College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

uirut
Buy Now

Illinois players sing Illinois Loyalty with the fans after their 38-10 victory over Rutgers in an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

The Illini's recent surge hasn't won over oddsmakers. At least heading into Saturday's game against struggling Michigan State.

The Spartans have opened as a 13 1/2-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com.

Illinois has won three Big Ten games in a row for the first time since 2007 and is on the cusp of bowl eligibility.

Michigan State is 4-4 and riding a three-game losing streak.

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).