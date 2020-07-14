1. Ohio State
The Buckeyes have loads of talent in their quarterback room. Veteran backup Gunnar Hoak and incoming freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III have 13 recruiting stars combined. Stroud was even a top 30 national prospect in the 2020 class. None of it matters. Returning starter Justin Fields is arguably the No. 1 Heisman Trophy contender, and the job is his.
2. Minnesota
Tanner Morgan had a breakout 2019 season, passing for 3,253 yards, 30 touchdowns and just seven interceptions to earn All-Big Ten second team honors. Morgan doubled his yardage and more than tripled his touchdowns from his freshman season. Rashod Bateman’s return certainly helps his cause, but there’s a Tyler Johnson-sized hole to fill in the Gophers’ offense.
3. Penn State
Sean Clifford handled his first season as Penn State’s starter last fall with aplomb, passing for 2,654 yards, 23 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Considering the Cincinnati native has two seasons of eligibility left, don’t look for Nittany Lions coach James Franklin to make any changes. It’s Clifford’s job to lose — and he most likely won’t.
4. Wisconsin
The Wisconsin offense was “hand it to Jonathan Taylor” heavy the past three years. Jack Coan was simply the latest to do so in 2019, although he did also pass for 2,727 yards (third-best in school history), 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Coan returns as starter, but the Badgers do boast an intriguing option in redshirt freshman — and former top-200 recruit — Graham Mertz.
5. Illinois
The Illini entered training camp the last two years with a quarterback battle the primary topic of conversation. Those battles might have been short ones, with first AJ Bush Jr. and then Brandon Peters quickly establishing themselves as the No. 1 option, but it wasn’t an absolute sure thing when August started. This year? It’s Peters. The only battle will be for backup duty.
6. Nebraska
Adrian Martinez has been “the guy” at Nebraska since he stepped on campus ahead of the 2018 season. The Fresno, Calif., native missed two games because of an injury in 2019, but that alone doesn’t totally account for the step back he took in production. Wins haven’t come easily, either. Martinez is still the guy, but Luke McCaffrey is waiting in the wings.
7. Michigan
Is whoever takes over from Shea Patterson this fall simply keeping the seat warm for 2021 commit and 2019 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year J.J. McCarthy? Maybe. For now, the quarterback competition is a two-man race between Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton, with former four-star recruit and redshirt freshman Cade McNamara lingering.
8. Indiana
It would be easy to say Indiana has some clarity at quarterback now that Peyton Ramsey has grad transferred to Northwestern and Michael Penix Jr. remains as “the guy.” Penix’s injury history, though, is a concern after he suffered season-ending injuries in 2018 (ACL) and 2019 (collarbone). Backup Jack Tuttle better be ready just in case.
9. Northwestern
The Wildcats were down to fourth-string quarterback Andrew Marty by their 2019 regular-season finale against Illinois. Marty attempted just 10 passes, but rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-10 win. That said, he won’t be the starter in 2020. Ramsey is the frontrunner, with TJ Green and Hunter Johnson also in contention.
10. Maryland
Injuries (and a porous offensive line) marred Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson’s debut season with the Terrapins. The job is likely his again, though, unless he’s passed by one of the two younger quarterbacks on the roster. Lance LeGendre was a four-star recruit in 2019, and so was Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa. The younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa needs a waiver to play.
11. Michigan State
The post-Brian Lewerke era begins in East Lansing, meaning new coach Mel Tucker has a decision to make. Rocky Lombardi got the nod as a redshirt freshman in 2018 when Lewerke was hurt, and was at least serviceable. The Clive, Iowa, native has the experience but will be pushed by redshirt sophomore Theo Day and redshirt freshman Payton Thorne.
12. Iowa
Finding Nate Stanley’s replacement tops the to-do list of Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Since Stanley took almost every snap the last three years, the leading contenders in 2020 are short on experience. Spencer Petras has the most — and that’s not saying much. He’ll compete with Alex Padilla and three-star freshman Deuce Hogan for the top spot.
13. Purdue
Elijah Sindelar’s decision to pass on a sixth year sent the Boilermakers back to the drawing board. Jack Plummer did start seven games as a true freshman in 2019 after Sindelar was injured, but the job isn’t necessarily his for sure in 2020. Competition will come from UCLA grad transfer Austin Burton, walk-on Aidan O’Connell and four-star freshman Mike Alaimo.
14. Rutgers
Johnny Langan was pressed into duty in 2019 when returning Artur Sitkowski opted to take a redshirt in the wake of coach Chris Ash’s firing. Both will return this fall for new/old coach Greg Schiano. Nebraska grad transfer Noah Vedral — last seen playing for the ‘Huskers in the Big Ten basketball tournament in March — will now also be in the mix, though.