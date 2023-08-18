CHAMPAIGN — Janet Rayfield changed from what had been her typical tactical approach heading into the 2023 season as a way to maximize personnel and benefit both Illinois’ defense and attack.
The veteran Illinois women’s soccer coach shifting to a 3-5-2 provides defensive flexibility with a wing on either side of the field able to drop back to bolster the three steady defenders.
But five in the midfield, including some versatile options like Mya Archibald, Sydney Stephens and Makala Woods, doesn’t hurt when it comes to securing possession and generating offense. Especially when Rayfield has multiple forward pairings she can rotate through during the course of a match.
It came together during Thursday night’s season opener for three goals and a 3-2 victory against Loyola Chicago in front of a crowd of 753 fans at Demirjian Park.
“I think the coolest thing about the 3-5-2 is there’s so much interchange that can happen,” Illinois’ Makena Silber said. The fifth-year forward scored the first of the Illini’s three goals in the eighth minute.
“The positions can just kind of play off of each other,” Silber continued. “We always talk about knowing everybody else’s position on the field and how those operate because you never know where you might find yourself. And it’s a really hard formation to defend with that overload in the midfield.”
Maeve Jones said the five midfielders is what makes the formation work.
“Our wide players are quick and very fit,” Jones said. “They’re up all the way in the box and down in our defensive box, which I feel is a game-changer.”
So are the forward pairings.
Silber is matched with Lia Howard. Jones works in concert with Sarah Foley, and the latter duo helped Illinois regain the lead in the first half with Foley assisting on Jones’ goal in the 30th minute off a breakaway to put the Illini up 2-1.
“I feel like Foley and I really work well off of each other with checking and runs in behind,” Jones said. “Foley made a great run in behind the back line. She took off and started beating them. I just had to stay onside, shove the defender out of the way and put the ball in the back of the net. That was my job.”
Rayfield used Foley and Jones as a change of pace in the first half. The Illinois coach subbed out Silber and Howard in the 26th minute, and then Foley and Jones gave the Illini a needed spark offensively after Loyola had tied the match 11 minutes early on a goal by Taylor Harrison and then continued to dominate possession.
Rayfield used her two-forward pairings similarly in the second half.
“I think right now we’ve got a really good cadre of forwards,” she said. “We’ve got the frontrunners that we can change the look and give defenses something else. I would hate to defend those waves because it’s something different every time. I think that really keeps a defense on their toes. The pressure we can put them under with those players playing up top was good.”
Illinois put more pressure on offensively in the 84th minute when Archibald sent a loose ball past Loyola goalkeeper Naya Lipkens following an Illini corner kick. Listed on the roster as a defender, Rayfield uses the Canadian freshman out wide in the five-person midfield to exploit her versatility.
“She’s definitely a two-way player,” Rayfield said. “Playing a 3-5-2 and having someone like that who can play on the flank but has experience playing in the back line is a really good situation for us.”
Archibald’s goal created a learning experience for Illinois (1-0) in its season opener. Loyola (0-1) answered almost immediately, trimming a two-goal deficit to one with just more than five minutes to play.
“You’re fighting, and getting that third goal is a little bit of a cushion,” Rayfield said. “But we took it as too much of a one. That’s the lesson this team has to learn. We got the third one and took a sigh of relief instead of really realizing we’ve got to continue to finish the game out and play a full 90 minutes.”
A lesson learned heading into next Thursday’s match at Xavier. And a chance for Illinois to maintain momentum from its season-opening win.
“We were just kind of saying we don’t feel like we tapped into any part of our full potential yet,” Silber said, “which is pretty exciting.”