We asked Akron (Ohio) Beacon Journal beat writer George Thomas for his take on the Zips going into Saturday’s game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium:
What are your early impressions of new Akron coach Tom Arth?
He comes across as enthusiastic and in possession of an uncanny ability to motivate his players. There wasn’t a mass exodus of transfers after the previous coaching staff left. He seems willing to adapt his systems to the talent available. He’s very personable, fair, but tough and it’s uncanny to see a coach work with his players in inclement weather like I witnessed last week.
What has been the fan reaction to his hiring?
Even though he’s a local product, I don’t really have a handle on “fan” reaction. Arth grew up in the Cleveland area (30 minutes away from Akron) playing for a high school powerhouse in a private school. Waves of enthusiasm greeted his hiring last December because he knows the area, understands the talent in the area and will recruit the area whereas the prior coaching staff tended to focus outside of the area.
What are the realistic expectations for the Zips this season? In the future?
That is difficult to say. Arth has a solid quarterback in junior Kato Nelson, a deep receiving corps, but offensive success will hinge on whether Nelson adapts to the pro-style offense Arth will run. For the record, Nelson said he played in a pro-style in high school. They also have to find a running back on whom they can rely. The run game was anemic last season. Defensively, they lost eight starters. Realistically? Without having a feel for how they play, I couldn’t honestly say. As for the future? If he can recruit well in Ohio, which generally means the players Ohio State doesn’t get (three stars and below), he could build a nice program here.
What would a win at Illinois mean for the Akron program?
I’ve learned that such measurements mean little. The Zips beat Northwestern last year in a dramatic come-from-behind win and normally that would propel a program to greater success. With a new coach and staff, this is difficult to say. If they win, it’s a matter of how Arth allows them to deal with the victory.
Who is one under-the radar Akron player Illinois fans should keep an eye on?
Running back Deltron Sands has shown the potential in the past to be successful. He’s run strong in camp.
What’s going to happen?
I would suspect the outcome of the game hinges more on whether the Illini take the Zips seriously. Even with a new coaching staff UA has bought in, I have to imagine a loss for Lovie Smith would be devastating.