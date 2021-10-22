The local girls' tennis contingent has concluded its involvement in the Class 1A state tournament, with St. Thomas More junior Maddy Swisher and Danville junior Lexi Ellis tying for lengthiest run in the event.
Swisher and Ellis each played into the singles bracket's consolation quarterfinals Friday, and both finished the tournament with a 4-2 record. In fact, they each were one victory away from facing off in the consolation semifinal.
The 11th-seeded Swisher defeated Glenbard South's Lorenza FosterSimbulan 6-2, 6-2 and Johnsburg's 10th-seeded Gracie Cittadino 6-4, 6-0 before falling to Grayslake Central's seventh-seeded Karishma Bhalla 7-6 (1), 6-2.
Ellis trumped Troy Triad's ninth-seeded Jocelynn Carmody 6-1, 7-6 (6) and Quincy Notre Dame's Lia Quintero 7-5, 6-2 before losing to Elmhurst Timothy Christian's eighth-seeded Crystina Lee 6-1, 6-0.
Ninth-seeded Danville juniors Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne added one consolation doubles win Friday as well, handling Rochester's Julia Musgrave and Reagan Martyn 6-4, 6-4 before coming up short versus St. Viator's 13th-seeded Allison Jodoin and Meredith Garcia 6-0, 6-2 in the consolation fifth round.
Danville currently sits tied for fifth place in the team standings as well with 12 points, though the Vikings cannot add any points during Saturday's action.