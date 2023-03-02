CHAMPAIGN — Maddy Swisher’s athletic identity was crystal clear through most of her youth.
“Tennis, tennis, tennis. Everyone knew me as a tennis player,” the St. Thomas More senior said.
This included plenty of folks in the IHSA realm.
Swisher earned three consecutive News-Gazette All-Area girls’ tennis Player of the Year honors across her freshmen through junior years with the Sabers, including a shared one with doubles partner Noelle Schacht when Swisher was a freshman.
But Swisher didn’t go out for tennis as a senior earlier this school year. She played volleyball instead, helping STM reach a Class 1A super-sectional.
Swisher and tennis needed a separation, she realized.
Filling the void is basketball.
And Swisher fills an important role for coach Erin Quarnstrom’s Sabers girls’ basketball program as well.
Swisher is a starter and one of five seniors for the Sabers (27-6) leading into Thursday’s Class 1A state semifinal game versus Christopher (30-3), scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. from CEFCU Arena in Normal.
“It’s been very exciting and relieving, I think, to just have a new sport and have a new thing to focus on,” Swisher said, “and not be defined from a different sport.”
The 5-foot-11 Swisher averages 14.1 points and 4.7 rebounds as a post player for STM, willingly allowing herself to get beat up in the paint if it helps the Sabers to victory.
This differs from the physical and mental fatigue she began feeling as a longtime tennis athlete.
“I had practice before school. Then I’d go to school. Then I’d go to basketball. Then I’d go to two or three hours of tennis practice after that, five days a week,” Swisher said. “And then I’d train on weekends, too. So it was exhausting.”
Swisher hasn’t picked up a tennis racket for a competitive venture since last July. Her father, STM boys’ tennis coach Mike Swisher, said he’s seen a happier version of his daughter since.
“I’m very content with my decision,” Maddy Swisher said. “I was a little nervous right before I made the decision. That was my whole life, and I was getting ready to just push it aside. But tennis had become a job more, and I felt like I needed to focus on something that’s going to make me happy.
“This (basketball) team definitely brings out my happiness, and brings out who I am.”
Quarnstrom, in her second season coaching the Sabers girls’ basketball program, also recognizes the difference in Swisher’s demeanor and energy level.
“The way it’s helped is just her time. She used to leave basketball practice to go to a tennis coach in Bloomington,” Quarnstrom said. “So the amount of time and the wear and tear on her body (has changed).
“There were times last season where I felt like she just looked so physically exhausted. And I think she just looks fresh and excited (now).”
Swisher needs to be as fresh as possible this time of year.
The opponents she matches against offensively and defensively in the post are growing increasingly more challenging as STM’s postseason run extends.
Perhaps the pinnacle will be seen in Thursday’s state semifinal, courtesy 6-2 Christopher junior and Division I recruit Amiah Hargrove.
Hargrove netted 36 points in the Bearcats’ super-sectional win on Monday, and she can claim a pair of 50-point performances earlier this season.
“I’m very excited for the challenge,” Swisher said. “I always love a good challenge, and she seems like a very competitive person. It’s going to be a good battle.”
To the point about college futures, Swisher possesses some big plans of her own. She’ll be leaving the United States mainland later this year to attend Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu.
The Sharks boast a Division II athletic program. And Swisher has conversed with their women’s basketball coaching staff.
“I went on a visit to Hawaii and met with the coaches, and then I also went and met the team in San Diego a couple weeks ago,” Swisher said. “They’re delaying their recruiting until summer, so it’ll definitely be a last-minute decision.”
A decision she ever could’ve anticipated in basketball?
“Never in a million years,” Swisher said. “It was always college tennis for me. Even up until when I was done with tennis, it was college tennis. I never imagined college basketball ever being in the picture.”