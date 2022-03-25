College basketball writer Scott Richey picks Friday’s Sweet 16 games in Philadelphia and
Chicago, including the end of St. Peter’s magical run (much to the chagrin of Doug Edert):
No. 3 Purdue (29-7) vs. No. 15 St. Peter’s (21-11)
6:09 p.m., CBSWho to watch: Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe put up 30 points and 16 rebounds in the first round against St. Peter’s. The Peacocks have a single rotation regular taller than 6-foot-7, and 6-10 Oumar Diahame plays just 9.6 minutes per game. That has to have Purdue thinking big things. Literally. The Boilermakers don’t just have one standout big man. They’ll be able to throw 7-4 Zach Edey and 6-10 Trevion Williams
- at St. Peters, and that duo could overwhelm the Peacocks.
The X-factor: St. Peter’s guard Doug Edert — and his mustache — have taken the college basketball world by storm. Only Gonzaga’s Drew Timme
- has a more popular hairy upper lip. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Edert was averaging 9.3 points through the MAAC tournament, but he’s been on fire in the Peacocks’ March Madness run. He hit big three-pointers and even bigger free throws to take down Kentucky in the first round and played as key a role in St. Peter’s second round win against Murray State.
Who wins: Purdue, 80-70. It was guard play that let Kentucky down in St. Peter’s first round upset. The Boilermakers have a future lottery pick in their backcourt, but they’ll still need guys like Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. in a complementary role next to Jaden Ivey
- .
No. 1 Kansas (30-6) vs. No. 4 Providence (27-5)
6:29 p.m., TBSWho to watch: Ochai Agbaji is the last First Team All-American standing. Tshiebwe and Iowa’s Keegan Murray didn’t make it out of the first round, and both Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis
- bowed out in the second. That leaves Agbaji to carry the torch, which he’s done particularly well throughout his breakout senior season on the offensive end. The 6-5, 210-pound guard is averaging a career-high 19.3 points and also shooting a career high 47 percent overall, 40 percent from three-point range and 77 percent at the free-throw line.
The X-factor: Remy Martin was actually named Big 12 preseason player of the year ahead of Agbaji after transferring to Kansas from Arizona State. It wasn’t a stretch. Martin put up 19.1 points per game in each of his final two seasons with the Sun Devils. Then he struggled early in the season, including a pair of scoreless outings,
- and missed 10 games in January and February with a bone bruise in his right knee. Healthy again, Martin is averaging 17.5 points, four rebounds and four assists in the NCAA tournament.
Who wins: Kansas, 77-73.
- Providence is 12-2 in close games this season. Some would call the Friars lucky. Probably for that stretch of three wins in four games in February that included two overtime wins and one in triple overtime. Providence keeps it close again, but can’t tap into that “luck” one more time.
No. 4 UCLA (27-7) vs.
No. 8 North Carolina (26-9)
8:39 p.m, CBS
Who to watch: In a season where Oscar Tshiebwe was a top national player of the year candidate and Kofi Cockburn also wound up a First Team All-American, UNC’s Armando Bacot
- kind of quietly put together the best season of his career. As quietly as a 6-10 forward can average a career-best 16.4 points and 12.5 rebounds. Bacot’s first two NCAA tournament games, including upsetting top-seeded Baylor, were simply more of the same.
The X-factor: There’s a reason Illinois recruited Jaime Jaquez Jr. The UCLA guard fits everything Illini coach Brad Underwood wants from a toughness standpoint. Jaquez might have to tap into that toughness after suffering an ankle injury in UCLA’s second-round win against Saint Mary’s. UCLA coach Mick Cronin
- basically said if his second-leading scorer could walk he’d play against the Tar Heels in Philadelphia.
Who wins: UCLA, 82-79. The blue blood battle goes to the Bruins, who get one step closer to reaching a second consecutive Final Four. Johnny Juzang might not have put together the All-American type season that was projected, but UCLA’s collection of dynamic wings — Jaquez, Jules Bernard, Jaylen Clark and Peyton Watson
- included — makes the Bruins a tough out.
No. 10 Miami (25-10) vs. No. 11 Iowa State (22-12)
8:59 p.m., TBS
Who to watch: College basketball world traveler Charlie Moore
- is finally experiencing the mix of individual and team success he’s long sought. The former Morgan Park star flipped from Memphis to California before ever playing a single minute and then transferred to Kansas, DePaul and now Miami. Moore had a near triple-double against Southern Cal, putting up 15 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals, to lead the Hurricanes to the Sweet 16.
The X-factor: Gabe Kalscheur
- used to be a 41 percent three-point shooter, but that was four seasons ago at Minnesota. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard has gotten progressively less efficient from the perimeter to the point he’s shooting just 23.8 percent this season. Kalscheur’s inner three-point bomber is still present given he made 6 of 12 in a mid-January win against Texas. The Cyclones wouldn’t be hurt by him making a couple against Miami.
Who wins: Iowa State, 65-63. The Cyclones’ wild bounce back season continues. Iowa State went 2-22 last season, fired Steve Prohm as coach and put the rebuild in the hands of former assistant (under both Greg McDermott and Fred Hoiberg) T.J. Otzelberger. A rebuild that took just a single season, with the Cyclones going for their 23rd victory of the season.