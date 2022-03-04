CLASS 2A CLIFTON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
(1) Monticello (30-3)
vs. (1) El Paso-Gridley (28-2), 7 p.m.
How Monticello got here:
- Defeated No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53-30 in regional semifinal game, No. 4 Prairie Central 55-51 in overtime in regional championship game and No. 5 Herscher 37-25 in sectional semifinal game.
How El Paso-Gridley got here:
- Defeated No. 9 Reed-Custer 68-44 in regional semifinal game, No. 7 Seneca 60-38 in regional championship game and No. 2 St. Joseph-Ogden 45-32 in sectional semifinal game.
Who to watch on Monticello:
- Tanner Buehnerkemper (Sr., G); Ben Cresap (Sr., G); Trevor Fox (Sr., G); Dylan Ginalick (Sr., G); Joey Sprinkle (Sr., F).
Who to watch on El Paso-Gridley:
- Jake Funk (Sr., F); Luke Ihlenfeldt (Sr., G); Ben Klein (Sr., G); Micah Meiss (Fr., G); Asa Smith (Sr., G).
The lowdown:
- This will mark the second consecutive matchup in which the Sages are taking on a big team that can use its size to bottle up the opposing offense. The Titans do this even better than Herscher, though, and have allowed an average of 38 points over their previous three playoff games. Monticello also hangs its hat on stout defense, as evidenced by limiting PBL and Herscher during the postseason. Whichever offense is able to get into any sort of consistent groove is likely to guide its team to an Elite Eight berth.
The pick:
- Monticello 45, El Paso-Gridley 42.
Winner advances to:
- Springfield Super-Sectional game at 6 p.m. Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center against either No. 3 Quincy Notre Dame (21-11) or No. 3 Bloomington Central Catholic (19-15).
CLASS 1A EFFINGHAM ST. ANTHONY SECTIONAL(1) Tuscola (28-6)
vs. (2) Meridian (27-7), 7 p.m.
How Tuscola got here:
- Defeated No. 16 Heritage 76-22 in regional quarterfinal game, No. 10 La Salette 54-23 in regional semifinal game, No. 5 Arcola 56-33 in regional championship game and No. 2 Effingham St. Anthony 51-48 in sectional semifinal game.
How Meridian got here:
- Defeated No. 15 Central A&M 75-49 in regional quarterfinal game, No. 7 Casey-Westfield 63-56 in regional semifinal game, No. 6 Neoga 73-67 in regional championship game and No. 4 South Central 60-57 in sectional semifinal game.
Who to watch on Tuscola:
- Preston Brown (Sr., F); Josiah Hortin (So., G); Colton Musgrave (Jr., G); Jalen Quinn (Sr., G); Jordan Quinn (So., G/F).
Who to watch on Meridian:
- Riley Day (Sr., G); Drew Hurelbrink (Sr., F); Graham Meisenhelter (Sr., G); Grant Meisenhelter (Sr., G); Mekhi Phillips (Sr., G).
The lowdown: Who doesn’t love a good rubber match? These Central Illinois Conference rivals have seen a lot of each other lately, with the Hawks outlasting the Warriors 81-73 in double overtime on Feb. 11 before Tuscola returned the favor with a 49-47 victory versus Meridian in the Feb. 16 CIC tournament title game. The Warriors know they can lean on Jalen Quinn, who scored 45 points in his team’s loss and 27 points in its win, while Graham Meisenhelter
- (32 points in his team’s win and 16 points in its loss) should be a go-to scoring option for the Hawks.
The pick:
- Tuscola 58, Meridian 55.
Winner advances to: Carbondale Super-Sectional game at 6 p.m. Monday at the Banterra Center against either No. 1 Steeleville (27-6) or No. 2 Christopher (24-8).