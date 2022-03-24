College basketball writer Scott Richey is going straight chalk when it comes to which teams
make it out of Thursday night’s Sweet 16 games that will tip in San Antonio and San Francisco:
No. 1 Gonzaga (28-3)
vs. No. 4 Arkansas (27-8) 6:09 p.m., CBS
Who to watch: It’s easy to get caught up in the wonder that his Chet Holmgren and his super-unicorn status. But it’s been Drew Timme
- who’s been the consistent frontcourt option through two NCAA tournament victories that tested Gonzaga. The All-American forward isn’t even projected in the 2022 NBA draft, but he’s the one leading the Bulldogs by averaging 28.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and three assists in the tournament.
The X-factor: Chris Lykes
- was an afterthought for Arkansas in the first two rounds. The former Miami guard has played just 15 total minutes in the tournament and scored just nine points. There’s always the chance, though, the 5-foot-7 guard could knock down multiple three-pointers. The Razorbacks might need that.
Who wins: Gonzaga, 83-71. The Bulldogs have a sizable advantage up front with Timme and Holmgren and a good enough point guard in Andrew Nembhard to counter Arkansas’ JD Notae
- .
No. 2 Villanova (28-7) vs. No. 11 Michigan (19-14)
6:29 p.m., TBS
Who to watch: Hunter Dickinson
- has embraced his role as Big Ten villain. The Michigan center used Wednesday’s pregame press conference stage to poke fun at the other Big Ten fan bases that chanted “NIT!” at the Wolverines late in the year and remind them Michigan is back in the Sweet 16 for a second straight year. That Villanova doesn’t exactly have a big to match Dickinson could spell trouble.
The X-factor: Calling Villanova guard Collin Gillespie
- an X-factor might seem like a stretch considering he’s a two-time Big East Player of the Year. But of all the top players in the country, Gillespie still manages to fly under the radar.
Who wins: Villanova, 78-65
- . Dickinson called Villanova a “more disciplined Iowa” on Wednesday. Perhaps he forgot Michigan split with the Hawkeyes during the regular season and actually lost by double figures in Ann Arbor, Mich. Perhaps an accurate portrayal of the Wildcats, but not one that bodes well for the Wolverines.
No. 2 Duke (30-6) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (27-9) 8:39 p.m., CBS
Who to watch: Paolo Banchero might have slipped behind Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith
- in the race to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, but the 6-foot-10 Duke forward is still an elite talent. Banchero is putting up 18 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists so far in the NCAA tournament.
The X-factor: Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva lost his starting job when Kevin Obanor transferred in from Oral Roberts. Santos-Silva’s playing time might have been cut, but what hasn’t changed is the fact he’s the Red Raiders’ best frontcourt defender. A guy that could come in handy when trying to slow down a pair of future first-round picks like Banchero and 7-foot center Mark Williams
- .
Who wins: Duke, 72-66. Duke can’t possibly let the Mike Krzyzewski
- retirement tour end in the Sweet 16, can it? Coach K already holds the record for most NCAA tournament victories, but another Thursday against Texas Tech would be his 100th.
No. 1 Arizona (33-3) vs. No. 5 Houston (31-5) 8:59 p.m., TBS
Who to watch: Houston used its collection of big guards to give Illinois real trouble. Arizona has a big guard of its own in Bennedict Mathurin. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound sophomore is averaging 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists in the tournament and is one of those players that makes even casual observers go, “That’s a pro.”
The X-factor: Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa
- returned to action in the second round after missing the Pac-12 championship game and the Wildcats’ NCAA tournament opener with an ankle injury. Kriisa’s effect goes beyond what he does offensively — Arizona beat TCU with him going 1 of 10 from three-point range — but if he has a game like he did against Illinois in early December, the Wildcats might be unbeatable.
Who wins: Arizona, 75-67. For all the items Houston does well (defend, crash the offensive glass), the Cougars are one of the worst shooting teams left in the tournament. Arizona has enough offensive options to avoid an upset.