ST. JOSEPH — Adam Price didn’t realize waking up the morning of April 8 that this particular Saturday would feature an all-time baseball memory for him.
The St. Joseph-Ogden senior got on the bus with the rest of his teammates preparing to make the trip to Tremont for two nonconference games against the host Turks and Williamsville.
“I’d love to tell you it some miraculous morning,” Price said with a laugh. “It was really just a normal start for me.”
The left-handed hitting and throwing Price is arguably the top hitter for SJ-O this spring, sporting a .447 average and 30 RBI for the Spartans. But SJ-O’s regular first baseman can also pitch. And boy, did he have a pitching performance to remember against Williamsville, throwing a perfect game during a 2-0 win by SJ-O.
“Once we were in the game, it just felt like a normal start until the sixth or seventh inning,” Price said. “I knew that I was throwing a perfect game, but I didn’t really let myself think about it until two outs in the seventh inning. Of course, you throw a seven-inning perfect game, the last three hitters are the one, two and three hitters. I knew that was going to be my biggest challenges, especially with them already seeing me twice. I tried not to think about it because if you lose it in the sixth or seventh inning and throw a two-hitter, it doesn’t look as good. If my focus was on giving up a hit and being perfect, you’re not going to do well.”
The focus for Price and his teammates this season is straightforward. It’s a message 12th-year coach Josh Haley seemingly brings up each spring, and one his players embrace.
“Our goal is always to go to Peoria,” SJ-O junior catcher Braxton Waller said.
Getting the chance to play at Dozer Park in downtown Peoria in the Class 2A state tournament is realistic target, too, for one of the area’s most consistently successful baseball programs in the last decade. The Spartans, who carried a 21-4 record into Friday’s home game with Maroa-Forsyth, have won at least 20 games every season with Haley in the dugout, played in the 2A state championship game twice under Haley’s leadership in 2016 and 2017 and have won a regional title every year since 2013.
Even after graduating key pieces off last year’s team that went 35-3 and advanced to a 2A sectional title game, like Hayden Brazelton, Tyler Altenbaumer, Andrew Beyers and Coby Miller, among others, the Spartans are doing this spring what they seemingly do every year. Reload and win a bunch of games.
“We knew we had big shoes to fill,” said Waller, who is hitting .442 with one home run, 23 RBI and an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.244. “It was tough in the beginning, but we figured it out.”
The Spartans stood at 6-4 after losing 5-3 to Pleasant Plains on April 5 in Decatur, but carried a 15-game win streak into Friday’s game with Maroa-Forsyth, a team that placed fourth in state in 2A last season.
Entering the final days of April, SJ-O’s only other losses are to Columbia, which placed third in 2A last season, reigning 4A state champion Edwardsville and Morton, a 3A program that reached a sectional final last season.
“It feels like everything is clicking,” said Luke Landrus, a junior who catches, plays infield and also pitches for the Spartans.
One of the few returning starters from last season, , Landrus has a .395 average with one home run, 23 RBI and 15 stolen bases hitting leadoff to go along with two saves and a 1-0 record without giving up an earned run on the mound.
“Once we start hitting, our defense starts to get better,” Landrus said. “We have come together as a team.”
Consistent, superb pitching has long been a trademark of the Spartans under Haley. Yet Price isn’t likely considered the Spartans’ ace despite throwing his perfect game against a quality Williamsville team. In fact, Haley said SJ-O might not even have one this season. But what the Spartans have this year, according to Haley, is possibly his deepest pitching staff. Six different pitchers have at least two wins, with sophomores Nolan Earley (5-0, 2.92 ERA) and Kendrick Johnson (4-0, 1.64 ERA) leading the way. Other key pitchers the Spartans count on include senior Connor Hale (3-2, 2.21 ERA), senior Jack Robertson (2-0, 2.00 ERA), Price (2-1, 4.38 ERA) and junior Caleb Ochs (3-2, 4.20 ERA).
“A lot of times we’ve had the No. 1 and No. 2 at the top, but I think we can come at you in a lot of different ways this season,” Haley said. “If one guy doesn’t have it that day, we can go to the bullpen. This staff has allowed us to play differently. As you go through the season, you want to challenge them and get them that experience because you never know what you’ll need, but we have a good idea of who our one and two will be when the postseason arrives.”
The postseason will arrive in mid-May, with SJ-O getting to host a regional at Meier Field, the Spartans’ new field that opened in 2022 along Route 150 before you enter St. Joseph.
Coming so close to winning state championships in 2016 (the Spartans lost 7-6 to Reed-Custer in eight innings) and 2017 (Teutopolis beat the Spartans 10-2) still gnaws at SJ-O’s coach. It’s what drives Haley and his program, too.
“We’ve had a number of years where we’ve had success, but it’s the continuous passing of the baton, and that credit goes to the players,” Haley said. “The expectations haven’t changed. When you have that, and then a group that sees what previous teams do, it’s easy. It’s not like it’s hard to sell that these guys want to play in Peoria, and they want to have the best opportunity they can.”