In boys’ golf
➜ At Arcola. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond had all four golfers produce scores of 41 or better, led by Alex Kuhns’ medalist result of 37 during a 9-hole dual match at home against Tri-County at Kaskaskia Country Club. Clay Seal (39), Kade Herschberger (40) and Aaron Seegmiller (41) also fared well for the Purple Riders, who won by 67 strokes. Holden Kile’s 42 led Tri-County.
➜ At Charleston. St. Thomas More’s Wilson Kirby tied for medalist honors with a 2-over 38 during a 9-hole triangular match against Charleston and Marshall at Charleston Country Club. The Sabers (181) finished behind both Charleston (160) and Marshall (177) in the team chase, however. Cole Kemper and Jack McMahon tied for STM’s second-best scores with matching 46s.
➜ At Monticello. Tanner Buehnerkemper led the way for Monticello in a 9-hole dual match at Monticello Golf Club. Buehnerkemper produced a 35 to claim medalist honors, as the Sages defeated Centennial 156-190. Will Ross (38) complemented Buehnerkemper’s efforts in addition to Sam Davision (41) and Kross Reynolds (42). Griffin Doyle’s 40 was good for third place individually and paced the Chargers, who also received a 45 from Jacob Stevens.
➜ At Crete. Jordan Schroeder was the individual medalist, leading Watseka with a 4-over 40 at Balmoral Woods Country Club in a dual match against Beecher, which finished 17 strokes ahead of the Warriors in the team chase.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Savoy. Solid play throughout its lineup allowed Champaign Central to outscore St. Thomas More, 207-230, during a nine-hole dual match at the University of Illinois’ Blue Course. Addison Jones (47) was the top scorer for the Maroons, with Makenna Grey’s 52 and Adele Miller’s 53 also proving key. Brooke Erhard fired a 40 for the Sabers to claim medalist honors.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Rantoul 0. The visiting Bunnies (9-0-1) made two first-half goals stand up in a nonconference victory against the Eagles (2-5). Seth Kollross stepped up to the penalty spot and scored both goals for Fisher/GCMS, netting tallies in the 4th and 13th minutes. Aaron Kasper stopped all seven shots he faced in net for the Bunnies, as well. Ozzie Gonzalez and Luis Fajardo split goalkeeping duties for Rantoul.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Olympia 0. Aiden Cromwell netted two goals — one in each half — and Hunter Ketchum and Carter Mabry combined for the shutout in a road Illini Prairie Conference win for the Spartans (6-5-1). Garrett Siems, Jared Emmert and Owen Baltzell provided one assist apiece in the SJ-O victory. Brennan Haake finished off the scoring for the Spartans with a second-half goal, as the SJ-O received five saves from Ketchum and another four stops from Mabry.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 12, Blue Ridge 2. Zack Lewis and Ty Meeker both scored for Blue Ridge (2-5) in its road loss. Dylan Coffee made six saves in net.
In girls’ tennis
➜ St Thomas More 5, Champaign Central 4. Maddy Swisher (6-0, 6-1), Nora Kelley (7-6 (8), 3-6, 10-8) and Sofie Vavrik (6-1, 3-6, 10-5) picked up wins at No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5 singles, respectively, for the Sabers. Swisher and Kelley also won their doubles matches. Swisher and Kambyl Stipes netted a 6-1, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles, while Audrey Horn and Kelley joined forces for a 6-1, 7-5 win at No. 2. Claudia Larrison at No. 2 (6-2, 6-1), Candace Wilund at No. 4 (6-4, 6-2) and Aurora Marguccio at No. 6 (6-1, 6-0) each collected points in singles for the Maroons, who saw Sarah Kim and Marguccio win 6-3, 6-2 in doubles for Central.
➜ Mattoon 7, Centennial 2. Sandhya Subbiah scored wins in both singles and doubles for the Chargers in their home loss. Subbiah collected a 8-5 win at No. 1 singles and also teammed up with Anna Park for a 7-6 (4), 1-6, 10-7 victory at No. 1 doubles.
In volleyball
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Danville 0. Kennedi Burnett (four aces, six kills and six digs), Addie Roesch (five kills and four digs) and Shayne Immke (four kills and one ace) chipped in a dominant 25-10, 25-7 nonconference victory by the Spartans (9-1) against the Vikings (2-10).