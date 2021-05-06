Isaiah Williams moving from quarterback to wide receiver isn’t the only Illini changing positions heading into the 2021 season. ‘I’m excited where that’s at,’ first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. ‘It’s a group that saw some things that they did, made some suggestions to guys about moving positions and they jumped at it, and for the most part, converted on a big, big scale.’ Sports Editor Matt Daniels breaks down the changes:
Marquez Beason
Tantalizing speed made him one of the top prospects the Illini landed during the Lovie Smith era. But a torn ACL sustained in training camp in August 2019 wiped out his freshman season. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Dallas native did start two games last season at cornerback, but he will wear No. 81 this season instead of No. 3 and will try to catch passes from Brandon Peters at wide receiver instead of trying to pick him off in practice.
Josh Beetham
Walk-on from Yorkville got practice reps at quarterback last season. Now, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound redshirt freshman will try to find his way onto the field at tight end. He won’t get nearly as much attention as the other former Illini quarterback who will try to catch passes this fall, but he adds depth at a position that needs it.
Kyron Cumby
Much was made about the speed the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Texas native has when he signed with the Illini. A running back in high school who could also catch the ball out of the backfield, Cumby spent his first two seasons at Illinois as a wide receiver. But only caught five passes for 47 yards. Cumby could still post the same numbers this fall, but he will do so at running back now after getting only two carries for 11 yards so far in his career.
Cooper Davis
He’ll now line up on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage. The redshirt freshman saw time in two games along the defensive line last season, but the former defensive end has moved to tight end. He rivals fellow tight end Luke Ford with his size (6 feet, 6 inches and 235 pounds) and will try to mimic Ford’s pass-catching skills now.
Preston Engel
The sophomore is entering his fourth season at Illinois and is now listed as a tight end. The 6-foot, 260-pound Normal Community product and former offensive lineman played a few snaps last season as a fullback and tight end in jumbo, goal-line situation packages for the Illini. He won’t look out of place now, however, when he’s in there blocking or trying to catch passes, having switched his number from 58 to 80.
Caleb Griffin
He’ll now don the number — 5 — formerly worn by Illini legends like Rashard Mendenhall and Mikel Leshoure. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Danville native might get a chance to catch a touchdown pass and then kick the extra point. Griffin is staying in his role of trying to contribute both at receiver and place kicker in 2021.
Michael Marchese
Vernon Hills native knows his way around Memorial Stadium. Entering his fifth season with the program and now on scholarship for the first time, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Marchese has seen time at safety and linebacker, but he will now ply his trade with the tight ends. He has had his hands on the football before, with two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, so catching passes won’t be a completely foreign concept.
Marc Mondesir
St. Rita graduate has played both at defensive end and defensive tackle. Now, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Chicago native joins other former defensive linemen — like Owen Carney Jr., Isaiah Gay and Seth Coleman who moved to outside linebacker before spring ball — in the outside linebacker group entering his fifth season.
Ben Schultz
Champaign Central graduate joined the Illini as a walk-on shortly before the 2019 season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound redshirt freshman has yet to play in a game during his first two seasons, but if he does in 2021, it’ll be at outside linebacker. Schultz spent his first two seasons working with the defensive backs during practice, but he will now get a chance to impress new assistant coach Kevin Kane with his reps in workouts.
Dylan Thomas
Walk-on from Monticello caught a ton of passes from previous News-Gazette Player of the Years Caleb Hanson and Braden Snyder with the Sages. But injuries marred the former wideout’s first three seasons at Illinois. Now, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Thomas has a new number (22 instead of 85) and a new position (safety).