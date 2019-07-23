CHAMPAIGN — Rylee Hinton got a jump start to her college career by enrolling early and going through an entire spring of workouts, practices and matches.
The Champaign Central graduate was provided plenty of opportunity, too, given she was the only other middle blocker on the Illinois roster along with Ashlyn Fleming.
The rest of Illinois’ scholarship freshmen — Gatorade National Player of the Year Ellie Holzman, Kyla Swanson and Kennedy Collins — arrived on campus last month. Summer school and summer workouts are both underway.
And Illini coach Chris Tamas can’t see a single minute of it.
Volleyball coaches, unlike some of their colleagues in other sports, are afforded zero contact with their teams in the summer. It’s something they’re trying to change.
“It would be nice to have a little bit of time with them over the course of the summer, and we’re actually working on legislation to help us toward that,” Tamas said. “That will come in due time — or it won’t. That decision goes across a lot of levels.”
Tamas isn’t asking to entirely take over his players’ summers with instruction in the practice gym. In fact, he sees as a positive how much the team gets accomplished during the summer without the coaching staff involved.
“I think there’s a lot to be said about the team that can come in and do it on their own,” Tamas said. “I want players that are driven. ... I think there’s a lot of value in having the freedom as long as they’re getting after it day in and day out.”
Still, something comparable to what basketball coaches can do in the summer would be OK.
The Illinois volleyball team does spend time working with strength and conditioning coach Emily Schilling. Tamas simply wouldn’t mind some on-court time, too.
“We’d like to have a little bit of contact with them over the summer to make sure we’re on track,” he said.
The reports Tamas has gotten out of Huff Hall this summer, though, have been positive.
Returning 10 players — including AVCA first-team All-American Jacqueline Quade along with fellow seniors Fleming and Beth Prince — certainly helps. Hinton on campus in the spring, in addition to Auburn transfer and St. Thomas More graduate Mica Allison, means working in just those three other freshmen to the program right now.
Last season’s Final Four run came after a similar type summer.
“I think that was one of the big things the team kind of pointed to was everyone was hungry over the course of the summer last year,” Tamas said. “Even with Jordyn (Poulter) being away with (Team USA at the Pan American Cup) last year, they reported back they got a lot of work done.
“I don’t think you can take those days lightly. You need to be able to step in and still take a day the coach isn’t in the gym and still take it seriously as if one was in it.”
Tamas said he can count on the maturity of the Illini to follow through on what he’d like to see them work on this summer. Because the limitations he and his coaching staff face in the summer mean they can’t even set up a practice plan for the team.
“They know,” Tamas said. “We do the same stuff every day in practice. I always tell them, ‘There’s no magic drill. There’s no magic secret technique I have for you guys.’ It’s about coming in and putting in the work and making sure everybody is invested every day they step into the gym.”
A new look
The 2019 Illinois volleyball roster will look a little different than the squad that came within two wins of an NCAA championship. A breakdown of the changes:
Out
Ali Bastianelli, 6-3, MB
All-time blocks leader in program history and third-team All-American will start pro career with Béziers Angels in France in the 2019-20 season.
Blayke Hranicka, 6-0, MB
Denver native finished Illinois career with 152 kills and 93 blocks in spot duty the past three seasons after transferring from North Carolina State.
Jordyn Poulter, 6-2, S
First-team All-American won gold with Team USA at FIVB Volleyball Nations League this summer and will return to Chieri ‘76 in Italy’s Serie A1 next season.
Lexie Smith, 5-7, DS
Defensive specialist is no longer on the Illini roster. Texas native played in two matches in 2017 as a true freshman and was injured last season.
Emmaline Walters, 5-7, DS
California native will finish her career at LSU after transferring this summer. She played in 57 sets across 26 matches in two seasons at Illinois and had 31 digs.
In
Mica Allison, 6-1, S
Former St. Thomas More standout enrolled at Illinois in January after transferring from Auburn, where she earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors last fall.
Madison Chi, 5-8, DS
Defensive specialist out of California helped Beckman High School to a 2018 Pacific League Championship and a runner-up CIF Division 2 championship in 2016.
Kennedy Collins, 6-3, OH
Zion-Benton grad earned News-Gazette All-State special mention 50 honors last fall after finishing senior season with 217 kills, 93 blocks and 67 aces.
Alyssa Eske, 5-5, DS
Milwaukee (Wis.) native had 466 digs as a senior in helping Rufus King International School to an undefeated record in City Conference play.
Rylee Hinton, 6-2, MB
Champaign Central grad got a jumpstart to her Illini career by enrolling early and then got extra experience playing for Big Ten Foreign Tour Team in Japan in June.
Ellie Holzman, 6-2, OH/MB
Gatorade National Player of the Year and No. 36 recruit in the 2018 class had 571 kills, 106 blocks, 303 digs and 30 aces in senior season at Mount Carmel (La.).
Kyla Swanson, 6-4, MB
Top player out of Nebraska in the 2019 class was a 2018 AVCA Under Armour second-team selection after posting 352 kills, 56 blocks and 48 aces as a senior.
Bruna Vrankovic, 6-2, OH
Croatian National Team member attended Illinois in 2018-19 and spent time around the team but wasn’t declared eligible by the NCAA until February.