Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (above) were behind the microphone for ‘Monday Night SportsTalk’ on WDWS 1400-AM at the Esquire earlier this week in downtown Champaign. The Illini duo, along with teammate Trent Frazier, will face more questions Wednesday during Big Ten Media Day in Rosemont. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down a few topics they addressed Monday — and what they might get asked about again Wednesday in suburban Chicago:
On Kofi Cockburn
Bezhanishvili:He’s a huge, huge human being. Huge. Really huge. When I stand next to him, it’s like, “Damn, he’s huge,” and I am pretty tall. He’s a great character. I always say that. I became really close to him. He’s just a really competitive person, just like everybody else on the team. He likes to compete, and we go at each other. Sometimes we get angry at each other in practice, but at the end of the day, we know we play for each other, we’re on the same team and just like to compete.
On expanding the offense (literally)
Dosunmu:I feel very confident in my three-point shot. I’ve put a lot of work into it the last two years, so I can say I’m pretty confident making a three. Now, with the three-point line being moved back, it gives the guards more space to get in the lane and do different and various offensive packages. It just gives us more options. It makes the offense better and the defense more of a nightmare.
On team relationship building
Bezhanishvili:We just hung out so, so much. There are a lot of memories that don’t just pop in your head, but we just spent so much time together. I would say that this summer, for me personally, was the best to come even closer as a group. The guys always got food together or just hung out and played games. That was, I think, the best improvement as a group this summer.
Dosunmu: The more time you’re with someone, then the more you can actually get to know them. I felt last year we didn’t really have those relationships built, but over the summer, we really became closer, and it made everything better.
On learning from last season
Dosunmu: It gave us experience. We know when we go out, we know how good the Michigan States are and the Michigans are. The great teams of the league, we know what we have to do to beat them. To win in the Big Ten, you have to bring it each and every game. You could play the best team on Monday and beat them and then play the worst team on Wednesday, and if you don’t come with the focus, you could lose.