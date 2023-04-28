It only took three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft for Illinois to match its total number of selections from last year. Illini safety Sydney Brown was picked at No. 66 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday and joined Devon Witherspoon (No. 5, Seattle Seahawks) and Quan Martin (No. 47, Washington Commanders) as this year’s picks.
Brown was a five-year starter at Illinois after getting on the field as a true freshman in 2018. His seven starts that season tied for the second most by a true freshman defensive back and trailed only Vontae Davis’ 11 in 2006. The 6-foot, 205-pound safety spent some time at nickel back early in his career before winding up full-time at safety as he started 50 of the 53 games he played in his Illini career.
Brown earned multiple All-American honors in 2022. He wound up as a USA Today Second Team All-American, a Pro Football Focus Third Team All-American and an honorable mention All-American by CBS. The London, Ontario, native finished the 2022 season with 59 tackles, seven pass breakups, six interceptions, 3 1/2 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, one sack, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.
Brown’s six interceptions led the Big Ten and put him third nationally. He was the highest graded safety in the nation in man coverage, per PFF, and he finished eighth in the nation in forced incompletions.
Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry considers Brown a “plug-and-play” type player that can fit into any NFL system. It’s a trait Henry said Brown shares with Witherspoon and Martin.
“Midway through the season we got some feedback about Sydney that he couldn’t cover,” Henry said. “So guess what? We line him up against (Iowa tight end) Sam LaPorta. We got some feedback that he couldn’t play the middle of the field. He didn’t get his first interception this year until Week 7, and he ended up leading the team in interceptions.
“Everything they said we couldn’t do with him, we ended up doing with him and he ended up excelling at it. That speaks to what kind of player that young man is and how instrumental he was in our defense.”
Brown was a surprise signing day addition by former coach Lovie Smith out of St. Stephen’s Episcopal School (Fla.), and Illinois was his only offer. Brown went on to finish his Illini career with 319 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 26 pass breakups, 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.