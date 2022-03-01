HIGHLAND — Ivie Juarez’s displeasure was so evident that the Mahomet-Seymour senior girls’ basketball player repeated herself to emphasize how she truly felt.
“Super frustrating,” Juarez said with a sigh on Monday night. “Super frustrating.”
Olivia Durbin created that feeling for her opponent.
Whenever a clutch shot was needed in the second half, Durbin — the Bethalto Civic Memorial junior guard — delivered with some flair. The daggers were costly, forcing the Bulldogs to absorb a 53-48 loss in the Class 3A Highland Super-Sectional.
Durbin buried five three-pointers and scored 17 of her game-high 25 points in the last two quarters, with each coming at inopportune moments.
“In all of the timeouts, we looked up at the scoreboard to see who had the majority of their points, and it was her,” Juarez said after the Bulldogs’ first super-sectional appearance. “We just couldn’t find her. We couldn’t stop her.”
Trailing 26-13 at halftime, the Bulldogs (30-5) converted three-pointers on their first two second-half possessions versus the Eagles (32-4).
Durbin calmly answered the run with consecutive threes that negated the attempted rally for M-S.
After the Bulldogs sliced the deficit to 32-26 after Juarez’s two fouls shots with three minutes, 31 seconds left in the third quarter, Durbin connected on another key three-pointer.
“That’s Liv,” said Civic Memorial coach Mike Arbuthnot, whose team faces Mundelein Carmel in a Class 3A state semifinal on Friday morning at Redbird Arena in Normal. “I see it from her all the time. She’s a great shooter and she wants the ball. It doesn’t matter the score or time — she wants the ball.”
In the fourth quarter, Durbin remained clutch.
M-S was within 36-32 before Durbin extended the Bulldogs’ deficit with a three-pointer with 5:37 remaining in regulation. Mahomet-Seymour countered with a Cayla Koerner triple, only to watch Durbin match that shot once again.
Juarez’s putback with 4:26 remaining was negated by another Durbin made three-pointer. One possession later, Durbin hit a 16-footer that pushed the lead to 46-38 with 3:41 left.
“We knew that she was going to hit shots,” Mahomet-Seymour coach Garret Risley said.
The Bulldogs simply could not find her.
“Right when we got up,” Juarez said, “she would hit a shot.”
There is a reason why Durbin consistently hit clutch shots.
Civic Memorial was playing its sixth game at Highland this season, with each coming since Jan. 15. Durbin averaged 16.4 points in the previous five games — all victories — and shot 48.7 percent (19 of 39) from beyond the three-point arc.
Durbin added seven more made three-pointers in the super-sectional.
“I just feel good in here,” Durbin said. “I’m comfortable in this gym. Everything is perfect.”
The Bulldogs did get within 46-42 with 1:45 remaining after Juarez’s two free throws, but Civic Memorial converted five of its last seven free-throw attempts to secure its first state tournament appearance.
Durbin’s shooting did provide the theatrics, but Mahomet-Seymour’s first half set the stage. Poor shooting was the culprit, as the Bulldogs misfired on 14 of their 20 shots in the opening half and endured a second-quarter scoring drought of 3:09 to fall behind by 13 points at the intermission.
“We were obviously nervous,” said Juarez, who scored a team-high 16 points. “We just needed to breathe, and we didn’t.”
Mahomet-Seymour raced to a 4-1 advantage before allowing the Eagles to end the first quarter on a 12-2 run. Civic Memorial led the last 27:57 of the game.
“The big thing for us was not putting ourselves in a hole so we had to spend all of our energy to climb back,” Risley said. “We would take two steps forward, three steps back. That was the whole game.”
The three steps backward usually came after a Durbin trey.
“You climb and climb,” Risley said, “and then she hits a 3.”
Each one thwarted a Mahomet-Seymour rally.
“Some people might think those aren’t good shots, but they are,” Arbuthnot said. “When she gets squared up and her feet are set, she can knock them down.”
Ridgeview falters in super-sectional. Coach Scot Ghere’s Ridgeview girls’ basketball team sustained a 46-34 season-ending loss to Serena in the Class 1A Serena Super-Sectional on Monday night.
The Mustangs (25-9) experienced a very similar struggle to M-S in that Ridgeview trailed the Huskers (33-2) by double digits at halftime, 24-12.
The difference was Ridgeview didn’t immediately chip away at its deficit, still behind 35-23 through three quarters. But the Mustangs’ offense came to life in the last eight minutes as they scored the period’s first seven points.
Serena withstood the barrage, though and prevented Ridgeview from making its first state semifinals appearance since 2011. This group of Mustangs was led by seniors Peyton Rinkenberger, Morgan Donaldson, Delanie Wissmiller and Kendra Erwin, juniors Brinley Stevens, Annalyn Harper and Celbee Johnson and sophomore Mackenzie Wesson.