talking about 30 or 40 guys every spring and summer that kind of come out of the woodwork, whether it’s a high-major guy, a ranked prospect or a late bloomer. Not knowing those names at all is going to hurt the overall product of some programs. You’re probably going to see some kids slip, I think, as well to the lower level. Also, with COVID-19’s impact lingering, make things more regional.
Corey Evans, Rivals
50. What team benefited most from a player not testing the NBA draft waters?
Trayce Jackson-Davis didn’t even dip a toe in the waters. Indiana holding on to its best player was a serious boon for coach Archie Miller, who’s still tying to get the Hoosiers to the NCAA tournament. The 6-foot-9 forward is the focal point of the team.
51. Which team took the biggest hit?
This is still somewhat to be determined based on the players that could still return, but from the group that’s gone for sure, Florida State got dinged. Now, Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams are both projected to be first-round picks, but, holy cow, would the Seminoles be stacked if they opted to stick around.
52. Which Big Ten team needs an NBA draft early entrant (or two) to come back the most?
Illinois becomes a top-10 team in the country if guard Ayo Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn both return and should stick in the top 25 if only one of them does.
53. And the ACC?
Kevin Keatts already has to deal with the graduation of point guard Markell Johnson and 2020 recruit Josh Hall opting to skip college basketball for the draft since he meets the qualifications. Losing big man DJ Funderburk, too, would be a blow too many for North Carolina State to sustain.
54. What about the Big 12?
Texas Tech already lost Davide Moretti, who reportedly got a three-year deal with Olimpia Milano. The Red Raiders could go from still good to potentially great if sophomore guard Jah’mius Ramsey opts to return
55. Or the SEC?
Alabama will still have a strong backcourt if John Petty Jr. decides to join Kira Lewis Jr. in the draft. If he returns? The combination of Petty, Jahvon Quinerly and Josh Primo would be a ridiculous group for opponents to try to stop.
56. How about the Big East?
Ty-Shon Alexander is gone. That’s happening. But if Damien Jefferson and Big East Sixth Man of the Year Denzel Mahoney return for one more season at Creighton, the Bluejays will be locked in as a top-25 team.
57. And the Pac-12?
Stanford could contend for a conference title if point guard Tyrell Terry returns for his sophomore season for what would be a veteran Cardinal team.
58. Who will be the top college basketball player selected in the 2021 NBA draft?
It will be Cade Cunningham. If he stays at Oklahoma State — or in college basketball. If he doesn’t, look for versatile Southern Cal big man Evan Mobley to stake his claim for that honor since Jalen Green for sure and maybe Jonathan Kuminga will come from the G League.
59. What local products are on Division I rosters?
Urbana has produced the most recent two, with Chris Cross committing to Southern Illinois and Bryson Tatum to Miami (Ohio). The Tigers’ duo will join Kendle Moore (Danville to Colorado State), Jonte Coleman (Champaign Central to UT Martin), Tim Finke (Champaign Central to Wright State), Nick Finke (Champaign Central to Army), Grant Coleman (Mahomet-Seymour to Milwaukee) and Zach Griffith (Fisher to Illinois).
60. Who’s an underrated 2021 recruit in Illinois?
Neuqua Valley’s John Poulakidas has his share of Division I offers, including a few high-majors, and put up 17.5 points and 4.4 rebounds as a junior, but the 6-foot-5 shooter remains unranked.
61. What will the changes to the NET ranking mean?
Look for coaches not to call off the dogs late in the game. Even with a big lead. The NCAA tried to downplay margin of victory in the first two years of the NET, but it matters now.
62. How will UConn’s first season back in the Big East go?
While the new Big East was developing into one of the best top-to-bottom conferences in the country, UConn was stagnating in the American Athletic Conference after its 2014 national title. Dan Hurley has added some solid young talent, but best case scenario might only put the Huskies in the middle of the Big East pack.
63. Who will be Big Ten Freshman of the Year?
This question comes down to a big man on a balanced team or a point guard with the ball in his hands a lot. In the end, the former comes out on top. Cliff Omoruyi is the inside presence Rutgers needs alongside Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr.
64. And the ACC?
The winner will come from Duke or North Carolina. Unless it’s Florida State’s Scottie Barnes. Having to pick just one? Jalen Johnson’s size and athleticism is too much to pass up on the wing, and he should be productive for the Blue Devils.
65. What about the Big 12?
Unless he bails, there’s no contesting Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham’s claim on this already.
66. Or the SEC?
Kentucky players have claimed this honor in four of the past six seasons. B.J. Boston, a legit shooter who averaged 21 points and seven rebounds last season at Sierra Canyon (Calif.), will join them.
67. How about the Big East?
Marquette needed frontcourt reinforcements, and Minnesota native Dawson Garcia is just that. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 31.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a high school senior.
68. And the Pac-12?
Stanford made a big move landing in-state five-star Ziaire Williams, but Arizona State’s Josh Christopher could wind up in a primary scorer role for the Sun Devils should Remy Martin stay in the NBA draft. Christopher will be good even if Martin returns.
{p class=”card-about”}Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).