CHAMPAIGN — Four-time News-Gazette All-Area Athletes of the Year don’t come around often.
It’s difficult for any individual, regardless of sport, to maintain that level of excellence from their freshman year through their senior season.
St. Thomas More’s Maddy Swisher is one of that rare breed.
But she’s forgoing the chance to sweep All-Area girls’ tennis Player of the Year status for her entire prep career.
Instead, Swisher is starring for the Sabers’ volleyball program this fall as a senior instead of doing so on the tennis courts.
“I was actually at a Prime Time (club) tournament for my sister, and I made a joke about playing volleyball. And my mom made a joke back to me about it,” Swisher said. “I texted (senior libero) Claire Kennedy, and I was like, ‘When’s your parents’ meeting?’
“I showed up at the parents’ meeting, and that’s when my volleyball career started.”
Her STM volleyball career, anyway.
Swisher played the sport before high school, most recently in eighth grade prior to joining first-year coach Evan Hook’s Sabers.
“It’s a pleasant surprise,” Hook said. “I heard a tennis player that’s really good is playing this year. I go, ‘When’s the last time she played? Four years ago. OK.’
“Her ceiling’s really high because she’s making up for lost time, but she makes up for it quick.”
Swisher displayed as much during STM’s first three matches this season. The 5-foot-10 right-side hitter compiled five kills in a win against Arthur Christian, put up three blocks in a loss to Normal U-High and added two kills in a victory versus Centennial.
None of this, of course, explains why Swisher isn’t playing tennis for the Sabers this year.
The reason is straightforward, in Swisher’s mind.
“The high school tennis environment for me, at the level I was at, was not something I wanted to do another year,” she said. “A lot of college tennis players end up not playing in high school because it’s easier to get outside training ... unless you play in a big, competitive high school.
“It was definitely a difficult decision because I loved the team. But, in the end, as soon as I made the decision I knew it was the right decision.”
Don’t worry, tennis enthusiasts. Swisher is still hitting on her own and with independent coaches, possessing a goal of playing tennis in college.
But she’s on a sabbatical right now. Until volleyball season is complete.
“I had actually been thinking about it since my junior season,” said Swisher, who finished 22-2 in singles play last season and won four singles matches in the IHSA Class 1A girls’ tennis state tournament. “But (I) never said in the spring or anything like that that I was going to ... switch sports.”
On the tennis front, Swisher said she’s working hard on gaining athletic and academic entry into one specific school.
“I want to go to the University of Hawaii,” Swisher said. “I’ve been there for vacation and just kind of fell in love with the area and the culture. The tennis program there is great. They have great programs for what I’m looking for academically as well (with health science). Overall, it’s a very good place I can fit into.”
That assessment also applies to Swisher with STM volleyball.
The Sabers underwent significant change after winning last season’s 1A state championship. Out went coach Kelly McClure and six seniors, including a trio of Division I athletes in Caroline Kerr, Anna McClure and Colleen Hege.
Returning outside hitter Mallory Monahan also is missing time this season with a knee injury.
Gaining a two-time tennis state qualifier who also excels in basketball — Swisher helped STM advance to the Class 1A Elite Eight in that sport last school year — has proven meaningful to Hook and company.
“She’s hitting well. She’s blocking well. At the end of the season, it could be great because she keeps getting better and better,” Hook said. “It usually doesn’t happen if you have a volleyball player that hasn’t played in three years, but (there are) special circumstances with her athletic ability and her hand-eye coordination.”
Swisher said she already held a close bond with girls like Kennedy, Monahan and senior Erin Henkel before returning to the volleyball court. And she’s quickly become tight with younger Sabers as well.
“It’s a great environment,” Swisher said. “The team and coaches have worked super hard to help me fit in, help me progress and realize I’m pretty decent. In tennis, I’m pretty hard on myself. I came in wanting to be very good at what I was doing. (They) helped me progress at the basics and grow my skill so I could benefit the team.”
Swisher admitted she initially was nervous about latching on with a group that captured a state title less last November.
“But it feels great working with these players who are high-end. They know what they’re talking about. They’re super competitive,” Swisher said. “They’re giving me feedback on the court while my coaches are (also) giving me feedback.”
Swisher said she does see volleyball assisting her tennis game to a certain extent, but she acknowledged that wasn’t the main goal when joining Hook’s program.
“It’s definitely helping me build my athleticism in general, but I think I needed to focus on something other than straight tennis,” Swisher said. “(College) recruiting has been the biggest thing I’ve been focused on for the longest period of time. It’s nice to have a little break.”
“Break” is a relative term.
The Sabers have their eyes set on another deep postseason run, now with Swisher in the fold.
“It’s super exciting because we’re looking for a state title in basketball, too,” Swisher said. “Hopefully we can win one in volleyball and one in basketball, back-to-back.”