CHAMPAIGN — Mia Takekawa didn’t waste much time in proving she could become a difference-maker for Illinois women’s gymnastics.
Takekawa claimed Big Ten Freshman and Big Ten Gymnast of the Week honors the first week of the season after her beam title helped the Illini top No. 16 Missouri and Southeast Missouri State.
The follow up? A perfect 10 on beam — the first ever by an Illinois gymnast — and a repeat with both Big Ten honors the following week.
And that was just the start. Takekawa ultimately won 10 individual event titles, which was the most by an Illinois freshman in a dozen years, and claimed All-Big Ten First team honors while being named Illinois Freshman Female Athlete of the Year.
Hard to top that list of achievements. Still, Illinois coach Nadalie Walsh pulled it off.
An early April Zoom meeting between Takekawa and the Illinois coaches was set up, in theory at least, to discuss questions the Illini freshman had about summer school and the team’s summer plans.
Walsh’s opener on the Zoom, then, came as a surprise for Takekawa and her parents when she was informed she would retroactively receive a scholarship for her freshman year.
“That was definitely unexpected,” Takekawa said. “I had just woken up. It was early in the morning for me. That was not the news I expected to hear.”
So what was the bigger moment for the native of Sacramento, Calif.? A perfect 10 in front of a cheering Huff Hall crowd? Or receiving a scholarship while being flanked by her parents on the Zoom call?
“I think the perfect 10 was bigger in a sense of energy and atmosphere because my whole team was able to be there,” Takekawa said.
“My family was there and everybody was celebrating with me. But I think, in meaning, Nadalie and the coaches giving me the scholarship retroactively meant more to me and my family. One score is just what two judges think of 1 minute, 30 seconds of my performance. I think the validation of Nadalie giving me that scholarship retroactively kind of talks about just how much I have developed over this year thanks to Nadalie and the coaches and how much that means to me and my family and how much her validating that growth means to my family as well.”
Takekawa didn’t mind getting that April good news having been back home in Sacramento, Calif., for a month with her family after her freshman season was cut short right before postseason action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been hard at home just because we haven’t been able to practice at all,” Takekawa said. “Obviously, we’re still working out and staying in shape, but that not only lifted our spirits being stuck at home and everything going on, but I think it’s motivated me even more for this next season. I just want to be back in the gym with my team and with the coaches.”
Takekawa’s home workouts are limited. She has some weights she can use to complete the workouts sent by the Illinois staff and is able to do some basic gymnastics in her backyard.
Anything else — like, say, what some of the Illinois men’s gymnasts can do with a portable practice pommel horse — is out of the question.
“I can’t really set up bars in my backyard,” Takekawa quipped. “ A lot of it is the mental training part — visualizations of my routines and skills. Obviously this time in the offseason would be used, usually, for upgrades and things like that for skills we want to get for next season. Visualization, even with those upgrades, has come into play as well. Just watching videos back, watching videos of other people doing skills I want to do and then visualizing my routines in my head.”
Still, Takekawa considers herself lucky. Her parents are both able to work from home, and her family is both safe and healthy. That doesn’t mean she isn’t going “a little stir crazy” at home and isn’t ready to get back to Champaign with her teammates.
“At this point, this is the longest that I’ve ever gone without having done anything gymnastics related,” Takekawa said. “I think it’s going to mean a lot to get back into the sport and get back into our passion. It’s going to take time. You can’t just jump right back into it where we left off. I think we’re going to have to be patient — physically and mentally — but I think we’re all just excited to get back and be back together.”
While Takekawa has set the bar for her Illinois career rather high after a standout freshman season, she isn’t shying away from new goals she’s set for herself for her sophomore year. She wants to build off the progress she felt the team made this past winter, break a few more records and then get to the postseason the Illini were denied in March.
Takekawa will do so with a sense of confidence that grew out of Illinois’ final preparations for this past season and propelled her into a breakout freshman year.
“It wasn’t about just doing my skills and getting the numbers in the gym anymore,” Takekawa said about the shift in her mindset in late November and into December when Illinois’ practice focus shifted toward upcoming competition.
“It was about doing the performance part of it,” she continued. “In past years I’d been, especially on beam, just really nervous, and I think I would let that get to my mindset too much. The way that we trained and the way Nadalie mentally trained us on beam and through our routines — through those pressure simulations — I think that really changed my confidence right before the season started.”
This allowed Takekawa to find joy in her competitions more. Especially once the Illini started squaring off against other teams.
“The team environment is a lot more energetic than I had been used to competing before,” she said. “Being confident and not being too nervous and overthinking while I was competing allowed me to experience it with the team and feel that energy rather than getting too in my head and getting nervous. That helped build my confidence even more.”